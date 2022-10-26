Editorial：Details Needed in the Civil Service Code

In the Policy Address, Chief Executive (CE) John Lee listed a number of tasks on strengthening the management of the civil service. They include updating the Civil Service Code, strengthening the reward and punishment system, launching the "CE's Award for Exemplary Performance", which will be handed out every few months to commend outstanding teams or individuals, and so on. The Civil Service Bureau has said that it hopes to start with using more positive encouragement to change the civil service culture. As for those with poor performance, if there is still no improvement after supervision and assistance, their employment should be terminated promptly.

Being a civil servant has always been considered as a secure "iron rice bowl". Although the civil service disciplinary mechanism has always existed, if a civil servant is to be dismissed on the grounds of "poor performance", a series of complicated and lengthy procedures must be followed first. The Secretary for the Civil Service Yeung Ho Poi-yan has also admitted that it is necessary to improve the mechanism and simplify the procedures.

The specific details of updating the Civil Service Code have yet to be announced. But Yeung revealed yesterday (25 October) that one of the changes will be replacing the principle of "political neutrality" with "impartiality". In a nutshell, civil servants must act impartially and not be affected by their personal political orientations. Neither can they use upholding "political neutrality" as an excuse for not implementing the tasks decided collectively by the government.

The "political neutrality of civil servants" is a concept in political science. In contrast, using "impartiality" as a conduct requirement makes it even easier for ordinary people to understand and helps avoid any distortion or misunderstanding. In the past, there was a grey area regarding whether civil servants can, under the banner of "political neutrality", join political parties in private. The shift to "impartiality" will actually help clarify the answer. According to the authorities, civil servants can have personal political beliefs. Apart from a few exceptions, ordinary civil servants can join political parties. As long as it does not affect the fairness and impartiality of their work, there is no problem.

Requiring civil servants to pledge their loyalty to the country and the SAR government does not mean that they cannot report problems and different views to their superiors. As some civil servant associations have expressed worries that the loyalty issue may be subject to media hype, the government should spell out the details as specifically as possible when amending the code. Not only can that help civil servants know their place better, but it can also protect them from groundless political accusations.

明報社評 2022.10.26：公僕守則宜具體 「不偏不倚」更貼切

《施政報告》提及更新《公務員守則》，公務員事務局長表示將要求公務員「不偏不倚」，代替「政治中立」之說。香港是多元社會，不同人有不同政治立場，公務員亦然，然而當身處政府崗位服務市民，就必須盡忠職守。香港不行政黨政治，自港英時代以來，公務員的責任，就是忠實執行政府決策，秉公辦事，不為個人政治取向所左右，不管以何字眼描述，都不應偏離這一原則。《公務員守則》以「不偏不倚」代替「政治中立」，說法愈清晰準確，愈能避免曲解誤解，對於公務員免受不公指摘亦有好處。

行政長官李家超在《施政報告》就強化公務員管理，臚列多項工作，包括更新《公務員守則》、強化賞罰制度，以及設立「行政長官表揚榜」，每隔數月表揚優秀團隊或人員，等等。公務員事務局表示，希望多從正面鼓勵方式入手，改變公務員文化，至於表現欠佳人員，若經督導和輔助後仍無改善，應及時終止聘用。

公務員向被視為「鐵飯碗」。雖然公務員懲罰機制一直存在，但如果要以「表現不佳」為由解僱公務員，就要先走一連串繁複冗長程序。公務員事務局長楊何蓓茵亦承認，有必要改善機制，簡化程序。

更新《公務員守則》的具體細節有待進一步公布。楊何蓓茵昨天表示，其中一個更改是以「不偏不倚」代替公務員「政治中立」之說，簡言之，公務員辦事必須不偏不倚，不能受個人政治取向影響，更不能以「政治中立」為藉口，不執行政府整體決定了的工作。

「公務員政治中立」是一個政治學概念，相比之下，「不偏不倚」作為操守要求，更加容易為常人理解，有助避免曲解或誤會。以往在「政治中立」這招子下，公務員私下是否可以參加政黨，存在灰色地帶，改為「不偏不倚」後，反而令問題清晰化。根據當局說法，公務員可以有個人政治信念，除了少數例外，一般公務員都可以加入政黨，只要不影響工作公平公正便無問題。

公務員效忠國家和特區政府，不等於不可向上級反映問題和不同意見，有公務員團體擔心忠誠問題遭炒作，政府修訂守則，寫得愈具體愈好，一方面公務員較易拿揑分寸，另一方面亦可保護公務員免受捕風捉影的政治指摘。

/ Glossary 生字 /

pluralistic：​(of a society) having many different groups of people and different political parties in it

sway：to persuade sb to believe sth or do sth

under the banner (of sth)：​claiming to support a particular set of ideas