Editorial : Relax Quarantine Requirements As Soon As Possible

Over the past few months, the Hong Kong economy has embarked on a return to normal. Unemployment is gradually improving. The Census and Statistics Department announced yesterday (19 September) that the latest unemployment rate is 4.1%, down 0.2 percentage points from the previous month's figure. The continuing relaxation of social distancing measures and the issuance of the second phase of consumption vouchers during the summer vacation have played a certain role in stimulating the market and supporting employment. However, it remains unknown whether the economic performance in the second half of the year is strong enough to recover the lost ground in the first half of the year. As the government has repeatedly lowered its economic growth forecast this year, a slight growth will be a great cause for celebration. Financial Secretary Paul Chan has recently stated that due to the economic downturn, government revenue has been lower than expected, but expenditure has risen. This fiscal year, a deficit of over $100 billion might be recorded, much higher than the $56.3 billion estimated in the budget at the beginning of the year. The fiscal reserves could decline to about $800 billion.

$800 billion in fiscal reserves is equivalent to the Hong Kong government's expenditure for more than one year, which is acceptable if compared with the situation during the SARS epidemic, when the government's fiscal reserves were enough to cover just nine months' expenditure. However, the effect of the relaxation of social measures to stimulate the economy is limited after all, and the government cannot stubbornly rely on measures such as consumption vouchers to prop up the market. Instead of spending extra public money to tide people over and protect employment, it is more practical and more in line with the expectations of all sectors of society to reopen the borders as soon as possible to invigorate the economy. Paul Chan has also said that the convenience of cross-border travel "lies at the heart of the restoration of the economic momentum". Zero Covid has long ceased to be the goal of Hong Kong's fight against the pandemic. Unless there is a major change in the mainland's anti-pandemic policies in the short term, a major breakthrough will remain difficult in the reopening of borders between the two regions. The promotion of "Pre-departure Quarantine" and the increase of the quota for northbound travel are believed to be the maximum that can be done. In contrast, a full reopening of the borders to the international community is not only feasible, but also more urgent. Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau, who has just concluded his visit to Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, has said that government officials in these countries all hope that Hong Kong can relax some quarantine requirements as soon as possible. Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau has said recently that the government is actively considering changing the entry quarantine and medical monitoring measure from the current "3+4" to "0+7", meaning that hotel quarantine will no longer be required. However, he has yet to mention a timetable.

Hong Kong's strict policies against imported cases are affecting Hong Kong's competitiveness. The cancellation of major events and their relocation to neighbouring countries are an important warning sign. More and more countries and regions have fully reopened their doors to the outside world. Even if Hong Kong switches to "0+7", it still presents a challenge to many visitors. After all, during the 7-day medical monitoring period, a visitor needs to conduct rapid COVID-19 tests every day as well as regular nucleic acid testing, and he or she, as a "yellow code" holder, will also be subject to the "Vaccine Pass" restrictions for entering and exiting different venues. Even if the authorities believe that it is not appropriate to switch to "0+4" or "0+3" in one step, they can still consider adjusting the scope of activities for a "yellow code" holder appropriately in view of the situation.

明報社評2022.09.20：對外通關時不我待 「0＋7」落實莫再拖

本港疫情回落，社會要求放寬入境檢疫呼聲高漲，政府表示正積極考慮實施「0＋7」，即抵港者毋須再在指定酒店檢疫，只須7天醫學監察，惟暫時未有時間表。

過去數月，香港經濟踏上復常之路，失業情况逐步改善，統計處昨天公布最新失業率為4.1%，較上月數字下跌0.2個百分點，社交距離放寬持續，加上第二階段消費券暑假期間發放，對刺激市道支持就業，發揮了一定作用，然而下半年經濟表現，能否取回上半年失地，仍是一個未知數。政府今年一再調低經濟增長預測，能有輕微增長已屬萬幸。財政司長陳茂波近日表示，經濟低迷下，政府收入未如預期，開支卻上升，本財年可能錄得逾千億元赤字，遠高於年初預算案估算的563億元，財政儲備或會降至約8000億元。

8000億元儲備，相當於港府超過一年的開支，比起SARS期間港府儲備僅及9個月開支，情况尚可，然而放寬社交措施所起到的經濟刺激作用，始終有局限，政府也不可能一味靠消費券等措施撐市道。比起動用額外公帑紓困保就業，盡快通關搞活經濟，來得更為實際，亦更符合各界期望，陳茂波也表示，跨境往還便捷是「恢復經濟動力的核心所在」。清零早已不是香港抗疫目標，除非內地防疫政策短期內有大變，否則兩地通關難有重大突破，推動「逆向隔離」增加北上配額，相信已是極限。相比之下，全面對海外開關，不僅可為，更具迫切性。剛結束東盟訪問的商經局長丘應樺提到，當地官員都希望香港可以盡快減省一些檢疫規定。醫衛局長盧寵茂日前表示，政府正積極考慮將入境檢疫及醫學監察措施，由現行的「3＋4」改為「0＋7」，意味毋須酒店檢疫，惟未有交代時間表。

外防輸入政策太嚴，影響香港競爭力，大型盛事取消或移師周邊國家，乃是重要警號。隨着愈來愈多國家地區全面對外重開大門，即使香港改行「0+7」，對很多外地客而言，依然有門檻，畢竟7天醫學監測期內，除了天天做快測兼定期接受核酸檢測，還要面對「疫苗通」黃碼出入處所限制。就算當局認為現在不宜一步跳到「0+4」或「0+3」，亦可考慮視乎情况，適度調整「黃碼」活動範圍規限。

■ Glossary 生字 /

ebb : to become gradually weaker or less

prop up : to help sth that is having difficulties

invigorate : to make a situation, an organisation, etc. efficient and successful