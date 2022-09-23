Editorial : Over-issuance of Medical Exemption Certificates Should Be Punished

The police have carried out a string of operations recently across Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories, arresting a number of doctors and clinic staff suspected of over-issuing exemption certificates. Some patients at the clinics allegedly purchasing the exemption certificates were also arrested for conspiracy to defraud. Some of the clinics involved are located at Yuen Long and Tin Shui Wai, and some are at Yau Ma Tei and Chai Wan. According to information from the police, they arrived at the scene to arrest the people concerned after receiving complaints or tip-offs and using sting operations or a court warrant. The doctors arrested are generally advanced in years. The youngest of them is already 51 years old, while almost all the others are over 60. The oldest is 76 years old. They have all issued large numbers of exemption certificates, ranging from more than a thousand to over 10,000. In the most incredible case, more than 14,000 certificates were issued. The costs of these certificates (the so-called "consultation fees") were between several hundred dollars and 3,000 to 5,000 dollars.

Soon after COVID-19 vaccines were introduced, some citizens had misgivings about the safety of vaccines and were even doubtful about their efficacy, and thus refused to get vaccinated. As a result, Hong Kong paid a heavy price. The fifth wave of the pandemic killed 9,000 people at the beginning of this year, and many of the deceased were unvaccinated elderly people. Today, most citizens understand that vaccination against COVID-19 is the most effective way to prevent severe cases and death. The two-dose vaccination rate against COVID-19 in Hong Kong has reached 91%, and the three-dose vaccination rate has also reached 77%. At present, Hong Kong urgently needs to reopen its borders and return to normal. For its borders to be opened safely to the outside world, it is necessary for the entire society to be fully vaccinated. In recent months, the government and expert consultants have repeatedly called for elderly people and children to get vaccinated. Regrettably, there are still a handful of people in society who refuse to be vaccinated for different reasons or disagree with their family members getting vaccinated. The irregularity of exemption certificate purchases originated from exactly that.

As the medical community's understanding of COVID-19 vaccines deepens, patients who were worried about possible allergic reactions in the past have been confirmed to be suitable for vaccination. There are very few people who are truly unsuitable for vaccination. Some doctors involved in the case often issued hundreds of exemption certificates a day, which is obviously unusual. This is particularly so because when a doctor decides to issue an exemption certificate, it is the responsibility of the doctor to first understand the patient's medical records, do a full examination, and confirm that the patient is not suitable for vaccination according to clinical judgement. Suppose that there are 100 patients. Even if a doctor spends only five minutes on each patient, it will take 500 minutes, which is equivalent to more than eight hours. It is very doubtful whether the doctors involved in the case really checked the patient's condition before issuing an exemption certificate.

While the reopening of borders is the immediate priority of Hong Kong, it does not mean that we should take a hands-off approach to the fight against the pandemic. The over-issuance of exemption certificates needs to be tackled harshly in accordance with the law. At the same time, as long as the vaccine pass policy is in place, the government has a responsibility to conduct random checks adequately and enforce the law strictly to ensure that citizens and the related venues comply with the regulations.

明報社評2022.09.23：重懲濫發免針紙醫生 從嚴執法遏防疫亂象

多名醫生涉嫌濫發新冠疫苗接種醫學豁免證明書，遭警方拘捕，涉及的免針紙數目成千上萬。

警方近日在港九新界接連採取行動，分別拘捕多名涉嫌濫發免針紙的醫生及診所職員，現場一些求診者，亦因涉嫌串謀詐騙「買免針紙」被捕。有涉案診所位於元朗及天水圍，亦有位於油麻地及柴灣。綜合案情資料，警方是在接獲投訴或線報後，以「放蛇」或申請法院手令等方法，到場拘捕涉案人。被捕醫生年齡普遍較大，最年輕的也有51歲，其他的差不多全都超過六旬，年紀最大的更已年屆76歲。他們各自發出的免針紙數量都非常多，少則千多張，多則過萬張，最誇張的一宗，甚至超過14,000張，至於每張免針紙（或曰「診金」）的收費，便宜者數百元，貴者可以高達3000至5000元。

新冠疫苗面世初期，一些市民對疫苗安全有疑慮，甚或懷疑疫苗功效，不願接種，結果香港為此付出沉重代價，今年初第五波疫情奪命9000，死者很多都是沒有打針的長者。時至今日，大多數市民都明白，接種新冠疫苗是預防重症死亡最有效方法。本港新冠疫苗兩針接種率已達91%，三針率也達77%。當下香港急須通關復常，若想安全對外重開，必須全民打夠針，近月政府和專家顧問再三呼籲一長一幼打針，遺憾是社會仍有一小撮人出於不同原因拒絕接種，又或反對家人打針。買免針紙亂象，正是由此衍生。

隨着醫學界對新冠疫苗認識加深，以往擔心可能會有過敏反應的病患，已確認適合接種。真正不適合打針者，可謂少之又少。有涉案醫生動輒一天發出上百張免針紙，數量之多明顯異乎尋常，尤其是醫生決定發出免針紙前，有責任先了解求診者病歷、做足檢查，根據臨牀判斷，確認當事人不適合接種。100名求診者，醫生就算每人只見5分鐘，也要500分鐘，相當於8個多小時。涉案醫生發出免針紙前，有否認真檢視求診者情况，相當可疑。

通關復常是香港眼前要務，不等於躺平面對疫情，濫發免針紙固然要嚴厲依法打擊，疫苗通政策一日存在，當局也有責任做足巡查工作，從嚴執法，確保市民和相關處所遵守規定。

■Glossary 生字

conspiracy : a secret plan by a group of people to do sth harmful or illegal

tip-off : a secret warning or piece of information, especially one given to the police about illegal activities

in place : working or ready to work