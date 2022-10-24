Editorial : A Body of Politicians That Marks a Departure from Conventions

It can be said that the personnel changes at the 20th National Congress of the CCP are fraught with surprises. In the Politburo Standing Committee, Premier Li Keqiang, who is 67 years old, and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Wang Yang have bowed out of the Central Committee. Even Chen Quanguo, the former Xinjiang Secretary who is under 67 years old, and Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, the youngest member of the 19th Politburo at 59 years old, have also left the Politburo. Meanwhile Zhang Youxia, the 72-year-old vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, has been re-elected, while 69-year-old State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has moved further up the hierarchy and entered the Politburo in the shattering of the rule that those who are 67 years old can stay in the Politburo while those aged 68 have to leave.

Of course, when it comes to the new leadership team, the biggest break from tradition has been that Xi Jinping has won his third term, which is also in line with the theme of the "two establishments" of the 20th National Congress. His new term will ensure the continuity of the CCP's established direction and policies, which has become the greatest certainty in Chinese politics. However, Xi has not confirmed his successor in advance as his predecessor did, and the ages of the new Politburo members have not shown a structure of echelons. Only time can tell how all this will impact the smooth transition of the CCP's power in the future.

At yesterday's meeting between the new Standing Committee members and the media, Xi Jinping said that after more than 40 years of unrelenting effort in reform and opening up, China has "created two great miracles, namely rapid economic development and long-term social stability". While society continues to stabilise, the alarm has been sounded for the rapid economic development. The CCP has repeatedly stressed that the "long-term sound fundamentals of China's economy will not change" and that "China's door will only open wider and wider". However, against an international environment where the Western world is scaling up its decoupling with and besieging of China, how the country can respond onslaughts hard and soft, maintaining reform and opening up, and continue the miracle of economic development will be the real challenge of the CCP's new "body of politicians".

明報社評2022.10.24：政治家集團破慣例 習新班子戰鬥內閣

隨着中央政治局新常委昨日亮相，中共二十大塵埃落定。在新一屆政治局的人事結果，外界之前的各種意料幾乎全部落空，高層人事安排的諸多慣例亦被打破。反映開始了第三個5年任期的中共總書記習近平，對組織人事路線，已經有絕對的主導權和掌控權。高層的人員構成，體現了強烈的習近平新時代色彩。按照官方說法，新領導集體是「政治家集團」。這個集體，能否帶領中國在未來5年迎接「風高浪急」甚至「驚濤駭浪」的挑戰，是對他們的嚴峻考驗。同時，習近平的連任雖有利於中國政治的確定性和社會穩定，但打破確立接班人的慣例，對未來政治權力平穩傳承會有何種影響，仍有待觀察。

二十大的人事可謂意外頻頻，政治局常委中67歲的國務院總理李克強、全國政協主席汪洋退出中委，連未滿67歲的前新疆書記陳全國和十九屆政治局最年輕的委員、59歲的副總理胡春華也雙雙卸任政治局委員。而72歲的中央軍委副主席張又俠則獲連任，69歲的國務委員兼外長王毅更上層樓，進入政治局，打破了「七上八下」（67歲可留任，68歲要離任）的年齡規則。

當然，新一屆領導集體最大的破例，就是習近平獲得他的第三個任期，這也脗合二十大「兩個確立」的主題。雖然他的連任，保證了中共既定路線政策的連續性，也成為中國政治最大的確定性，惟由於未如前任般，提前確定接班人選，新一屆政治局成員的年齡結構，亦未顯示出梯隊形態，對未來中共的權力平穩過渡，會產生什麼樣的影響，只能靠時間來回答。

在昨日新常委與傳媒見面會上，習近平表示，經過改革開放40多年不懈努力，中國「創造了經濟快速發展和社會長期穩定兩大奇蹟」。現在社會穩定仍在持續，但經濟快速發展已響起警號。雖然中共多番強調，中國經濟「長期向好的基本面不會改變」，「中國開放的大門只會愈來愈大」，但在西方世界脫鈎圍堵甚囂塵上的國際環境中，中國如何應對軟硬攻擊，保持改革開放，延續經濟發展的奇蹟，將是對中共新的「政治家集團」的真正考驗。

■ Glossary 生字 /

wide of the mark : not accurate

initiative : the power or opportunity to act and gain an advantage before other people do

line : an attitude or a belief, especially one that sb states publicly