Editorial：US's Enlarged Ban on Technological Export to China

Beginning from the last administration, the US has been continuously escalating and expanding its restrictions of the export of high technology to China, first targeting specific companies before tackling the entire industry altogether. The new measures announced by the Department of Commerce this time are just an "update", and the department has threatened to continue to update the measures in response to changes in the situation. The new measures include a ban on US companies' exportation of advanced computer chips and technology to China, going so far as to prohibit the supply of certain chips made with US tools in any part of the world to China. Although the new measures are an addition to the original restrictions, they are broad but targeted, representing the biggest change in the US's technology export policy to China in decades.

The updated version of the restrictions claims to target China's military industry and its use of US supercomputing equipment and sensitive technologies for military and intelligence purposes. However, technology itself is neutral. On the eve of the handover in 1997, the US at one point banned the Hong Kong Observatory from purchasing supercomputers for weather forecasts, lifting the ban only after having the guarantee that the equipment would not be used by the People's Liberation Army. The ban this time is the inclusion of 31 Chinese companies, research institutions and groups onto a "list", but it is in fact a blanket ban on both military and civilian use. The US Department of Commerce has explained that it does not want the sale of chips for commercial use to be affected, and the production of chips in factories in China is not within the scope of the restrictions. Furthermore, if a product can be produced by a country other than the US, the US will not restrict it. Even for products that fall within the scope of the restrictions, American companies can apply for exemption, and the government will handle and approve the applications on a case-by-case basis.

Since the US semiconductor industry enjoys a monopoly in many areas of sophistication, the ban will have a broad and far-reaching impact on China. However, it is impossible for scientific research and technology to have an absolute advantage in every field all the time. The US can use its industrial status and diplomatic power to demand its allies' cooperation in imposing restrictions on China. However, there are always companies that can work around the US's restrictions to pursue their own interests, while China is also willing to spend more to acquire technology. At the same time, the US has also left some room for manoeuvre, allowing American companies to apply for exemptions, and the strictness of the approval criteria is likely to become a bargaining chip for Sino-US relations in different fields. It will also change to allow American companies to gain an advantage amid market competition. This so-called unprecedented ban is indeed an all-encompassing tool, and how it will be implemented will be highly uncertain.

The rivalry between China and the US will take place in all aspects. They will be pitted against each other in terms of national strength. Only by mustering the courage and determination to develop the semiconductor industry in the same way the atomic bomb was developed amid pressure on every front in the past can China possess the holy grail of nations.

明報社評 2022.10.10：美國擴大限制科技輸華 中國應急起直追搞研發

美國商務部上周五宣布，擴大禁止對中國出口晶片和製造晶片設備範圍。

美國自上屆政府開始，對限制高科技出口中國的措施，不斷提升和擴大範圍，先是針對個別企業，後變成整個行業。這次商務部宣布的新措施，只是一個「更新版」，並揚言會因應情况變化不斷更新。新措施包括，禁止美國公司向中國出口先進晶片及技術，還禁止向中國提供世界任何地方使用美國工具製造的某些晶片。雖然這是在原來的限制基礎上加碼，但從範圍之廣泛和針對性來看，是美國幾十年來對華出口技術政策的最大轉變。

加碼版的限制聲稱針對中國軍工行業，利用美國的超級計算設備和敏感技術，發展軍事、情報用途。然而，技術是中性的，1997年回歸前夕美國曾經一度禁止香港天文台購買用於天氣預報的超級電腦，後經保證設備不會為解放軍使用才撤銷禁令。這次的禁令，將31間中國企業、研究機構和團體列入「清單」，實則是軍用民用一併限制。美國商務部解釋，不希望影響商業用途的晶片出售，而且在中國設廠生產的晶片也不在限制範圍。另外，如果該產品由美國以外國家能夠生產，美國不會限制，即使在限制範圍內的產品，美國企業可以提出申請豁免，政府將以個案處理，逐一審批。

美國的半導體行業在多個精尖領域具有壟斷地位，所以禁令對中國的影響廣泛且深遠。然而，科研技術不可能在每一範疇都永遠處於絕對優勢，美國可以利用行業地位和外交力量，要求盟國配合對華實施限制，但總有企業為了利益可以突破美國的限制，中國也願意以更優厚的回報購買技術。同時，美國也為限制措施留有尾巴，允許美國企業申請豁免，而審批標準的寬緊，很可能會成為中美關係在不同領域的交換籌碼，也會為了照顧美國企業在市場競爭佔優而改變。這個號稱史無前例的禁令，確實是一個包羅萬有的工具，執行起來的變數很多。

中國與美國之間的角力，將會是全方位的，比併的是國力，要拿出當年在處處受壓的情况下研發原子彈的魄力與決心來發展半導體行業，才能掌握國之大器。

/ Glossary 生字 /

blanket：including or affecting all possible cases, situations or people

pit sb/sth against sth：to test sb or their strength, intelligence, etc. in a struggle or contest against sb/sth else

muster：to find as much support, courage, etc. as you can