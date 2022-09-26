Editorial : External Monitoring is Essential for Stamping Out Corruption

Sun Lijun has been accused of "harbouring extremely inflated political ambition and having extremely vicious political quality. He has an extremely distorted view on power and political achievements, arbitrarily commenting on the overall policy directions of the Central Committee of the CCP. He has manufactured and spread political rumours. He is seemingly obedient but clandestinely hostile, deceiving both his seniors and subordinates to gain political capital. To realise his personal political objectives, he has employed all sorts of unscrupulous means to manipulate power. He has created his faction within the party to cultivate his individual influence and formed vested interests to control key departments, thus seriously damaging the unity of the party and endangering political security." The crimes related to political ambition, political quality and faction forming are not delineated in the Criminal Law, but have been established in accordance with the disciplinary regulations within the CCP. On the surface, the sentencing was based on the provisions on bribery in the Criminal Law, but in essence was due to the "serious endangerment of political security", a violation of party regulations.

No one will disagree with the punishment of Sun Lijun and others. On the surface, the sentencing was based on the Criminal Law, but the actual punishment was for their violation of party rules. The message that has been sent is ambiguous. Some party cadres might think that even if a large amount of money is involved in bribery, as long as they do not form their own cliques within the party, they will not be punished severely. Therefore, it is still questionable whether the sentencing can deter people from corruption.

Only institutions can effectively guarantee that party members and cadres are deterred from taking bribes. Judging from the charges against six people including Sun Lijun, the crimes they committed all started when they began down low in the hierarchy. One cannot help but wonder why they did not go through strict examinations every time they were promoted. Financial departments require expenditure items to be put out to tender. Audit departments audit final financial budgets every year. Organisation departments evaluate the performance of cadres yearly. But Sun and others have been corrupted for decades, and no one was able to uncover their corruption. It is food for thought whether the system for preventing cadres from corruption is effective.

Internal oversight has not been fully effective, and the soil of corruption will continue to grow. External oversight and internal oversight can complement each other. Channels for reporting should be wide open, and incentives should even be offered so that domestic officials familiar with the workings of government departments and ordinary people who have to deal with government departments are able to blow the whistle. The central government needs to protect whistleblowers so that they will not be subject to reprisal. Only then can they dare to blow the whistle, and relevant reports will be seriously investigated and dealt with fairly. This, in turn, makes people want to blow the whistle. Without external oversight, corrupt officials will engage in corruption one after another and with no qualms.

明報社評2022.09.26：貪腐土壤仍在滋長 外來監督不可或缺

習近平2012年中共十八大就任總書記，開始雷厲風行打擊貪污腐敗，陸續打掉周永康、薄熙來、郭伯雄、徐才厚、孫政才和令計劃等中共和軍隊高層的六大「貪腐老將」，並且宣布反腐永遠在路上，剛剛又宣判了孫力軍等6人的「政治團伙」。

孫力軍被指：「政治野心極度膨脹，政治品質極為惡劣，權力觀、政績觀極度扭曲，妄議黨中央大政方針，製造散佈政治謠言，陽奉陰違，欺上瞞下，撈取政治資本；為實現個人政治目的，不擇手段，操弄權術，在黨內大搞團團伙伙、拉幫結派、培植個人勢力，形成利益集團，成伙作勢控制要害部門，嚴重破壞黨的團結統一，嚴重危害政治安全。」而有關政治野心、政治品質和拉幫結派等罪行，並非《刑法》規定，而是按照中共黨內的紀律處分條例，現在的判刑，名義上是按《刑法》違反受賄規定，實質上是因為「嚴重危害政治安全」違反黨內條例。

沒有人會對孫力軍等人的刑罰有意見，表面上按照《刑法》，實質懲處違反黨規，給出的信號是含糊的，幹部或許會認為，即使貪污巨款，只要不在黨內搞拉幫結派，就不會被重判。所以，能否起到不敢貪的作用，還是存在疑問。

要真正做到令黨員幹部不能貪，只有制度保證才能有效。從孫力軍等6人被起訴的罪名看，干犯的罪行都是從他們任職基層開始，不禁令人疑惑，為什麼他們在每升一級的時候，都沒有經過嚴格審核。財政部門要求開支要公開招標、審計部門對財政預算結算每年審計、組織部門對幹部表現每年考核，但他們幾十年來貪贓枉法，卻一直毫無察覺，是否說明對於限制幹部不能貪的制度失效，值得深思。

內部監督未能完全發揮效應，貪腐土壤會繼續滋長，外部監督可以與內部監督互為補足，舉報渠道應該廣泛且敞開大門，甚至應該給予鼓勵措施，才能做到令熟悉政府部門運作的內部官員，以及必須與政府部門打交道的老百姓舉報，中央需要保護舉報者，令他們不會被打擊報復，才能令他們敢舉報，而有關舉報得到認真調查和公正處置，才能令人想舉報。缺乏外部監督，貪官還會肆無忌憚地「前腐後繼」。

■ Glossary 生字 /

echelon : a rank or position of authority in an organization or a society

delineate : to describe, draw or explain sth in detail

establish : to discover or prove the facts of a situation