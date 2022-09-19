Editorial : Australia's Building of Nuclear Submarines

A nuclear submarine is a submarine with a nuclear reactor installed and is powered by high-concentration enriched uranium. The transfer of this technology from the US or the UK to Australia smacks of the proliferation of nuclear weapons. As China, the US and the UK are all signatories to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), China asked the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to discuss whether the programme to transfer nuclear technology complied with the NPT. Australia has repeatedly claimed that it has neither the ability nor the intention to convert nuclear reactors on submarines into nuclear weapons. After four special meetings, the IAEA has concluded that the transfer of nuclear technology from the US and the UK to Australia can comply with the provisions of the NPT under the supervision of the agency, meaning that it will not interfere with the transfer of nuclear technology from the UK and the US to Australia.

Australia is a non-nuclear country. It has neither nuclear weapons nor nuclear power plants. The only reactor it possesses is used to produce medical radioisotopes, which require only a 20% concentration of uranium. Australia adopted legislation in 1998 banning the construction of nuclear power plants. In recent years, there have been views in the government and opposition that the energy policy should be changed. Now the US is transferring its nuclear submarine technology to Australia based on its Indo-Pacific strategy. As time passes, it is not impossible for the US to let Japan have a go and acquire nuclear weapons for the same reason.

There are only six countries in the world with nuclear submarines, but there is a great disparity. The US has 71 nuclear submarines, Russia has 33, the UK has 11, France has 10, China has 3 and India has 2. Australia has become the seventh country to have nuclear submarines, which will not affect the world's "arms balance" a lot. What is concerning are the principles and implementation of the NPT as well as the IAEA's power to exercise oversight. If China also transfers nuclear submarine technology to other countries, the arguments of the international community will be a matter for the future. However, the action taken by AUKUS, a quasi-military alliance, has the immediate effect of exacerbating regional tensions. The military exercises at the Pacific and the joint patrols between the naval forces of China and Russia are all countermeasures to deal with the tensions in the region.

"There is no turning back when an arrow is fired," as the saying goes. At this stage, to ask the US to stop is to get blood out of a stone, and to ask China to exercise restraint is to ask it to give up its arms. The day of conflicts is drawing nearer and nearer.

明報社評2022.09.19：澳洲建核潛艇涉核擴散 澳英美盟加劇地區緊張

去年9月15日，美英澳三國簽訂名為AUKUS的盟約，合作內容包括人工智能、量子科技、水下動力、超音速和反超音速，以及電子戰等技術。這些都涉及軍事科技，AUKUS這個名副其實的準軍事聯盟成立第三天，澳洲宣布取消跟法國購買常規潛艇的訂單，轉而向美國及英國合作發展核動力潛艇。

核潛艇就是在潛艇上安裝一個核反應堆，以高濃度濃縮鈾作為燃料，美國或者英國向澳洲轉讓這種技術，有擴散核武器的嫌疑。中國、美國和英國同為核不擴散條約簽署國，中國遂向國際原子能機構提出要求，討論這個核轉讓方案是否合規。澳洲一再聲稱，其無能力也無意將潛艇上的核反應堆轉化成核武器，經過4次專門會議討論，國際原子能機構認為美英轉讓核技術給澳洲可以在該機構的監督下，遵守核不擴散條約的規定，意思就是不會干預英美對澳洲的核技術轉讓。

澳洲是無核國，既無核武器，也沒有核發電廠，唯一的反應堆，只是用於生產醫療放射性同位素，鈾濃縮度僅需20%。澳洲在1998年由國會通過法例，禁止興建核發電廠，近年朝野皆有聲音要改變這個能源政策。美國基於印太地區戰略而轉讓核潛艇技術給澳洲，假以時日，美國基於同樣原因，放日本一馬，讓日本擁有核武器，也不是不可能的事。

世界上擁有核潛艇的國家只有6個，但力量懸殊，美國擁有71艘，俄羅斯33艘，英國11艘，法國10艘，中國3艘和印度兩艘。澳洲成為第七個擁有核潛艇國家，對於世界的「武器平衡」版圖不會造成太大的改變。令人擔心的是核不擴散條約的原則與執行，以及國際原子能機構的監督力量。中國如果也轉讓核潛艇技術給其他國家，到時國際社會如何爭拗是將來的事情，但AUKUS這個準軍事同盟的行為，造成的即時後果是加速地區局勢緊張，中俄兩國海軍，從在太平洋軍演，到現在聯合巡航，都是在應對地區局勢緊張的反制措施。

開弓沒有回頭箭，現在叫美國收手只是緣木求魚，叫中國克制無疑是馬放南山，不太平的日子看來愈來愈近。

