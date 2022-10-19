Editorial : Chinese-style Modernisation

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CCP, read out the report of the 20th National Congress of the CCP. He mentioned the "turmoil and changes in the situation" in Hong Kong over the past five years, claiming that "we have effectively exercised the comprehensive jurisdiction on Special Administrative Regions (SARs) in accordance with the Constitution and the Basic Law". The formulation of the Hong Kong national security law and the implementation of patriots running Hong Kong has led to a fundamental turnaround in the situation and led Hong Kong into a new era of chaos giving way to good governance and good governance evolving into prosperity, with "Hong Kong and Macao maintaining a good momentum of long-term stable development". Similar to the statement of the 19th National Congress, the report of the 20th National Congress reiterates that "one country, two systems" is the best system to maintain the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao and stresses the need to fully and accurately implement the "one country, two systems" policy. However, the report also mentions that the mechanism for Hong Kong to implement one country, two systems was not sound in the past, and national security was faced with severe challenges. In the future, not only must one country, two systems be adhered to, but the entire institutions and mechanisms must also be "improved", which has also become an important keyword in the part of the report related to Hong Kong.

The part on Hong Kong in the 20th National Congress's report is a continuation of Xi Jinping's speech on July 1. It is stressed that one country, two systems must be adhered to for a long time, so must be the integration of the central government's comprehensive jurisdiction and the protection of a high degree of autonomy of the SARs. Also stressed are the necessity to implement the protection of the legal system and enforcement mechanism of the SARs to maintain national security, to support the SARs' improvement of the overall governance capacity and level of governance, and to consolidate and enhance the status of Hong Kong and Macao in fields such as international finance, trade and innovation and technology. In the report, the content of Xi Jinping's July 1 speech becomes a CCP policy, which accentuates the determination of the authorities to implement it strictly. It is believed that the central government will exercise its comprehensive jurisdiction more actively in the future. As said in the report, it is necessary to ensure that Hong Kong will maintain its executive-led system, improve its governance, tackle its social and economic conflicts and better integrate itself into the overall situation of national development. Chief Executive John Lee will deliver his first policy address tomorrow (19 October). All sides are waiting to see what he will come up with in terms of the land and housing issues.

The report emphasises that the capitalist system and way of life in Hong Kong and Macao will remain unchanged for a long time, at the same time vowing to crack down on anti-China forces that disrupt Hong Kong and Macao and prevent and contain external forces' attempt to interfere in Hong Kong and Macao affairs. There are two new statements in the report that are worth noting. One is the improvement of the SARs' judicial and legal systems. The other is the strengthening of the power of those who love China, Hong Kong and Macao to form a broader "united front for the support of one country, two systems at home and abroad".

When the central government also emphasises the need to be prepared for danger in times of peace, Hong Kong must also be mentally prepared that the road to "good governance evolving into prosperity" will not be smooth. Hong Kong must not only overcome various internal resistances but also be ready to deal with external challenges and malicious acts.

明報社評2022.10.18：配合中國式現代化 香港首務做好自己

中共二十大報告（下稱報告），涉及港澳部分，秉承國家主席習近平七一重要講話，重申一國兩制是港澳保持繁榮穩定最佳安排，必須長期堅持，另外亦提到要形成更廣泛的「國內外支持一國兩制統一戰線」。

中共總書記習近平宣讀二十大報告，提及香港過去5年「局勢動盪變化」，「我們依照憲法和基本法，有效實施對特別行政區的全面管治權」，制定港區國安法，落實愛國者治港，令局勢實現重大轉折，香港進入由亂到治走向由治及興的新階段，「港澳保持長期穩定發展良好態勢」。跟十九大說法相似，二十大報告重申一國兩制是保持港澳長期繁榮穩定的最佳制度，強調要全面準確貫徹一國兩制方針，然而報告亦提到，過去香港落實一國兩制的體制機制不健全，國家安全受到嚴峻挑戰；展望未來，一國兩制不僅要堅持，整個制度體系亦要「完善」，這亦成為了涉港報告內容的重要關鍵詞。

二十大報告有關香港的部分，秉承了習近平七一講話，強調一國兩制必須長期堅持、堅持中央全面管治權和保障特別行政區高度自治權相統一、落實特區維護國安法律制度及執行機制、支持特區提升全面治理能力和管治水平，以及鞏固提升港澳在國際金融、貿易、創科等領域的地位等。報告將習近平七一講話內容化為黨策，突顯當局決心嚴格執行，相信中央日後將更積極行使全面管治權，一如報告所言，確保香港維持行政主導、改善管治、破解社會經濟深層矛盾、更好融入國家發展大局。行政長官李家超明天發表首份施政報告，有何良策處理土地房屋等問題，各方拭目以待。

報告強調保持港澳資本主義制度和生活方式長期不變，同時堅決打擊反中亂港亂澳勢力、防範和遏制外部勢力干預港澳事務。報告有兩個新表述值得留意，一是完善特區司法制度和法律體系，二是壯大愛國愛港愛澳力量，形成更廣泛的「國內外支持一國兩制的統一戰線」。

當中央也強調要居安思危，香港亦要有心理準備，「由治及興」之路絕不平坦，不僅要克服內部各種阻力，更要隨時準備應付外來挑戰及惡意行為。

