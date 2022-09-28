Editorial : Ill-thought-out Policies Behind Mil Mill's Struggle

In the past, the recycling rate for beverage cartons in Hong Kong was zero. In 2019, Mil Mill was launched by a recycling firm named Secure Information Disposal Services Limited (SSID), and the situation changed. The factory can separate paper fibres, aluminum and plastics from the cartons. The wet pulp obtained after filtering out the impurities are exported to South East Asia for processing to produce paper products like toilet paper. Back then, SSID rented a plot of land spanning 20,000 square feet in the Yuen Long Industrial Estate (former name of Yuen Long INNOPARK) at a low price and invested about HK$10 million into the mill. But shortly after the factory went into production, the pandemic broke out unexpectedly and affected the recycling volume seriously — only about one tonne of cartons was recycled a day. As the pandemic eased off over the past half year, the recycling volume has steadily increased to about three tonnes per day. Despite that, as the lease of the land used by the factory will expire at the year end, the factory may not be able to continue running.

The land used by Mil Mill is rented under a short-term lease of only three years. SSID has claimed that it had expected that it would take five to six years of investment before the company reaches break-even. Therefore, before setting up the factory, it had repeatedly sought understanding with the senior manager of the landlord, HKSTP, and the reply was that SSID could rent the plot for six years. If there were no such promise, the company would never have invested tens of millions to build the mill. If the tenancy cannot be extended after the lease expires at year end, SSID hopes that HKSTP can offer a "grace period" of three years so that it can wait until the pulp mill at the government's EcoPark is completed in 2025. Then the factory can move there while achieving a seamless transition.

HKSTP has claimed that the contract never mentioned that the lease was "rentable for six years". It has also denied that its staff had made such verbal promises. As SSID and HKSTP both have their own versions of the story, it is hard to tell what the truth is. But as far as public opinion is concerned, Mil Mill has doubtlessly received more sympathy right now. After all, Mil Mill is the only beverage carton recycler in Hong Kong. If it shuts down, not only will it deal a blow to the domestic recycling industry, but it will also increase the burden on landfills.

When the lease dispute surrounding Mil Mill came into light early last week, the Environment Protection Department's response was that "it had no knowledge of the matter". The dispute shows once again the short-sightedness and lack of insight of government bureaucrats. The authorities' policies have changed too easily and too much, resulting in a lack of continuity, thus failing to provide a stable environment for the long-term development of the industry.

明報社評2022.09.28：回收商科技園起爭拗 背後是減廢政策不周

本港唯一回收紙包飲品盒機構「喵坊Mil Mill」（下稱喵坊）位於元朗創新園的廠房，年底租約期滿。回收商與業主科技園公司，就是否存在「地皮可租6年」的口頭承諾各執一詞；政府協助物色新址遷廠，暫時亦無突破。事件表面上是回收商與科技園之間的爭拗角力，然而政府減廢政策欠周全、部門官僚僵化缺乏溝通，才是真正問題所在。喵坊租約期滿並非無法預知，政府若有及早跟進，事態未必如此。一拍兩散是雙輸局面，政府與回收商應展示誠意，把握時間，尋求妥協。「循環經濟」是世界潮流，香港不想垃圾圍城，政府就必須在轉廢為材方面多下工夫，包括制訂具體績效指標（KPI），責成相關部門不能空談藍圖、畫餅充飢。

紙包飲品盒以往在港回收率是零，及至2019年，回收商SSID經營的喵坊投入運作，情况才有變。該廠可以把盒中的紙纖維、鋁及塑膠等分離，過濾雜質後得出的濕漿，會出口到東南亞加工，製成廁紙等紙品。當年SSID以低價投得元朗工業邨（即元朗創新園前身）一塊2萬平方呎土地設廠，投資金額約1000萬。未料廠房投產不久，疫情便爆發，嚴重影響回收量，每日僅回收約1公噸，及至近半年疫情放緩，回收量穩步上升至每日約3公噸，卻因廠房用地租約年底期滿，未必能夠繼續經營下去。

喵坊用地屬短期租約，只有3年。SSID聲稱，原先預計投資要5至6年才能回本，所以設廠前曾跟業主科技園公司的高級經理再三了解，得到的回覆是SSID可租用地皮6年，若無此承諾，公司根本不會投資千萬元設廠。倘若年底租約期滿不能續租，SSID希望科技園提供3年「寬限期」，以便等到2025年政府環保園紙漿廠落成，屆時搬廠便能做到無縫交接。

科技園聲稱，合約從未提及「可租6年」之說，也否認園方人員曾作過這樣的口頭承諾。SSID與科技園各執一詞，真相不易水落石出。觀乎輿論反應，喵坊目前無疑是較獲同情一方。說到底，喵坊是本港唯一回收紙包飲品盒機構，倘若結業，不僅打擊本地回收業，也將加重堆填區負荷。

上周初喵坊租約風波曝光，環保署的回覆，是「對事件不知情」。風波再次反映政府部門官僚短視，洞察力不足。當局政策五時花六時變，缺乏持續性，無法為產業長遠發展，提供穩定環境。

■Glossary

生字

pulp : a soft substance that is made by pressing hard on wood, cloth or other material that is mixed with water and chemicals, and that is then used to make paper

break-even : a time when a company or piece of business earns just enough money to pay for its costs

seamless : ​with no spaces or breaks between one part and the next