Editorial : Report of the 20th CCP Congress

According to official figures, China's total economic volume has increased from RMB 54 trillion to RMB 114 trillion over the past ten years, accounting for more than 18% of the world economy. China's GDP has grown at an annual average rate of 6.6%, contributing to 38.6% of global economic growth on average and exceeding the contribution percentages of the seven major industrialised countries (G7) added together. In other words, China has been the most important driving force for world economic growth. Efforts to alleviate poverty have lifted nearly 100 million people out of absolute poverty, and China has become the world's largest middle-income group.

Of the 15 chapters in the report, only the fourth part, namely "Accelerating the construction of a new development pattern and promoting high-quality development", focuses on economic development. This does not mean that economic development is no longer important. It is simply because Beijing judged five years ago that the mainland economy had entered a "new normal", and the quality of development was more important. The CCP has also passed the stage when it had to rely on rapid economic growth to maintain the legitimacy of its rule. Ideas proposed in the report, such as "people's democracy in the whole process", "the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education", "improving people's livelihood and well-being" and "promoting green development" are all about the new demands of the people for a good life.

When Xi Jinping first came to power, he established his authority by launching an anti-corruption storm. Over the past 10 years, about 4.5% of CCP members have been investigated and punished. Mao Zedong, the founding leader of communist China, once said that the CCP's answer to how it could escape the "historical cycle of rises and falls" was the "supervision of the people". The second answer provided by Xi Jinping in his report was "self-revolution", as he vowed to "fully pursue the self-purification, self-improvement, self-innovation, self-enhancement of the party".

In yesterday's report, Xi Jinping gave a clear definition of "Chinese-style modernisation": socialist modernisation led by the CCP, which meant "a modernisation of a huge population, a modernisation of the prosperity for all, a modernisation with a combination of material civilisation and spiritual civilisation, a modernisation of the harmonious coexistence of man and nature, and a modernisation of the path of peaceful development".

Amid the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, war, sanctions and others, the global economy has gradually entered a quasi-war era. Judging from the fact that the report of the 20th CCP Congress has a special chapter dedicated to "promoting the modernisation of the national security system and capabilities" and the call to "achieve the centenary of military building (2027)", it can be seen that they are also policy preparation and mobilisation to tackle future turmoil in the world.

明報社評2022.10.17：中國式現代化非西化 二十大報告居安思危

中共二十大昨天在北京開幕，中共總書記習近平向大會宣讀的報告，只是報告的節選版。報告回顧總結了過去5年和10年的中國經驗，提出了中共未來新的中心任務：帶領全國各族人民全面建成社會主義現代化強國，以「中國式現代化」全面推進中華民族偉大復興。

根據官方數字，10年間中國經濟總量由54萬億元（人民幣）增至114萬億元，佔世界經濟比重超過18%，國內生產總值（GDP）年均增長6.6%，對世界經濟增長的平均貢獻率達38.6%，超過七大工業國（G7）貢獻率的總和，是推動世界經濟增長的第一動力；脫貧攻堅令近1億人口擺脫絕對貧困，中國已形成全球最大規模中等收入群體。

在報告的15個章節中，講經濟發展的只有第四部分「加快構建新發展格局，着力推動高質量發展」，這並非意味經濟發展不再重要，而是因5年前北京已判斷，內地經濟進入「新常態」，發展質量更重要，而中共已經過了需靠經濟高速增長來維持執政合法性的階段。報告中提出的「全過程人民民主」、「科教興國戰略」、「增進民生福祉」、「推動綠色發展」，都屬於滿足人民對「美好生活」新的需求。

習近平上台之初，以掀起反腐肅貪風暴立威，10年來，受查處者佔中共黨員總數約4.5%。當年中共開國領袖毛澤東曾稱，中共跳出「治亂興衰歷史周期率」的答案是「讓人民監督」，習近平在報告中宣布的第二條答案則是「自我革命」，並誓言「全面推進黨的自我淨化、自我完善、自我革新、自我提高」。

在昨天的報告中，習近平對「中國式現代化」作了明確定義：即是中共領導的社會主義現代化，「是人口規模巨大的現代化，是全體人民共同富裕的現代化，是物質文明和精神文明相協調的現代化，是人與自然和諧共生的現代化，是走和平發展道路的現代化」。

在疫情、戰爭、制裁等打擊下，當今全球經濟已逐漸進入準戰爭時代，從二十大報告將「推進國家安全體系和能力現代化」單設專章，又敦促「實現建軍一百年（2027年）奮鬥目標」來看，也是為未來世局的動盪預作政策準備及動員。

■ Glossary 生字 /

excerpt : a short piece of writing, music, film, etc. taken from a longer whole

authority : the power to influence people because they respect your knowledge or official position

turmoil : a state of great anxiety and confusion