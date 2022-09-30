Editorial : Two Events to Improve Hong Kong's Reputation

At the beginning of this year, the fifth wave of the pandemic raged on, and people were agitated. In February and March, the government proposed successively the holding of the Investment Summit and the resumption of the Hong Kong Sevens, the latter of which had been suspended for three years, in order to bring out the message that Hong Kong will emerge from the pandemic. Over the past six months, not only has the anti-pandemic landscape in Hong Kong changed profoundly, but there have also been major competition and challenges when it comes to the reopening of borders and the return to normal. Despite the ongoing relaxation of Hong Kong's pandemic restrictions in recent months, the pace is significantly slower than that of countries such as Singapore and Thailand. Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Chief Executive Eddie Yue has also said that compared with countries that have completely lifted pandemic prevention measures, Hong Kong has indeed lost quite a lot of its appeal for investors. Two months ago, many people still had many doubts about whether the Investment Summit and the Hong Kong Sevens could be held as scheduled in November. Foreign news agencies also reported that whether the senior executives of European and American financial giants would attend the summit would hinge on whether Hong Kong would abolish the 3-day hotel quarantine requirement for inbound tourists, which led to worries that the Investment Summit would be too lacklustre to be like a major event. Not until the HKMA announced the details of the summit this weeek was the uncertainty dispelled.

According to the HKMA, the summit will bring together the principal people in charge of more than 100 major global financial institutions. Among them, more than 30 institutions will be represented by the chairman or CEO, while the others will be represented by their senior executives or regional directors. Furthermore, over 100 local financial leaders or the representatives of agencies with offices in Hong Kong will also attend. The HKMA has also invited the heads of mainland financial regulators so that they can interact with the leaders. According to the schedule, the participants will visit and dine at M+ in the West Kowloon Cultural District the day before the summit.

When it comes to hosting a major event, the most important is that it must be well-received and the attendees must be left with a good impression. If bad reviews go around and everyone shakes his or her head at it, what is supposed to be a major event can turn into a public relations disaster anytime. The Investment Summit and the Hong Kong Sevens are two big events in Hong Kong at the end of the year. The authorities must bear this in mind and strive to make them a success. For the Hong Kong Sevens, all players will have to undergo closed-loop management after they arrive in Hong Kong, and there will be many restrictions. The organiser has explained that it has not been able to make adjustments in time for the "0+3" arrangement. The needs of foreign players participating in the Hong Kong Sevens are different from those ordinary visitors. To them, the most important thing is to concentrate on the preparation for the game, so the impact of closed-loop management may not be too great. However, the authorities should talk with the organiser to see which arrangements for the event can be made more convenient so as not to leave players or spectators with too bad an impression. The Hong Kong Sevens will be held for several days, and the longest one-day event will span 10 hours. According to the organiser, it once proposed the designation of an "eating zone" in the stadium for the convenience of spectators, but it was not approved by the government. Such an arrangement is too unsympathetic. The authorities should study earnestly with the organiser to see if there can be a reasonable and appropriate compromise.

明報社評2022.09.30：金融峰會七欖省招牌 辦好盛事塑强勢復常

本港11月初舉辦國際金融領袖投資峰會（下稱金融峰會），全球逾百金融機構主要負責人將雲集香江參與盛會。

今年初，第五波疫情肆虐，人心惶惶，政府先後於2、3月提出舉辦「國際金融領袖投資峰會」，以及復辦停賽3年的七欖，旨在帶出香港將會走出疫情的信息。半年過去，香港不僅抗疫形勢大變，開關復常亦面臨嚴峻競爭挑戰。雖然香港防疫限制近月持續放寬，但跟星泰等國家相比，步伐明顯較慢。金管局總裁余偉文亦稱，比起已全面取消防疫措施的國家，香港的投資吸引力，相對而言確是大減。兩個月前，不少人對金融峰會和七欖能否如期11月舉行，仍有甚多懷疑。外電更指歐美金融巨企高層會否出席峰會，取決於香港會否取消入境旅客3天酒店隔離安排，令人擔心金融峰會黯淡無光、盛事不似盛事，及至本周金管局交代峰會詳情，陰霾才得以消除。

金管局方面表示，峰會匯聚百多家全球重要金融機構主要負責人，當中超過30家機構由主席或行政總裁代表，其餘為高級行政人員或地區主管，另外亦有逾百名本地金融領袖或在港設有辦事處的機構代表。局方還邀請了內地金融監管機構負責人出席，跟與會領袖們交流。根據日程表，峰會前一天，與會者還獲安排到西九文化區Ｍ+參觀及晚宴。

主辦盛事最重要是做到有口皆碑，讓參與者留下好印象，倘若劣評如潮、人人「耍手擰頭」，盛事隨時可以變成公關災難。金融峰會與七欖是年底本港兩場重頭戲，當局必須緊記這一點，務求將盛事辦得有聲有色。七欖所有外隊職球員抵港後，都要接受閉環管理，限制甚多，主辦單位解釋，他們無法及時因應「0+3」安排而作出調整。七欖外隊選手與一般訪客的需要不同，最重要是專心備戰，閉環管理影響未必太大，但當局應跟主辦單位商量，看看賽事哪些安排可以方便一些，以免讓選手或觀眾留下太差印象。七欖分多日舉行，最長一天賽事橫跨10小時。主辦單位表示，曾經提出在球場劃出「進食區」方便觀眾，惟未獲政府通過。這樣的安排，未免太過不近人情，當局應與主辦單位認真研究，有沒有合理合適的折衷方案。

