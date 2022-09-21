Editorial：The Return of Hong Kong Marathon

In recent months, many Asian countries have embarked on the return to normal. In contrast, Hong Kong's measures against imported cases and the domestic spread of the disease are more stringent than those of other countries. This is directly affecting the hosting of large-scale events in Hong Kong. Many major sports events in Hong Kong, including the Hong Kong 10km Championships and the Hong Kong Open badminton tournament, have been cancelled. The World Dragon Boat Racing Championships will also be relocated to Thailand next year.

The Hong Kong Marathon was first held in 1997. Before the COVID outbreak, nearly 40,000 runners participated in full and half marathons every year. In the history of the Hong Kong Marathon, it has only been cancelled once (in 2020), and the reason was exactly COVID-19. Last year, the Hong Kong Marathon was postponed to October due to the pandemic. Although Hong Kong was in a state of zero COVID back then, the authorities, owing to anti-pandemic considerations, only allowed 18,000 people to participate. Furthermore, the HKAAA was required to abide by a set of pandemic prevention regulations, such as arranging for runners to stagger their starts in groups. According to the information of all parties, the HKAAA had submitted its first plan to the government on the arrangements of the event as early as June this year. After more than two months of negotiation, the two sides still did not seem to have reached a consensus on the number of participants. Last Friday, things took a sharp turn for the worse. The HKAAA, citing the fact that "it had not received the government's timely reply", cancelled the Hong Kong Marathon in November. The government expressed puzzlement and disappointment at the HKAAA's cancellation of the event without waiting for the government's reply, reiterating that it had always actively supported the holding of major events and recommending that the HKAAA find another day to hold it.

In December this year, Singapore will also hold a marathon, with the number of participants set at 50,000. As the country has fully reopened its borders, as long as overseas runners are vaccinated against COVID-19, they can enjoy freedom of movement after entry without the need to undergo testing or quarantine. In terms of returning to normal amid the pandemic, Hong Kong continues to lag behind neighbouring countries, and will therefore be in an increasingly passive position in the competitive landscape. Even if the government wants to try to host large-scale events, it is having fewer and fewer bargaining chips. This summer, the government is actively preparing to host a financial summit forum in November. According to foreign media reports at the beginning of last month, senior executives of many major banks regard the exemption of quarantine in designated hotels in Hong Kong as a precondition for attending the conference. As the Hong Kong government is expected to announce the "0+7" entry quarantine arrangement in the short term, the problem seems to have been resolved, but the situation highlights exactly the passive situation of the government.

Hong Kong is a highly open and small economy and lacks the capacity to counter the general trend of the outside world. The SAR government is behind the situation in pandemic control. If the government has a request to make, it will inevitably be at a disadvantage, and the cooperative partners of large-scale events will definitely take the opportunity to ask the Hong Kong government to relax pandemic prevention measures so that they are in line with those of countries that have returned to normal. Rather than being led by others, the SAR government should take on an active role, change its current mindset on pandemic management and control, and explain the final blueprint for a comprehensive return to normal as soon as possible.

明報社評 2022.09.21：渣馬「復生」充斥博弈味 全面復常難再歎慢板

第25屆香港渣打馬拉松「死而復生」，田徑總會宣布，得到港府全力支持，積極計劃明年2月中舉行。

亞洲多國近月都已踏上全面復常之路，相比之下，香港無論外防輸入還是內防擴散，均比很多國家來得嚴厲，直接影響到本港主辦大型盛事。本港多項大型體育盛事告吹，包括香港十公里錦標賽、香港公開羽毛球錦標賽，至於世界龍舟錦標賽，明年亦將移師泰國。

渣馬1997年首度主辦，疫情爆發前，每屆參與全馬及半馬的跑手，接近4萬人。回看香港渣馬歷史，只曾試過一次取消（2020年），原因正是新冠疫情。去年渣馬因疫情押後至10月舉行，儘管當時香港處於清零狀態，惟出於防疫考慮，當局只准1.8萬人參賽，另外田總還要遵守一系列防疫規定，諸如安排跑手分組流水式起步等。綜合各方資料，早於今年6月，田總已就本屆賽事安排，向當局提交首份計劃書，經過兩個多月磋商，雙方似乎仍未就參賽人數取得共識。及至上周五，事態急轉直下，田總以「未獲政府及時回覆」為由，取消11月渣馬，政府則對田總不等政府回覆便取消活動感到不解和失望，重申一直積極支持舉辦盛事，建議另覓日子舉辦。

今年12月，新加坡也將舉行渣馬，參賽人數定在5萬，由於當地已全面開關，海外跑手只要完成接種新冠疫苗，入境即可自由活動免檢測免隔離。香港疫下復常步伐繼續落後於周邊國家，競爭形勢只會愈益被動，就算政府想爭取主辦大型盛事，討價還價本錢亦會愈來愈少。政府今夏積極籌備11月主辦金融高峰論壇，根據上月初外電報道，多間大行高層都將香港豁免指定酒店檢疫，作為赴會大前提。隨着港府短期內料將公布「0+7」入境檢疫安排，問題似乎得到解決，然而事態正正突顯政府的被動處境。

香港是高度開放小型經濟體，缺乏本錢抗逆外圍大勢，特區政府疫情管控落後於形勢，一旦有求於人，必然容易受壓，大型盛事合作伙伴一定會趁機要求港府鬆綁防疫措施，與已經復常的國家看齊。特區政府與其一再被人牽着走，不如化被動為主動，改變現時疫情管控思維，早日交代全面復常終局藍圖。

/ Glossary 生字 /

resurrect：to bring back an old activity, belief, idea etc that has not existed for a long time

stagger：to arrange for events that would normally happen at the same time to start or happen at different times

counter：to do sth to reduce or prevent the bad effects of something