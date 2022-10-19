Editorial：China Explores New Modes of Civilisation

Ever since the Westernisation Movement in the 1860's, Chinese intellectuals have been thinking about the same question for over a hundred years — how to modernise China. This "question of the century" has been explored by generations after generations. However, it is indeed immensely difficult to turn such a huge traditional agricultural society into a modern industrial one.

Since its establishment, New China has made many attempts, but it has also trodden many wrong paths. Practice has proved that Deng Xiaoping's Reform and Opening-up policy was the correct path. The fulfilment of building a moderately prosperous society in 2020 was a milestone. The next step is how to transform China from a developing country into a modern developed country. The central government has set the target of building a modern socialist country by 2035 and making it a great modern socialist country by the middle of the century.

In today's world, the total population of modern developed countries is only 1 billion. If China, with a population of 1.4 billion, becomes a modern developed country, the global order will also be rewritten.

According to the report to the 20th CPC National Congress, Chinese modernisation is the modernisation of a huge population, of common prosperity for all, of integrating material advancement with cultural-ethical advancement, of harmony between humanity and nature, and of peaceful development. The essence of Chinese modernisation is not only about achieving high quality development. It is also about enriching the cultural-ethical dimension of the people, promoting the establishment of a community with a shared future of mankind and creating a new form of human civilisation. In the past, when people talked about the "Four Modernisations" — namely modernisations in agriculture, industries, national defence and science and technology — there were specific fields in question, and it was easy to understand. In comparison, the notion of Chinese modernisation obviously goes beyond the ordinary fields.

Chinese modernisation includes many concepts that target the shortcomings of contemporary western capitalist civilisations, with the hope of leading China on a path to modernisation avoiding those traps. The purpose of integrating material advancement with cultural-ethical advancement is to constrain the culture of consumerism and materialism. It is hoped that by promoting cultural-ethical advancement that embraces the spirit of "profit-making through justice; constraining profit-seeking by justice", a "comprehensive development of mankind" can be encouraged, and people will not be reduced to the condition of being a "one-dimensional man".

明報社評 2022.10.19：中國現代化之路 探索文明新模式

追求現代化是貫穿近代中國歷史的核心課題，這場跑了百多年的「現代化馬拉松」，過程充滿波折苦楚，走到現在，終於見到實現的希望。本世紀中葉全面建成社會主義現代化強國，是國家定下的目標，中共二十大報告，提出以中國式現代化實現民族復興，當中的內涵，已不限於物質繁榮、船堅炮利、科技先進，還包括精神文明層次，所謂「創造人類文明新形態」，追求的是一種超越資本主義弊端、兼容不同現代化模式的多元文明世界，帶有理想主義大同色彩，有別於現今西方主導的世界。當然，具體政策措施必須實際唯用，避免過猶不及與教條化。

自1860年代洋務運動以來，中國有識之士百多年都在思考同一問題，就是如何令中國現代化。這個「百年之問」，一代又一代人都在摸索，但要將體量如此巨大的傳統農業社會變成現代化工業社會，確是非常困難。

新中國成立以來，作了很多嘗試，亦走過很多歧途，實踐證明鄧小平的改革開放是正確道路，2020年小康社會目標實現是里程碑，下一步是如何令中國由發展中國家，蛻變成為現代化發達國家。中央定下的目標，是在2035年成為社會主義現代化國家，本世紀中葉成為社會主義現代化強國。

當今世界，現代化發達國家總人口不過10億。中國人口14億，倘若成為現代化發達國家，世界格局必隨之改寫。

二十大報告表示，中國式現代化是人口規模巨大的現代化、共同富裕的現代化、物質文明和精神文明相協調的現代化、人與自然和諧共生的現代化、走和平發展道路的現代化；它的本質，除了實現高質量發展，更要豐富人民精神世界，推動建構人類命運共同體，創造人類文明新形態。以往人們談「四個現代化」，農業現代化、工業現代化、國防現代化、科技現代化，針對特定領域，容易理解。相比之下，中國式現代化，概念上明顯超越一般範疇。

中國式現代化包含的不少概念，都是針對當代西方資本主義文明的弊端，希望中國現代化之路，可以避開相關陷阱。物質文明和精神文明相協調，目標是制約消費主義與物質主義文化，希望形成「以義導利、以義制利」的精神文明，鼓勵「人的全面發展」，而非淪落為「單面向的人」。

/ Glossary生字 /

rejuvenation：the act or process of making sb/sth look or feel younger, more lively or more modern

surmount：to deal successfully with a difficulty

notion：​an idea, a belief or an understanding of sth