Editorial : Hong Kong's Drive to Attract Talent

Chief Executive John Lee is to deliver his first policy address next week. In addition to the land and housing policy, "scrambling for enterprises and talent" will also be the focus. Yesterday (13 October) Bloomberg quoted insiders as saying that the Hong Kong government is? considering a series of measures to attract talent, including Hong Kong companies' relaxation of the employment of non-local employees in 13 professional fields such as asset management and financial technology; the relaxation of the 15% BSD on residential property purchases made by non-permanent residents of Hong Kong; the introduction of new visa forms to make it easier for non-local talent to work in Hong Kong; cash subsidies for some highly skilled professionals; and the establishment of specific government departments to deal with attracting talent and investment, etc. The specific measures mentioned in the report are few, and insiders have also said that the details of some measures may still change and might not even appear in the policy address.

Hong Kong's property prices are among the highest in the world. Hong Kong people often complain that their whole life work seems to be dedicated to working for developers. Even workers from foreign companies stationed in Hong Kong believe that the cost of living here is too high, which makes living in Hong Kong less attractive. Over the past ten years, the Hong Kong government has launched a series of "tough measures" in order to curb property prices, including using the BSD to increase the cost of non-local customers to buy properties, to combat speculation. However, property prices over the same period have still more than doubled cumulatively.

Buying a home is what people want in general. It is true of Hong Kong people and mainlanders living in Hong Kong. However, it is highly debatable whether there is a clear and strong causal relationship between the cancellation of the BSD and the attraction of more talent. First, whether they are willing to come to Hong Kong depends on career development prospects rather than property opportunities. If the government has a sound industrial policy, it will be more efficient in encouraging talent to come to Hong Kong to build a career rather than cancelling the BSD. Second, even if it is necessary to consider the ancillary living facilities of foreign talent in Hong Kong, the government can introduce various subsidy schemes to reduce their living costs rather than encouraging them to buy a property first. The cost of living in Hong Kong is too high, which affects the willingness of foreign talent to stay in Hong Kong for career development. The immediate effect of the cancellation of the BSD will definitely be propping up the property market, but it remains uncertain whether it can attract the talent that Hong Kong needs. It cannot be ruled out that some people will take advantage of the loopholes and come to Hong Kong as "professional talent" but are actually property speculators.

It is true that Hong Kong also has to compete with first-tier cities in mainland China such as Shanghai and Shenzhen for talent. It might not be able to match mainland cities in terms of industrial environment and subsidies. However, Hong Kong remains the Chinese city with the highest degree of openness to the outside world. Its advantages are still here. As long as suitable policies for attracting talent are in place, Hong Kong is not necessarily at a disadvantage.

明報社評2022.10.14：香港搶人才須快狠準 着眼減辣托市易失焦

近年香港內憂外患重重，面對人才流失、企業移走，政府如何「搶企業、搶人才」，惹人關注，根據外媒報道，港府正考慮放寬買家印花稅及簽證限制，吸引外來人才。

行政長官李家超下周發表首份施政報告，除了土地房屋政策，「搶企業、搶人才」亦是重點。昨天《彭博社》引述消息人士表示，港府正考慮一系列吸引人才措施，包括：放寬在港企業聘用13類專業領域非本地僱員，諸如資產管理、金融科技等領域專才；放寬針對非香港永久居民置業的15%買家印花稅規定；引入新的簽證形式，方便非本地人才在港工作；為一些高技能專業人士提供現金補貼；設立特定政府部門機構，處理吸引人才和投資事宜，等等。報道提及的具體措施內容不多，消息人士還稱，部分措施細節仍可能有變，甚至不一定出現在施政報告中。

香港樓價之高，全球數一數二，莫說常有港人抱怨，畢生工作彷彿只為發展商「打工」，就連外國企業駐港人員亦認為，本港的生活及居住成本着實太高，削弱吸引力。近十年港府為了遏抑樓價，推出一系列「辣招」，包括以BSD加重非本地客置業成本，打擊投機炒賣，然而同期樓價累積升幅仍超過一倍。

置業安居，人心所欲，港人如此，港漂亦然，然而取消BSD與吸引更多人才，是否存在明確而強烈的因果關係，大有商榷餘地。首先，人才是否願意來港，看的是事業發展前景，而非置業機會，政府有完善的產業政策，比起取消BSD，更能鼓勵人才來港打拼。其次，即使考慮外來人才在港生活配套，政府大可推出各式津貼計劃，減低他們的居住成本，而不是先叫他們幫手買樓。香港生活成本太高，影響外來人才留港發展意欲。取消BSD的即時效果，一定是托市，能否吸引香港所需人才卻是未知數，不排除有人鑽空子，假「專業人才」身分來港，卻以炒樓投機為實。

誠然，香港也要跟滬深等內地一線城市爭人才，在產業環境及津貼資助等方面未必及得上，但香港作為國家對外開放程度最高的城市，始終有其優勢，只有人才政策得宜，並不一定落於下風。

■Glossary

生字

station : to send sb, especially from one of the armed forces, to work in a place for a period of time

combat : to stop sth unpleasant or harmful from happening or from getting worse

tier : one of several levels in an organisation or a system