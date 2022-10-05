Editorial : Hong Kong-made Astronauts

There are always people who named "becoming an astronaut" as their aspiration in childhood. As years went on, however, everyone came to understand that in Hong Kong, there is simply not a pathway to becoming an astronaut. Participation in activities such as "junior astronaut experience camp" seems to be the next best thing. Unexpectedly, this dream of conquering space could now become a reality. The national government has recently announced the launch of the selection of the fourth batch of reserve astronauts, which will be made up of 12 to 14 people. They will include 7 to 8 space pilots, 3 to 4 space flight engineers and about two payload specialists. Unlike the past, the recruitment of payload specialists this time will be opened to people from Hong Kong and Macao, meaning that Hong Kong people will have the opportunity to become reserve astronauts and go to space.

Generally speaking, payload specialists are scientists or researchers in specific professional fields. They are mainly responsible for conducting space experiments and research and participating in routine tasks such as station management. In response to this selection of payload specialists, the SAR authorities will recruit scientific researchers through local universities and various government research centres. The preliminary selection will last 3 weeks, while the next round of selection will be conducted by the mainland authorities. Shortlisted local experts will compete with mainland experts for the handful of payload specialist places. According to the SAR government, there is no fixed quota for applicants from Hong Kong. In terms of identity, participants must be Chinese citizens and Hong Kong permanent residents. They and their family members love the country, support "One country, two systems" and have no criminal record. As for professional credentials, participants must hold a doctorate degree in related fields and possess three years' experience in scientific research. As for physical condition, there are restrictions in terms of height, age and physique to ensure that they can adapt to the working environment of space stations.

When it comes to the development of innovation and technology in Hong Kong, the main problem lies in industrialisation. In terms of scientific research, there are more than ten state key laboratories in Hong Kong. There is no lack of infrastructure and talents. From physics, chemistry, communication, mechanical engineering, materials science to aerospace, Hong Kong is a force to reckon with, while its standards of biomedicine and artificial intelligence are particularly outstanding. It can be imagined that the competition will be fierce, as people need to overcome one obstacle after another to stand out among the local and mainland scientific research elites. However, as people in the local scientific research sector have said, Hong Kong is not at a disadvantage in the whole selection process, and Hong Kong researchers are by no means also-rans.

The SAR government needs to strive to create a social atmosphere that values scientific research. The authorities should take advantage of the selection of payload specialists to promote popular science education and cultivate an interest in science in the next generation, who need to be told as long as they work hard, they will have a chance to become astronauts in the future.

明報社評2022.10.04：香港人上太空不是夢 特區鼓勵科研加把勁

國家預備航天員選拔，首次開放「載荷專家」（Payload Specialist）一職予港澳人士參與選拔，港產太空人不再是虛無縹緲的幻想。

孩童時代，談到「我的志願」，總有人說希望成為太空人，只是隨着年月漸長，每個人都明白，在香港，想當太空人，連門徑都沒有，參與「少年太空人體驗營」一類活動，彷彿已是「最接近」的替代品。沒料到現在這個「征空夢」，竟然存在成真的可能。國家日前宣布展開第四批預備航天員選拔，數目介乎12至14人，包括7至8名航天駕駛員，3至4名航天飛行工程師，以及大約兩名載荷專家。有別過往，國家這次選拔載荷專家，將向港澳人士開放，意味港人有機會成為預備航天員，可以上太空。

載荷專家一般而言是科學家，又或特定專業領域的科研人員，主要負責做太空實驗研究，以及參與站務管理等日常工作。因應今次載荷專家選拔，特區當局將透過本地大學及政府多間研究中心招募科研人員參加，初選為期3周，之後再由內地當局進一步選拔，入圍本港專家需跟內地專家競逐僅有的載荷專家名額。根據特區政府說法，港區選拔不設固定名額，身分方面，參加者必須為香港永久居民中的中國籍公民，其與家庭主要成員均熱愛國家、擁護一國兩制，無犯罪紀錄；專業方面，必須在相關領域擁有博士學位，且有3年科研經驗；身體狀况方面，無論高度年齡及體格皆有限制，確保可以適應太空站工作環境。

香港創科發展，問題主要在於產業化；論科研，香港有10多所國家重點實驗室，有硬件有人才，由物理、化學、通訊、機械工程、材料科學到航天科技，均有相當實力，生物醫療和人工智能水平尤其出眾。可以想像，要在本地和內地科研精英中脫穎而出，過五關斬六將，競爭必定激烈，然而正如本地科研界人士所言，整個選拔過程中，不覺得香港有何輸蝕，香港科研人員絕非陪跑分子。

特區政府需要致力營造重視科研的社會氛圍，當局應趁着載荷專家選拔，推動科普教育，培養下一代的科學興趣，告訴他們只要肯努力，原來他日真的有機會成為太空人。

■ Glossary 生字 /

pipe dream : a hope or plan that is impossible to achieve or not practical

aspiration : a strong desire to have or do sth

also-ran : a person who is not successful, especially in a competition or an election