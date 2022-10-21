Editorial : John Lee's Policy Address

The policy address is the first report of the new administration, in which "development" is the most-mentioned keyword. In terms of vying for talents and enterprises, the report has come up with quite many new ideas, including the establishment of a new Investment Corporation Limited, and the selection of leading foreign companies to come to Hong Kong actively. This is a departure from the previous style of laissez-faire, which can be said to be a breakthrough. John Lee's emphasis is "results as the goal". In the policy address, more than 100 policy indicators, including Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), are proposed. For many policies and measures, specific work goals and timeframes have been set, which is also a break with convention.

In his July 1st speech, Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward "four hopes" for the new SAR government, namely the improvement of governance, the enhancement of the development momentum, the resolution of people's problems and difficulties, and the maintenance of harmony and stability. The way the contents of the new policy address are presented is a point-to-point response to the "four hopes". Hong Kong has experienced ups and downs in the past few years, and "governance evolving into prosperity" is the expectation of the central government. Hong Kong has a profound and urgent problem of land and housing. In the policy address, it is emphasised that housing must be supplied in increased quantity, speed, efficiency and quality. As for land policy, the policy address emphasises increasing land reserves and regaining the initiative of controlling supply. For both the previous two administrations, namely the Leung Chun-ying and Carrie Lam administrations, solving the land and housing issue was the top priority. The same statement is made in John Lee's first policy address. However, a detailed look at the specific measures shows that they have yet to depart from the existing framework, and the drive to seek land to put up housing has yet to take on new aspects. The new measures are mostly limited technical adjustments with no substantive changes. Their practical effects inevitably are cause for concern.

In terms of increasing land supply, the government can still only rely on two long-term projects, namely the Northern Metropolis and the Kau Yi Chau artificial islands. In the policy address, it is stated that the reclamation project is expected to start in 2025, which is roughly the same as the timetable of the previous administration — the date has not been brought forward massively. As for the Northern Metropolis, the goal is "commencing land resumption procedure" for all development projects within five years so as to "create land and build housing at full speed". However, according to the development experience of the Northeast New Territories, the entire land resumption process can drag on for many years. The authorities did not mention whether statistics will be compiled for the number of years that "Light Public Housing" tenants will need to wait before they can be assigned a flat. Neither have they mentioned whether an indicator similar to the promise of "three years before being assigned a flat" will be formulated.

At present, there are more than 100,000 household living in subdivided flats in Hong Kong. The central government hopes that Hong Kong can bid farewell to subdivided housing in the long run. The SAR government, however, has yet to establish a specific work target over the reduction of subdivided housing. If anything goes wrong with the search for land and the construction of housing, whether the supposed scenario of "low-start-high-finish" for completed flats over the next 10 years will become "low-start-low-finish" once again will be very worrying indeed.

明報社評2022.10.20：舊瓶新酒玩簡約 土房績效待官謀

行政長官李家超發表首份《施政報告》，全文洋洋灑灑3.2萬字，作為「開局」報告，內容算是全面，吸納人才企業方面，亦有破格措施，至於加快造地建屋方面，則始終離不開原有框架。

今次施政報告，作為新一屆政府的開局報告，提得最多的關鍵詞是「發展」。報告在搶人才搶企業方面新猷較多，成立投資管理公司，主動物色外地龍頭企業來港，一改以往不干預作風，可說是一次突破；李家超強調「以結果為目標」，施政報告提出百多項施政指標，包括關鍵績效指標（KPI），不少政策措施，皆有訂下較為具體的工作目標及時間，亦屬破格之舉。

國家主席習近平七一講話，對新一屆特區政府提出「四點希望」，包括提高治理水平、增強發展動能、排解民生憂難、維護和諧穩定。新一份施政報告的內容佈局，針對「四點希望」，逐一回應。這幾年香港歷經波折考驗，「由治及興」是中央的期許。香港土地房屋問題水深火熱，施政報告強調房屋供應要提量、提速、提效、提質，土地政策則強調增加儲備、重奪供應主導權。回望前兩屆政府，無論梁振英還是林鄭月娥均說過，解決土地房屋問題是重中之重，李家超首份施政報告，亦有相同表述，惟細察具體政策措施，依然不離原有框架，覓地建屋未開新格局，新措施多屬技術性的有限調整，舊酒新瓶，實際作用有多大，難免令人關注。

增加土地供應方面，政府依然只能倚重北部都會區和交椅洲人工島這兩個長線項目。施政報告表示，填海工程料於2025年上馬，與上屆政府的時間表大致相同，未有顯著提前；北都「全速造地建屋」，目標是5年內為所有發展項目「啟動收地程序」，然而根據新界東北發展經驗，整個收地過程可以拖拉多年。「簡約公屋」住戶等待多少年才能上樓，當局未提日後會否統計，也沒有交代會否制訂近似「3年上樓」一類指標。

現時全港劏房戶超過10萬，中央希望香港長遠可以「告別劏房」，特區當局卻始終沒有就減少劏房制定具體工作指標，覓地建屋倘有差池，「未來10年建屋量頭輕尾重」，到頭來會否又一次變成「頭輕尾輕」，着實令人擔心。

■ Glossary 生字 /

out-of-the-box thinking : thinking that moves away in diverging directions so as to involve a variety of aspects and which sometimes lead to novel ideas and solutions

confines : limits or borders

laissez-faire : the policy of allowing private businesses to develop without government control