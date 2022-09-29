Editorial : A Property Market Soft Landing Should Be the Goal

Since the beginning of this year, the Hong Kong property market has been facing the double whammy of the pandemic and US rate hikes, which have caused property prices and transactions to tumble concurrently. As of September, only 25,000 transactions had been recorded in the second-hand property market, a fall of 40% year on year. The situation in the first-hand property market is similar, as developers have had to launch their new properties at lower prices. According to data published by the Rating and Valuation Department yesterday(28 September), property prices in Hong Kong have fallen for three months in a row. The price index of private properties in August was 368.2, the lowest since February 2019. The monthly drop widened to 2.3%, and the year-on-year drop, to 7.4%. According to recent surveys published by a real estate agency, second-hand property prices have fallen by more than 10% over the past year. For properties on large private housing estates and small and medium-sized units, prices have hit a four-year low.

Inflation in the US remains high, and the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates five times within six months with a cumulative increase of 3%. Last week in Hong Kong, HSBC took the lead in announcing an increase of the prime rate by 0.125%, the first since 2018, marking Hong Kong's entry into an interest rate hike cycle. There has been a lot of bearish news about the property market. In recent months, people from the real estate sector and political and business circles have been calling on the government to lift the stringent market-cooling measures for the property market, including the abolition of the Buyer's Stamp Duty (BSD). Financial Secretary Paul Chan said last week that the rising interest rates would increase the burden on mortgage borrowers, but he believed that Hong Kong's property prices would not go into a tailspin, and the government's demand-management measures for the property market did not need to be adjusted. However, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) subsequently lowered the interest rate stress testing requirement for property mortgage lending from 300 basis points to 200 basis points, effectively reducing the income requirements for mortgage applicants by about 10%. This has indeed ignited some people's expectation of the government relaxing the property-cooling measures.

Hong Kong has entered an interest rate hike cycle. In response to rising interest rates, the HKMA has lowered the stress test requirements to make it easier for the public to get onto the property ladder. While this is a balancing act, it is undeniable that the relaxation of the stress test has made it easier to enter the market, which, objectively speaking, does have the effect of supporting the property market. Some people believe that the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by another 1.5% until next year. Even if the prime rate in Hong Kong is raised by the same margin, it will still be within the stress test range. As long as a mortgage borrower has a job, it is believed that he or she can still handle the repayments. The problem is that the outlook for the global economy is extremely uncertain, and there are many geopolitical variables. It is also questionable whether the US's high interest rate, which has risen to around 4.5%, is enough to curb domestic inflation. If a global economic recession happens next year, Hong Kong, a highly open small economy, will be dealt a major blow. If unemployment worsens, the assumption that "borrowers have their jobs" will not be so assured. The external circumstances are treacherous. When dealing with the property market, the government should not only consider the "baseline" situation, but also prepare for the worst and come up with contingency plans for opposite scenarios.

明報社評2022.09.29：樓市目標軟着陸 「暴力托市」不必要

本港私樓價格指數跌見3年半最低，按年下挫逾7%，要求政府「撤辣」聲音增多，政府則重申，需求管理措施毋須調整。

今年以來，本港樓市面對疫情及美國加息雙重夾擊，出現「價量齊跌」情况，截至9月二手成交量只得2.5萬餘宗，比去年同期減少40%，一手情况亦相若，發展商要以低價開盤。根據差餉物業估價署昨天公布的數據，本港樓價連跌3個月，8月份私樓售價指數報368.2，是2019年2月以來最低，按月跌幅擴大至2.3%，按年跌幅則為7.4%。若參考物業代理公司新近發表的調查，過去一年二手樓價累計下跌超過一成，大型屋苑及中小型單位樓價見4年低位。

美國通脹居高不下，聯儲局半年內五度加息，累計加幅達3厘。本港方面，匯豐銀行上周亦帶頭宣布上調最優惠利率0.125厘，屬2018年以來首次，標誌香港進入加息周期。樓市利淡消息迭起，近月不斷有地產界和政商界人士呼籲政府撤銷樓市「辣招」，包括取消買家印花稅（BSD）等。財政司長陳茂波上周表示，息口上升令市民供樓負擔增加，但相信本港樓價不會斷崖式下跌，政府的樓市需求管理措施毋須調整，不過金管局其後宣布，將物業按揭貸款利率壓力測試要求，由額外加息3厘降至加2厘，變相把銀行對按揭申請人的收入要求降低約一成，確實燃起了一些人對政府減辣撤辣的憧憬。

本港進入加息周期，金管局因應利率上升，降低壓測要求讓市民較易上車，雖有平衡之意，惟無可否認的是，現在放寬壓測降低入市難度，客觀上確有支持樓市的效果。有意見認為，聯儲局預計至明年尚會加息1.5厘，即使本港最優惠利率「跟足」上調，仍在壓測範圍之內，只要借款人有工作，相信仍在供款能力範圍以內。問題是眼下全球經濟前景極不明朗，地緣政治變數又多，美國息口升至4厘半左右，是否足以遏制國內通脹，仍是一個疑問；萬一明年全球經濟衰退，本港作為高度開放小型經濟體，必受重大衝擊，失業惡化下，「借款人有工作」這個假設，並無保證。外圍形勢撲朔迷離，當局處理樓市，除了考慮「基線」情况，亦要多作壞打算，做好兩手準備。

■ Glossary 生字 /

double whammy : a situation when two unpleasant things happen at almost the same time

cumulative : including all the amounts that have been added previously

assured : certain to happen