Editorial：Grassroots Medical Services Need To Be Strengthened

Currently there are 1.5 million elderly people in Hong Kong, accounting for about one-fifth of the population. This number is expected to increase to 1.9 million in five years. According to the Census and Statistics Department, there will be as many as 2.52 million elderly people in Hong Kong by 2039, with an average of one out of three people being elderly. The combination of population ageing and low birth rates means that there will be more and more families comprising two old people. In 2016, there were at least 290,000 families comprising two old people in Hong Kong. The emergence of the emigration wave could exacerbate this trend. The silver tsunami is on the horizon. The government must plan ahead and take action as soon as possible. It cannot be all talk but no action.

There is a serious shortage of nursing homes for the elderly in Hong Kong. Several years ago, the government launched the Special Scheme on Privately Owned Sites for Welfare Uses to encourage non-governmental organisations holding land to provide more residential care services. It also required space be reserved in private property development projects for the construction of residential facilities. But the actual effect has been limited. The previous administration also proposed spending $20 billion on the purchase of properties for social welfare facilities, but the outcome has also been in doubt. The shortage of land supply has seriously held back the pace of building more residential buildings. The government must massively speed up the creation of land to provide more nursing home places. However, even if hard infrastructure is added in time, manpower is still necessary for the running of these facilities. There is a shortage of manpower in the elderly care industry. The industry estimates that at least 20% of positions are unfilled in subsidised and private nursing homes. Relaxing the import of care workers in nursing homes can alleviate the problem. However, the government must also formulate local human resources development policies for the elderly care industry, train more local nurses, and create separate professional grades to attract young people into the profession.

The predicament of the elderly care industry is, in essence, due to the lack of land and people, which are both thorny issues. Leveraging the Greater Bay Area is theoretically feasible, but the difficulty of implementing the idea should not be underestimated. There are many obstacles and barriers that must be overcome. To compensate for the lack of services in the elderly care industry, it is necessary for the authorities to put more effort into community care and grassroots medical care. As the number of families with two elderly people will increase, it will be increasingly commonplace for old people to be looked after by old people. The authorities need to strengthen support for home-based elderly care. Apart from subsidies, it is also necessary to provide more precise and comprehensive assistance for caregivers of elderly people.

The healthcare system in Hong Kong is dominated by doctors. Take physical therapy. Patients must have a referral by a doctor. In some circumstances, citizens need to wait for a specialist in a public hospital before receiving an effective referral letter. When they finally get to receive physical therapy, their condition may have worsened. The physiotherapy industry has been calling for the abolition of the referral requirement for many years, but it has not been implemented in the face of many obstacles. The government must break the solidification of interests and reduce obstacles to the development of grassroots medical care.

明報社評 2022.10.06：強化基層醫療 應付高齡海嘯

香港人口老化，面臨高齡海嘯，安老服務軟硬件遠遠追不上需求，新冠疫情更突顯長者醫療照顧問題，公立醫院負荷能力有限，若不及時大刀闊斧改革醫療體制，強化基層醫療「治未病」，根本無法應付未來需要。

本港現有150萬長者，約佔人口五分之一，預料5年後增至190萬。根據統計署推算，到了2039年，本港將有多達252萬長者，平均每3人就有1人是長者。人口老化與少子化現象結合，意味「雙老」家庭將愈來愈多。2016年，全港雙老家庭至少有29萬，移民潮的出現，有可能加劇這一趨勢。高齡海嘯逼近，政府現在就要及早部署採取行動，不能「講多過做」。

本港安老院舍嚴重不足，政府多年前推出「私人土地作福利用途」特別計劃，鼓勵持有土地的非政府機構提供更多院舍服務，又要求私人物業發展項目預留空間興建院舍設施，惟實際作用有限；上屆政府提出200億元購置物業作社福設施，成效同樣惹人懷疑。土地供應緊缺，嚴重妨礙增建院舍步伐，政府必須大舉加快造地，提供更多院舍宿位，不過就算硬件設施增加及時，也需要人手營運。安老業人手短缺，業界估計津助及私人院舍人手空缺至少兩成多，放寬院舍輸入護理員，可以紓緩問題，但當局亦須制訂安老業本地人力資源發展政策，培訓更多本地護士，以及開設獨立專業職系吸引年輕人入行。

安老業的困境，說白了就是缺地缺人，兩者皆是「老大難」問題。借力大灣區，理論上行得通，惟現實執行難度不宜低估，很多關卡障礙都要打通。為補安老業服務不足，當局有必要從社區照顧及基層醫療方面多下工夫。雙老家庭增多，「以老護老」未來將更普遍，當局需要加強對居家安老的支援，除了金錢津貼，更要為年長照顧者提供更到位更全面協助。

香港醫療系統由醫生主導，以物理治療為例，病人必須經由醫生轉介，部分情况下，市民需要輪候公院專科，才可得到有效轉介信，等到接受物理治療時，病情可能已加劇。物理治療業界呼籲「求診免轉介」多年，面對重重阻力，遲遲未能落實。政府必須打破利益固化情况，為基層醫療發展減少障礙。

/ Glossary 生字 /

exacerbate：to make sth worse, especially a disease or problem

predicament：a difficult or unpleasant situation, especially one where it is difficult to know what to do

referral：the act of sending sb who needs professional help to a person or place that can provide it