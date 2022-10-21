Editorial : Attracting Businesses and Talent

In a knowledge-based economy, talent is the key. From Shenzhen to Singapore, regions around Hong Kong have put in place many schemes to attract businesses and talent. Shenzhen's "Peacock Plan" has been in place for more than 10 years. Under the plan, teams and talent that specialise in technology are recruited from all over the world to settle in the city. In addition to generous rewards and perks for individuals, teams can also receive considerable amounts of special funding. DJI, which left the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology for Shenzhen, was once part of the plan. As for Singapore, "talent to build the country, talent to run the country" has been a long-term national development strategy. Compared with relying on market forces to attract talent, the government's leading role has been more prominent. The authorities have a comprehensive talent introduction system and talent policy, and there is clear division of work across and coordination between departments. Hong Kong, in contrast, is far behind and must play catch-up.

John Lee has emphasised "wooing corporations and talent", a goal that features prominently in this policy address. Concerning attracting talent, the Top Talent Pass Scheme is the most important measure. The authorities have relaxed visa restrictions to entice top talent with an annual salary of over $2.5 million and graduates of top 100 universities in the world. As for qualified foreign talent purchasing properties in Hong Kong, the policy address points out that after they have lived in Hong Kong for seven years and become a permanent resident, they can apply for a refund of Buyer's Stamp Duty payments. In terms of "wooing corporations", the government will set up Hong Kong Investment Corporation Limited (HKIC), which will be led by the Financial Secretary, so as to utilise the financial reserves of the Future Fund to lead investment in key industries in the form of "Hong Kong's Temasek". This will include providing various preferential treatments to attract respectable innovation and technology companies and leading enterprises to build offices in Hong Kong. The government will also set aside $30 billion for a Co-Investment Fund that will tap into the developmental potential of local industries according to individual projects of the enterprises, and the government will participate in the co-investment.

Over the past few years, Hong Kong has been subjected to many changes and trials. Amid the current emigration wave, many professionals have left Hong Kong. In addition, Hong Kong's strict anti-pandemic measures have also caused some talent and enterprises from overseas to leave Hong Kong. At present, Hong Kong is faced with the loss of its labour force and brain drain at the same time. The two are overlapping but separate problems. Some people have moved out of the city out of ideology and political disgust. Even if the economy and people's livelihood really improve, it may not be possible to bring them back. Anyway, Hong Kong must woo top talent from all over the world to promote the development of industries such as innovation and finance. Hong Kong's return to normal amid the pandemic is lagging behind. However, given the current pace, it is believed that the full reopening of borders to the outside world is not out of reach. If the trajectory of the pandemic does not change significantly, the authorities should implement "0+0" as soon as possible. As for wooing talent and companies, it is a long-term policy. Quality is more important than quantity. The key is to ensure that the measures are strong, are implemented properly and can meet the long-term needs of Hong Kong.

明報社評2022.10.21：招商引才範式轉移 政府主導發力急追

行政長官李家超首份施政報告，招商引才是重點之一，亦有較多破格舉措。

知識型經濟，人才是關鍵。放眼香港周邊地區，由深圳到新加坡，皆有很多招商引才計劃。深圳「孔雀計劃」實施10多年，面向全球徵集科技團隊及人才落戶，除了針對個人的豐厚獎勵補貼，團隊也可得到金額可觀的專項資助，從香港科大「出走」深圳的大疆創新，便曾是計劃一員。至於新加坡，「人才立國、人才治國」更是長期國家發展策略，比起依賴市場力量吸引人才，政府主導作用更為突出，當局有完整的引才體系和人才政策，更有清晰的跨部門分工與統籌。相比之下，香港落後太多，必須發力急追。

李家超強調「搶企業、搶人才」，今次施政報告着墨甚多。引才方面，「高才通」是最重要措施，當局放寬簽證限制，向年薪250萬元以上精英，以及全球百強大學畢業生招手；有關合資格外來人才在港置業，報告提出，他們住滿7年成為永久居民後，可申請退回買家印花稅。「搶企業」方面，政府將成立香港投資管理有限公司，由財政司長牽頭，動用未來基金的財政儲備，以「港版淡馬錫」方式，主導投資重點產業，包括提供各式優惠，吸引有實力創科公司及龍頭企業落戶香港；當局還會撥款300億元，設立共同投資基金，按企業個別項目帶動本地產業發展潛力，由政府參與共同投資。

過去數年，香港經歷不少變化與考驗。移民潮下離港者，不乏專業人士；另外，香港防疫從嚴，亦令一些海外人才和企業離港。當下香港同時面對勞動人口流失及人才流失情况，兩者是有重疊但獨立的問題。部分人出於意識形態和政治憎厭而移民，就算經濟民生真的有所改善，亦不一定能令他們回流，惟無論如何，香港都必須從世界各地招攬頂尖人才，促進創科及金融等領域發展。香港疫下復常滯後，但以現時步伐，對外全面通關相信亦非遙不可及，疫情軌迹若無大變，當局應早日落實「0+0」，至於搶人才搶企業，則屬長期政策，質素比數量更重要，關鍵是確保措施有力、執行得宜、符合香港長遠需要。

■ Glossary 生字 /

overlap : if one thing overlaps another, or the two things overlap, part of one thing covers part of the other

ideology : a set of beliefs, especially one held by a particular group, that influences the way people behave

trajectory : the curved path of sth that has been fired, hit or thrown into the air