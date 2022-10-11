Editorial : Hong Kong As Capital of Major Events

The pandemic situation in Hong Kong is fluctuating. The daily number of new infections has climbed again from the former stable state of an average of about 3,000, approaching 5,000. In addition to the increase in imported cases, the real-time effective reproductive number of the local virus has risen above 1 again, meaning that one infected person can infect more than one person. In other words, the downward trend of the pandemic that lasted for a month has been reversed. According to data from the Hospital Authority, at present there has not been a significant spike in the number of newly admitted COVID-19 patients. However, given the fact that changes in hospitalisation normally lag behind the pace of the rebound of the pandemic, the developments over the next few weeks will still need to be closely monitored. Elderly and young children who have not been vaccinated should get the jab as soon as possible.

Under the "0+3" entry quarantine arrangement, an increase in imported cases leading to a rebound in the pandemic is expected. The COVID-19 virus is in constant mutation. Omicron BA.2.75, a mutant variant that has caused a rebound in the pandemic in Singapore, has now made its way into Hong Kong. As winter is around the corner, Hong Kong is about to usher in a new wave of the pandemic, which is also expected. Strictly speaking, this is the new normal of the pandemic. What is the most important thing is to get fully vaccinated to prevent severe cases and curb deaths. At present, Hong Kong enjoys a hybrid of immunity protection, and there is no evidence that the new mutant variant is more deadly. Government expert advisors believe that existing vaccines are sufficiently protective. The resurgence of the pandemic will inevitably pile pressure on the healthcare system. However, Hong Kong is equipped with the experience of coping with the rebound of the pandemic in July and August. As long as the healthcare system is functioning well, the government should press ahead with the reopening of the border and the pursuit of the return to normal. It should not be dragging its feet, let alone making a retrograde step.

Since the outbreak of the fifth wave of the pandemic, the cumulative number of deaths has exceeded 10,000. Hong Kong has paid a dear price. The only thing to do now is to look forward and let Hong Kong regain its vitality and liveliness by effectively putting severe cases and deaths under control. Before the pandemic, Hong Kong was the "capital of major events". Large-scale competitions, international exhibitions, art festivals and performing arts events were held from time to time, which was a major selling point for the tourism industry. However, under the pandemic, things were in a "frozen" state in Hong Kong, with major events being cancelled, postponed or massively scaled back one after another. Over the past six months, Hong Kong's neighbouring competitors have reopened their borders one after another. Hong Kong has fallen behind, and there have even been major events that have been snatched away from us. Hong Kong's reputation as the "capital of major events" has faded. Effort must be made to cultivate and renovate this reputation.

The Hong Kong Masters was a good start. The government must seize the momentum, do a good job of organising all major events and continue to promote the reopening of borders and the return to normal. It should strive for more major events to be held in Hong Kong and burnish Hong Kong's reputation as the "capital of major events".

明報社評2022.10.11：重振盛事之都聲譽 防疫鬆綁不走回頭

一連四天的香港世界桌球大師賽日前圓滿落幕，傅家俊代表東道主取得佳績，固然可喜；賽事締造多項歷史，一眾世界級球手稱許港方安排、形容回憶美好，對於香港疫下復常重辦國際級盛事，亦是一支強心針。

本港疫情反覆，每日新增感染數目，由早前平均約3000多人的平穩狀態再度攀升，重新逼近5000宗水平。除了輸入個案增多，本地病毒即時有效繁殖率亦重返1以上水平，意味1名感染者傳染多於1人，疫情持續一個月向下的趨勢又見逆轉。根據醫管局數據，新增入院新冠病人暫時未見顯著上升，然而由於住院情况變化，較諸疫情升溫步伐通常有所滯後，未來數周事態發展，仍須密切留意，一老一幼尚未打針者，應該盡快接種疫苗。

入境檢疫「0+3」下，輸入個案增多帶動疫情回升，乃是意料之內；新冠病毒持續變種，最近在新加坡造成疫情反彈的變異病毒株Omicron BA.2.75，已流入本港社區，隨着冬季來臨，香港迎來新一浪疫情，同樣是預期之中，嚴格而言，這就是疫情新常態，最重要是「打夠針」防重症遏死亡。當下香港已有混合免疫保護，暫無證據顯示新的變異病毒株更為致命，政府專家顧問認為，現有疫苗足以發揮保護作用。疫情回升，醫療系統壓力無可避免增加，但香港已有應付7、8月疫情反彈的經驗，只要醫療系統不成問題，政府應該繼續推進通關復常，不應裹足不前，更不能開倒車走回頭路。

第五波疫情爆發至今，累計病殁人數突破1萬，代價沉重，事到如今，唯有向前看，在有效控制重症死亡下，讓香港早日重拾活力與生機。疫前的香港，乃是「盛事之都」，不時有大型賽事、國際展覽、藝術節和演藝活動舉行，成為旅遊業一大賣點，然而疫下香港「冰封」，盛事紛紛取消、延期或大幅縮減規模；近半年周邊競爭對手陸續開關，香港復常落後於人，更有盛事因此被撬走，「盛事之都」金漆招牌褪色，必須致力經營翻新。

桌球大師賽是一個好開始，當局要好好把握勢頭，辦好各場盛事，繼續推進通關復常，爭取更多大型盛事落戶香港，為「盛事之都」省招牌。

■ Glossary 生字 /

multitude : an extremely large number of things or people

a shot in the arm : sth that gives sb/sth the help or encouragement they need

usher in : to be the beginning of something new or to make something new begin