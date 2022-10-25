Editorial : Government Must Show Determination in Land Resumption and Creation

The land and housing issue is a thorny one in Hong Kong, and one of the reasons has been the loss of control over land supply. Early into Hong Kong's return to Chinese sovereignty, the Tung Chee-hwa administration proposed the "85,000-flat" housing plan, but the unexpected financial turmoil soon led to the plan's premature end. Since the beginning of the 21st century, there has not been a new project for a large development area in Hong Kong. The fact that the government suspended land creation for so many years has resulted in a serious shortage of the supply of disposed sites. Private developers, in contrast, have been purchasing a large amount of idle agricultural land in the New Territories for many years. What they have bought now amounts to over 1,000 hectares in total. It is impossible to discuss control over land supply unless one possesses land. As the government lacks disposed sites and it takes a lengthy process potentially spanning over ten years to convert "potential sites" into "disposed sites", the government is powerless to increase the land supply even if it wants to. As for private developers, they have no incentive to develop their idle agricultural land on a large scale. As a result, the supply of public and private housing both are seriously insufficient.

To solve the problem of land and housing, it is necessary for the SAR Government to regain control over land supply. The rebuilding of its land reserves is an indispensable prerequisite. According to the government's "Hong Kong 2030+" report, there will be a land shortfall of at least 3,000 hectares in Hong Kong over the next 30 years, and this is a fairly conservative estimate. Taking into account the needs of social and economic development as well as people's demands for bigger living quarters, the actual amount of land needed is believed to be a lot higher. Only when the government has sufficient land and can increase housing supply in large quantities anytime will developers feel the pressure to speed up the development of idle land that they control so as not to suffer losses.

Land reclamation is easier said than done — take brownfield sites. The government says that half of the 1,500 hectares of brownfield sites previously allocated can be included in the development plan, but it will be difficult to fully develop the rest. The reason is that some brownfield sites come with important operations and cannot be relocated to multi-storey industrial buildings.

Finding land to put up housing requires a multi-pronged approach. The government can speed up land construction and the building of land reserves, at the same time providing incentives to encourage developers to develop idle land. The two are not mutually exclusive and can be pursued simultaneously. At the same time, the authorities must also have the courage to resume land and create land— they should not baulk at controversies or pressure from vested interests. Otherwise, land creation projects will always need to be scaled back and it will not be possible to "stay on top of problems". Over the next ten years, the supply of disposed sites should only increase, not decrease. Concerning the many obstacles facing land resumption and putting up flats at Fanling Golf Course, Bernadette Linn reiterated the other day that the relevant proposals had been discussed in the past, and that if a retrograde step was taken, the government might encounter even more setbacks in other land resumption work in the future. This is very true. It is hoped that the government will persevere to the end.

■ Glossary 生字 /

lengthy : very long, and often too long, in time or size

indispensable : too important to be without

prerequisite : sth that must exist or happen before sth else can happen or be done