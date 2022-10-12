Editorial：Russian Superyacht Incident Reflects HK's Loss of Edge

After the Russian military invaded Ukraine, the US and its allies have imposed sanctions on Russia. A number of allegedly pro-Kremlin Russian oligarchs have become the target of sanctions. Some of their assets were either frozen or forced to be sold. So far, more than a dozen luxurious superyachts owned by Russian tycoons have been seized in Europe or America. The one that caused the current storm in Hong Kong belongs to a Russian steel mogul. It set sail in March for a number of destinations and entered Hong Kong waters last week. In addition to questioning that some people use Hong Kong as a safe haven, Washington has also argued that the "inaction" of the Hong Kong government will encourage more Russian oligarchs to use Hong Kong to evade sanctions, which "further calls into question the transparency of Hong Kong's business environment". It has also said that "Hong Kong's reputation as a financial centre depends on adherence to international laws and standards".

At the same time, some big Russian companies are considering listing in Hong Kong to raise capital or even moving part of their businesses to Hong Kong. Reportedly, that may involve businesses like supermarkets and payment services. After the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, Russia's relationship with the West broke down. The only option for Russia is to engage more with Middle Eastern countries, China and India. As a highly open economy, Hong Kong can connect to the world. From the perspective of "business is business", that is originally a matter of fact. Yet, geopolitical struggles have complicated the matter.

Chief Executive John Lee has emphasised that Hong Kong will enforce the sanctions passed by the United Nations; as for sanctions based on a particular country's own considerations, they are only unilateral decisions. In other words, Hong Kong will not enforce the US's sanctions. The SAR government should not give in to unreasonable demands, but the international political struggle is a treacherous field. Before China and the US go into full-on rivalry, Hong Kong still has economic value in the eyes of the US. Right now, Washington most likely sees Hong Kong as one of its "cards against China". The possibility of Washington finding excuses to bash Hong Kong is much higher than that in the past.

In the past, Hong Kong can have its bread buttered on both sides by dancing between the East and the West. Now the US and the West are showing a tendency to use Singapore as their base instead. Singapore and the US are strategic partners. Amidst the Russia-Ukraine war, the Singapore government has even joined the camp of the US and Europe in sanctioning Russia. Nevertheless, Singapore also has an all-round cooperative partnership with China. That gives Singapore even more geopolitical room than Hong Kong to take advantages from both the East and the West.

When the Russian capital flows to the East and becomes a larger presence in Hong Kong later, one may expect that the pressure from Europe and the US will also increase. As a novice in dealing with such problems, Hong Kong should act with greater caution to avoid giving others the chance to swoop in and attack.

明報社評 2022.10.12：一艘遊艇折射新格局 香港長袖善舞難度增

俄羅斯寡頭富豪遊艇停泊香港水域掀風波，華府警告香港勿成「受制裁者」的避風港，港府則拒絕跟從。香港是自由港，也是高度開放經濟體，面對美國無理要求應該拒絕，惟亦要提防別人有口實制裁香港。以往香港一大競爭優勢在於能夠左右逢源，現在新加坡在這方面更為突出。香港營商環境面對的地緣政治風險高於往昔，權力當局需要思考，如何讓香港在不利的地緣政治環境下，仍能長袖善舞。

俄軍入侵烏克蘭，美國與盟友制裁俄羅斯，多名被指親克宮的俄國財閥皆成制裁對象，部分資產遭凍結或被迫變賣。歐美至今扣押了俄國富豪10多艘巨型豪華遊艇，今次在港引起風波的巨型豪華遊艇，由俄羅斯鋼鐵大亨擁有，3月起曾出航前赴多地，上周入境本港。華府一邊質疑有人將香港當作避風港，一邊質疑港府「不作為」會鼓勵更多俄國財閥藉香港逃避制裁，這會「進一步讓人質疑香港營商環境的透明度」，又稱「香港作為金融中心，其聲譽取決於是否遵循國際法律和標準」。

與此同時，一些俄國大企業則探討來港上市集資，乃至將部分業務轉往香港，據報涉及超市、支付服務等行業。俄烏戰爭爆發後，俄國與西方關係破裂，唯有多跟中東國家和中印打交道。香港作為高度開放經濟體，可以接通世界，在商言商本是理所當然，然而地緣政治鬥爭，卻令事情變得複雜。

行政長官李家超強調香港會執行聯合國通過的制裁措施，至於一些國家基於特定考量採取制裁行動，僅屬單方面決定，言下之意是香港不會執行。特區政府不應接受不合理要求，惟國際政治鬥爭險惡，中美尚未走向全面對抗前，香港之於美國，仍有經濟價值，現在華府更大程度視香港為「制華手牌」之一。華府找藉口打擊香港的可能，遠比過去高。

以往香港可以在東西方之間左右逢源，現在美國西方傾向改以新加坡為據點。星美是戰略合作伙伴，俄烏戰爭中，星洲政府更加入歐美陣營制裁俄國。不過星洲與中國亦是「全方位合作伙伴」，這點令到現在新加坡比香港有更大地緣政治空間、更能左右逢源。

俄資東來，日後在港存在愈多，來自歐美的壓力預料亦愈大。香港處理這類問題經驗有限，更要小心翼翼，避免給人伺機打擊之機。

/ Glossary生字 /

oligarch：​an extremely rich and powerful person, especially a Russian who became rich in business after the end of the former Soviet Union

mogul：a very rich, important and powerful person

treacherous：dangerous, especially when seeming safe