Hong Kong's entry quarantine arrangement was relaxed from "3+4" to "0+3" at the end of last month. Over the first eight days since then, a daily average of 5,747 people entered the city through the airport, an increase from the daily average of about 4,800 people over the week up until the rules were relaxed. Without doubt there has been an increase, but it has not been impressive. Statistics from the Immigration Department show that during the same period, the number of people leaving the city through the airport was nearly 900 higher than that of people entering the city each day. When it comes to people entering and leaving the city, most of them have been mainly Hong Kong residents, while visitors from the mainland and other regions have accounted for only 20% to 30%. As for the pandemic situation, after the implementation of "0+3", the daily number of new infections in Hong Kong has remained at the level of over 3,000 for several days in a row. Yesterday (6 October), the number rose above 4,000 again, and there were 325 imported cases, equivalent to about 7.5% of the total. The government has said that about 3% of inbound travellers tested positive, a higher rate than that of community-based tests (about 1%).

While the "0+3" arrangement can facilitate the arrival and departure of Hong Kong people, it has not had a visible effect on attracting business travellers and general visitors. Only a complete exemption of entry quarantine can truly bring back visitors from other places. There have been rising calls for further relaxation to "0+0" from society recently, and it seems the government still has reservations. Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau has described "0+3" as the best arrangement at present, as it is a balance between the risks of the pandemic and the economic momentum. When asked when "0+0" could be achieved, Financial Secretary Paul Chan has merely said that the pandemic must not be taken lightly.

When the borders are reopened amid the return to normal, the rise in imported cases is inevitable. The most important thing is that Hong Kong has a hybrid of immunity protection. Even if the number of community cases rebounds, there are still conditions to press ahead with the reopening of borders as long as severe cases and deaths can be effectively controlled. If we look at the neighbouring countries, we can see that countries such as Singapore and Malaysia have put in place quarantine-exempt arrival rules, while Japan and South Korea are also speeding up the reopening of borders. The implementation of "0+0" in Hong Kong is the inevitable trend. The HKTB has said that it is prepared to launch a series of promotional activities to welcome "0+0", including investing hundreds of millions of dollars in global publicity campaigns and handing gifts and coupons to tourists.

Since the implementation of "0+3", most of the tourists visiting Hong Kong have come with a purpose, such as visiting relatives and friends or going on business trips. For leisure travellers, however, there is no reason why they must visit Hong Kong now. Even if the "0+0" arrangement is implemented and there are no more yellow code restrictions, foreign visitors will naturally compare other destinations with Hong Kong, where they are still required to push a cotton swab up their nose every day and do nucleic acid testing frequently. Under the "0+3" arrangement, entrants must undergo four nucleic acid tests within seven days. If COVID-19 infection is confirmed, they will be subject to the same quarantine arrangement as that of local cases. Even if they do not need to stay in a community isolation facility, they must at least wear an electronic bracelet and quarantine in a hotel. There might not be too many foreign tourists who are willing to risk this kind of quarantine to visit Hong Kong.

明報社評2022.10.07：聖誕旺季迎旅客 「0+0」落實不宜遲

香港對外開關復常，旅發局總幹事期望政府不遲於聖誕節放寬至「0+0」，局方已準備一系列推廣宣傳活動。

本港入境檢疫上月底由「3+4」放寬至「0+3」，首8天平均每日有 5747人次經機場入境，比放寬前一周的日均約4800人，無疑有所增加，但談不上可觀。入境處數據顯示，同期經機場出境者，比入境者每日平均多近900人次，無論出境還是入境人士，皆以香港居民為主，內地及其他地區訪客只佔兩至三成。疫情方面，「0+3」實施後，本港每日新增感染數字，連續多日維持在3000多宗水平，及至昨天重上「4字頭」，輸入個案有325宗，相當於總數約7.5%。當局表示，入境旅客陽性比例約3%，比社區檢測陽性比例（約1%）為高。

「0+3」方便港人出入境，但對於吸引商務客和一般訪客，作用並不明顯，唯有完全免入境檢疫，外地訪客才會真正「回流」。社會要求進一步放寬至「0+0」的呼聲，最近愈來愈響，政府似乎仍有保留。醫衛局長盧寵茂形容「0+3」是目前最好方案，平衡抗疫風險及經濟動力；問及何時可以「0+0」，財政司長陳茂波僅表示，面對疫情不能掉以輕心。

對外開關復常，輸入個案增加乃是必然，最重要是本港有混合免疫保護，就算社區疫情反彈，只要有效控制重症死亡，依然有條件繼續推進通關。放眼周邊國家，新加坡及馬來西亞等已免檢疫入境，日韓亦在加快開關。香港落實「0+0」是大勢所趨，旅發局表示已準備推出一系列推廣活動，迎接「0+0」，包括投入上億元做全球宣傳、向旅客贈送禮品及優惠券等。

「0+3」實施後，訪港旅客大抵都是「因事而來」，諸如探親訪友或公幹，但對於休閒旅客而言，現在的香港，並無非來不可的理由。就算落實「0+0」、再無黃碼限制，倘若天天要「撩鼻」、頻頻做核酸，外地客自然會拿其他旅遊目的地情况做比較。「0+3」安排下，入境者7天內須做4次核酸檢測，萬一確診，隔離安排與本地感染個案劃一處理，即使不用入住社區隔離設施，至少亦要戴電子手環在酒店隔離，恐怕沒有多少外地旅客，願意冒這種隔離風險來港。

■Glossary

生字

embark on : to start to do something new or difficult

promotional : connected with advertising

hybrid : sth that is the product of mixing two or more different things