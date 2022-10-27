Editorial：Amendment of the Law to Close Exemption Certificate Loophole

Seven doctors have been arrested or wanted by the police for allegedly overissuing exemption certificates, while a number of patients and clinic staff have also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud and making a false instrument. At the end of last month, the Secretary for Health responded to the incident and announced that the over 20,000 exemption certificates issued by the seven doctors involved in the case were invalid. However, shortly afterwards, a Legislative Council member pointed out that the Prevention and Control of Disease Ordinance did not empower the Secretary for Health to make such decisions. A citizen subsequently filed for judicial review of the government's action and won the court case, with the High Court ruling last week that the government had no right to declare the vaccination exemption certificates involved in the case invalid. After days of deliberation, the government decided not to appeal the decision this week but immediately gazetted an amendment of the ordinance to empower the Secretary for Health to declare certain exemption certificates invalid based on the public interest or reasonable doubt. Yesterday (26 October), the Secretary for Health invoked the new regulations and once again invalidated the more than 20,000 exemption certificates.

The controversy over exemption certificates is the most controversial event since the new administration took office with divergent views on the matter. The Secretary for Health reiterated yesterday that the government had the responsibility to protect the health of the public, and the original intention of the Prevention and Control of Disease Ordinance was to grant the government sufficient power to shoulder its responsibilities and the amendment would ensure that the government had sufficient legal basis to fulfil its responsibilities. But some people have questioned whether the government has acted roughly and is a sore loser. Some lawmakers believe that, compared to an appeal against the court decision, an amendment to the ordinance is more rapid and efficient in handling the issue of exemption certificates, but some people have argued that the government did not file and appeal because it knew it was in the wrong. The government has stressed that citizens holding a problematic exemption certificate can visit a general outpatient clinic under the HA for diagnosis during the mitigation period to see if they can continue to be exempted from the vaccination, and the clinic will serve them as soon as possible and exempt them from paying the consultation fee. Some concern groups, however, are skeptical, arguing that it will be difficult for people holding these certificates to find another doctor to have another certificate reissued. The mitigation period will not help much, they say.

The exemption certificate controversy has to do with the fight against the pandemic, the rule of law and the use of administrative power, which need to be sorted out one by one. First the fight against the pandemic. Once infected with COVID-19, those who are not unvaccinated will normally have higher amounts of virus in the body, making them more harmful to themselves and others. Hong Kong is a society with the rule of law, and the biggest significance of the exemption certificate saga is the reminder to the government that it needs to think twice and adhere to the law at all times. When the controversy first started, the government ignored the issue of legal empowerment, believing that having the courage to safeguard public health interests was the same as showing commitment. When the controversy grew bigger, it started to remedy the situation, but it was already too late. As the administrative-led system has been reconfirmed, the SAR government has become more powerful, and it is more important for the government to act in accordance with the law. The authorities must learn a lesson, think carefully when it comes to legislation and be mindful of different views.

明報社評 2022.10.27：免針紙修例堵漏洞 依法施政汲取教訓

免針紙案政府不提上訴，而是以修例賦權醫衛局長宣告特定免針紙失效的方式處理，有人批評政府「輸打贏要」，亦有意見認為修例堵塞漏洞無可厚非。

7名醫生涉嫌濫發免針紙，遭警方拘捕或通緝，另外還有多名病人及診所職員，因為涉嫌串謀欺詐及製造虛假文書被捕。上月底，醫衛局長因應事件，宣布涉案7名醫生合共發出的2萬多張免針紙失效，然而未幾即有立法會議員指出，防疫條例並未賦權醫衛局長作出相關決定，有市民其後就當局的做法提出司法覆核，獲判勝訴，高院上周裁定，政府無權宣布涉案免針紙無效。經過連日考慮，政府本周決定不提上訴，同時馬上刊憲修例，賦權醫衛局長可以基於公眾利益或合理懷疑，宣告特定免針紙失效。昨天醫衛局長便援引新規例，再一次宣布涉案2萬多張免針紙失效。

免針紙風波是新政府上台以來最惹爭議的事件，各方觀點南轅北轍。醫衛局長昨天重申，政府有責任保障市民健康，防疫條例的初心，就是給予政府有足夠權力去承擔責任，今次修例可確保當局有足夠法律基礎履行責任，亦有一些人質疑政府做法粗暴、輸打贏要；有議員認為，比起上訴纏訟多月，修例處理免針紙問題更為快捷有效，亦有人質疑政府自知理虧才放棄上訴；當局強調持有問題免針紙的市民，可在通融期內到訪醫管局普通科門診接受診斷，看看是否可以續獲豁免打針，診所會盡快服務他們並豁免門診費，有關注團體則懷疑，相關免針紙持有人難再找醫生重發證書，通融期幫助不大。

免針紙風波涉及防疫、法治與行政權力運用等問題，需要逐一梳理。先談防疫。無打針者一旦感染，體內病毒量一般偏高，對自己和旁人都有較大危害。香港是法治社會，免針紙風波最大意義在於提醒政府三思後行，時刻堅持依法辦事。風波初起時，政府對於法律賦權疑問愛理不理，認為敢於維護公共衛生利益就是有擔當，當事情鬧大了才去設法補救，已然遲了。行政主導重新確立，特區政府變得強勢，依法辦事更為重要。當局必須汲取教訓，立法思慮要周密、留心不同意見。

/ Glossary 生字 /

divergent：if similar things diverge, they develop in different ways and so are no longer similar

in the wrong：responsible for an accident, a mistake, an argument, etc.

problematic：difficult to deal with or to understand; full of problems; not certain to be successful