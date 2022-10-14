Editorial : Vaccination of Children

The local pandemic situation has rebounded recently. The daily number of new infections has risen from over 3,000 earlier to over 4,500. Omicron mutant variants BA.2.75.2 and XBB have appeared in Hong Kong one after another. It remains to be seen whether they will become the mainstream viruses later. In any case, the COVID-19 virus keeps mutating, and it is only a matter of time before the emergence of a new mainstream strain. As shown by the 3-year-long fight against the pandemic, the possibility of a new wave of the pandemic breaking out this winter is quite high. The top priority is to strengthen vaccination to protect the elderly and children who have not received enough doses.

The COVID-19 vaccination programme for young people aged 12 to 18 in Hong Kong started at the end of last year and has since been expanded to children aged 3 to 11. In summer this year, the pandemic in Hong Kong rebounded, and there were cases of infected young children suffering from serious illness and even dying. The government began to vaccinate young children (6 months to 3 years old) with the Sinovac vaccine in early August. Yesterday the government announced the approval of paediatric and toddler formulation of the Comirnaty vaccine in Hong Kong. The paediatric formulation is suitable for those between 5 and 11 years of age, while the toddler version is suitable for those between six months and 4 years of age. The government has not announced when the two versions of the Comirnaty vaccine will arrive in Hong Kong. Experts believe that they will be available as soon as next month. Parents who arrange for their children to get vaccinated are expected to have more options.

Since the fifth wave of the pandemic, 38 children and young children in Hong Kong have become seriously ill after contracting the virus. Over 90% of them were not fully vaccinated, and 8 of them died. The Faculty of Medicine of the University of Hong Kong analysed the hospitalisation data during the peak period of the fifth wave of the pandemic and found that for people between the ages of 3 and 18, two doses of either the Comirnaty or Sinovac are more than 90% effective in preventing severe cases. For the tens of thousands of children and adolescents who have received three doses, there has not been a single hospitalisation case because of COVID-19 infection.

A survey of grassroots families by the Society for Community Organisation has shown that many infected children have symptoms of "long-term COVID-19" and "brain fog" after recovery, which affects memory and concentration and hinders their studies. The lowering of the applicable age of Vaccine Pass to 5 years old and the consideration of the vaccination rate as a factor for the resumption of full-day face-to-face teaching in primary schools will undoubtedly be helpful when it comes to urging parents to vaccinate their children. However, the authorities must also provide the carrot. Government expert consultant Lau Yu Lung has said that the key to persuading parents to bring their children for injections lies in "appealing to their sensibilities" — seeing things from the perspective of children's interests. When the authorities promote the vaccination of young children, the publicity work must not be too out of touch with the people. The misgivings and concerns of parents must be taken into account for the effort to be effective.

明報社評2022.10.13：政府推動兒童打針 務須切中家長疑慮

香港踏上通關復常之路，加強保護長幼是當前急務。根據衛生署數字，3至11歲兒童兩針率現時只有七成左右，至於半歲到3歲嬰幼兒兩針率更未足一成，昨天政府宣布，認可復必泰兒童及幼兒配方疫苗在港緊急使用，讓家長有不同款新冠疫苗選擇。

本地疫情近期有所回升，每日新增感染個案由早前3000多宗，升至4500宗以上水平，Omicron變異病毒株BA.2.75.2及XBB相繼在港出現，稍後會否成為本地病毒主流，有待觀察。無論如何，新冠病毒不斷變種，出現新的主流變異株，只是遲早問題。根據近3年的抗疫經驗，今冬爆發新一浪疫情，可能性相當高，當務之急是加強疫苗接種，保護尚未打夠針的長者和兒童。

本港12至18歲以下青少年接種新冠疫苗計劃，去年底開始，其後擴至3到11歲兒童。今年夏天，本港疫情反彈，出現幼兒染疫危重甚至死亡個案，政府8月初開始，為幼兒（半歲至3歲）接種科興疫苗。及至昨天，政府宣布認可兒童及幼兒版復必泰疫苗在港緊急使用，5至11歲適用兒童版，6個月至4歲適用幼兒版。當局暫未公布童幼兩版復必泰何時抵港，專家相信最快下月有貨，家長安排童幼打針，可望有更多選擇。

第五波疫情以來，本港有38名兒童及幼兒染疫後出現重症，超過九成未打齊針，當中有8人病殁。港大醫學院分析第五波疫情高峰期染疫住院數據，發現3至18歲的人，無論接種兩劑復必泰還是科興，預防重症成效均超過九成，至於已打3針的數萬名兒童及青少年，更沒有染疫住院個案。

社協一項針對基層家庭的調查便稱，不少染疫兒童康復後有「長新冠」症狀，出現「腦霧」等情况，影響記憶力及注意力，妨礙學業。疫苗通行證適用年齡降至5歲、將打針率作為小學恢復全日面授考慮因素，對於敦促家長為子女打針，無疑有一定作用，不過當局谷針亦要有軟的一手。政府專家顧問劉宇隆形容，游說家長帶子女打針，秘訣在「動之以情」，多從孩子利益角度出發。當局推動幼童打針，宣傳工作不能太離身，一定要切中家長的疑慮和關注，才能事半功倍。

■ Glossary 生字 /

infant : a baby or very young child

strain : a particular type of plant or animal, or of a disease caused by bacteria, etc.

sensibility : a person's feelings, especially when the person is easily offended or influenced by sth