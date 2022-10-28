Editorial : Milestone in HK's Return to Normal

For Hong Kong, the top priority is to return to normal, revive its economy and consolidate its status as an international financial centre. The Hong Kong government has made a successive string of moves recently. Financial Secretary Paul Chan visited Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East together with the senior management of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) last week; he also attended the Future Investment Initiative Conference in Saudi Arabia. Given the complexity of the current international situation and the high geopolitical tension, both Hong Kong and Middle East countries must actively explore business opportunities outside Europe and the US and strive for diversification. The visit by important financial officials of the Hong Kong government to the Middle East this time reflects this trend and is of strategic significance.

Hong Kong has strict measures in place against the pandemic. Over the past year, it has been reported that foreign investment and financial professionals stationed in Hong Kong have left the city and moved to countries such as Singapore that have returned to normal at a faster pace. The rare coincidence of the Singapore FinTech Festival and the Hong Kong FinTech Week being held at the same time has even been regarded as Singapore's move to go head-to-head with Hong Kong over the scramble for talent. Pessimistic views such as Hong Kong "losing its status as an international financial centre" have gone around in recent months. The Global Financial Leaders' Investment Summit will help boost Hong Kong's confidence and momentum and at the same time declare to the world that Hong Kong has reopened its doors and returned to normal amid the pandemic. Unfortunately, after finishing his trip to the Middle East, Paul Chan had a positive rapid test result before returning to Hong Kong. As he might have to stay in Saudi Arabia for seven more days, he might not be able to return to Hong Kong in time to attend the FinTech Week Forum and served as the keynote speaker at the Investment Summit. In theory, Paul Chan can still deliver his speech through a video call. However, as the Investment financial summit is a milestone on Hong Kong's return to normal. It will inevitably be a regrettable thing if an important financial official from the host city cannot attend the summit.

The "0+3" entry arrangement is a key prerequisite for international financial elites to come to Hong Kong to participate in the summit. However, even if the visitors are exempt from the quarantine requirement, there are still other pandemic restrictions under "0+3", such as frequent nucleic acid testing and "yellow code" restrictions for entering and leaving premises. Financial big guns have fully packed schedules. On their whirlwind visit to Hong Kong, they will need to meet with guests and attend meetings. It will be difficult for them to strictly abide by the relevant regulations. The authorities' answer is "flexibility in pandemic prevention", which includes allowing them to make a block booking of private rooms in hotels, private offices or other places to dine and discuss business matters with clients. The Investment Summit will be the first large-scale financial event held in Hong Kong since the outbreak of the pandemic. To ensure the success of the summit, it is believed that most citizens will accept an expedient approach towards pandemic restrictions. But in the future, the government still needs to come up with the blueprint for the further return to normal so as to let the public understand the pace of loosening pandemic prevention measures.

明報社評2022.10.28：金融峰會復常里程碑 「0+0」通關期待推進

國際金融領袖投資峰會下周在港舉行，雖然身為主題演講者的財政司長陳茂波在中東染疫，未必可以及時返港親身出席，但峰會邀得數十名國際金融機構主席或總裁級人士蒞臨，對於展示香港門戶重開，具有正面作用。

香港復常重振經濟，鞏固國際金融中心地位是眼前要務，港府近期動作頻頻。財政司長陳茂波上周便跟金管局高層一起出訪中東國家巴林及沙特阿拉伯，以及出席在沙特舉行的未來投資倡議大會。當下國際形勢複雜，地緣政治緊張，無論香港還是中東國家都要積極開拓歐美以外地區的商機，力求多元化。港府財金要員今次訪問中東，反映了這一趨勢，具有戰略意義。

疫下香港防疫從嚴，過去1年不時傳出有外資及駐港金融專才離港，改往新加坡等復常步伐較快的國家。今年新加坡金融科技節，罕有與本港金融科技周「撞期」，更被視為硬撼香港「爭人」之舉。香港國際金融中心「地位不保」一類悲觀論調，近月甚囂塵上。金融峰會有助提振信心與聲勢，同時亦可對外宣示香港疫下復常重開門戶，較為不幸是陳茂波結束中東行程返港前快測陽性，可能要在沙特多待7天，未必能夠及時回港出席金融科技周論壇，以及擔任金融峰會主講嘉賓。理論上，陳茂波仍可透過視像方式發表演講，但金融峰會作為香港復常路上里程碑，東道主重要財金高官若然無法親身出席發言，難免有些可惜。

「0+3」入境安排是國際金融精英來港參與峰會的關鍵前提，不過即使免除隔離，「0+3」之下，依然有其他防疫要求，諸如頻密核酸檢測，以及「黃碼」出入處所限制等。金融精英日理萬機，旋風式訪港短暫逗留，又要見客又要開會，難以緊遵相關規定，當局處理方法是提供「防疫彈性」，例如容讓他們在酒店、私人辦公室一類地方，以包廂方式與客戶用餐談生意等。金融峰會是疫情爆發以來本港首次舉行的大型金融盛事，為了確保峰會成功，權宜處理防疫要求，相信大多數市民都會接受，不過放眼未來，當局始終要有進一步復常藍圖，好讓公眾了解防疫措施鬆綁腳步。

■Glossary

生字

milestone : a very important event in the development of something

light : if sth is presented in a particular light, it is presented so that you think about it in a particular way or so that it appears to be of a particular nature

head-to-head : competing directly with another person or group