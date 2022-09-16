Editorial : Reopening of The Border Is Necessary

In the established procedure for companies that liquidate, the salaries of their employees must be paid first, and "secured creditors" such as banks must be repaid. Suppliers and customers have a lower chance of getting their money back. The Customs and Excise Department and the Consumer Council have a responsibility to follow up on this incident and investigate whether anyone has violated the Trade Descriptions Ordinance in order to protect the reasonable rights and interests of consumers.

According to Crostini, the company closed down because it could not cope with the pandemic situation. The last straw that crushed the company was rent-enforcement actions by its landlords. The government's tenant protection arrangement ended at the end of July. Information shows that the store faced at least 10 rent-enforcement lawsuits last month, with over $2.8 million in rent arrears. One of the branches was behind with the rent for seven months. It was mostly local shopping mall owners and property management companies that took rent-enforcement actions.

It has been nearly three years since the outbreak of the pandemic. Business is dismal for all sectors in Hong Kong, and the retail and catering industries are facing a difficult situation. With the massive outbreak of the fifth wave at the beginning of this year, many businesses are facing a life-or-death crisis. When the government announced the budget in February, it announced an unprecedented piece legislation to suspend rent-enforcement actions with a protection period of three months. The main purpose of the measures is twofold. One is to allow tenants in designated industries to have breathing space, and they will not be forced to close their business because they cannot pay the rent in the short term. Second, the hope was that landlords and tenants could take advantage of that period to negotiate and discuss rent reduction so that they can overcome the difficulties together. At one point, the arrangement provoked dissatisfaction among some landlords, who believed that it "violated the spirit of commercial contracts" and that "the government should not interfere in the market", but it did not affect the measure's implementation in May.

In extraordinary times, extraordinary measures are needed, and the suspension of rent-enforcement actions helped small and medium-sized businesses survive the difficulties in the first half of the year and avoid the immediate outbreak of bankruptcy, which has the effect of offering emergency help. Some landlords had claimed that the arrangement would cause a large number of small owners to face cashflow difficulties and make them unable to repay their mortgage loans on time. This has been proved to be exaggerated.

At present, the retail and catering industry can only do business with local people. If we want to further boost the market, the borders must be reopened as soon as possible. There is no hope for the border between Hong Kong and the mainland to be significantly reopened in the short term. It is always better to fully reopen the border with the outside world and receive tourists from other places than maintain the current status quo.

明報社評2022.09.16：商戶欠租恐現倒閉潮 振興市道須盡快通關

擁有十多間分店的連鎖西餅店Crostini，近日宣布全線結業，無論顧客、僱員以至原材料供應商皆感突然，消委會與海關至少接獲11宗投訴，工會估計百多名僱員遭拖欠300萬元薪金，亦有原材料供應商表示，沒料到以往「找數正正常常」的生意伙伴忽然結業，擔心無法收回欠款。持有該店餅卡的顧客數以百計，不少事主屬準新人，近月剛以「優惠價」大批購入，現在餅卡變廢紙，多人質疑店方「存心欺騙」，矢言追討損失。

公司清盤還債有既定程序，必須先支付員工薪金，以及找數給銀行等「有抵押債權人」，供應商和顧客取回款項機會較低。海關和消委會有責任跟進今次事件，調查有沒有人違反《商品說明條例》，保障消費者合理權益。

根據Crostini方面的說法，公司是因為不敵疫情倒閉，而壓垮公司的最後一根稻草是業主追租。政府暫緩追租安排7月底結束，資料顯示，該店上月至少面對10宗入稟追租案件，拖欠租金逾280萬元，其中一間分店欠租達7個月，至於追租的一方，多為本地商場大業主或物業管理公司。

新冠疫情爆發至今快滿3年，本港百業蕭條，零售飲食業處境艱難，及至今年初第五波疫情大爆發，不少商戶面臨存亡危機，政府2月公布財政預算案，破天荒宣布立法「暫緩追租」，保護期3個月，措施主要目的有二，一是讓指定行業租戶有喘息空間，不會因為短期無法繳付租金，被迫結業，二是希望業主和租戶趁暫緩追租時間，磋商疫下減租，共渡時艱。暫緩追租計劃一度惹來部分業主不滿，認為「有違商業合約精神」、「政府不應干預市場」，但未有影響相關措施5月生效。

非常時期需要非常手段，暫緩追租對於協助中小商捱過上半年難關，避免倒閉潮即時爆發，有救急扶危之效。之前有業主聲稱，暫緩追租可能令大批小業主陷入周轉困難，無法如期償還銀行按揭貸款，事實證明是誇誇其談。

目前零售餐飲行業只能做本地人生意，若要進一步提振市道，必須盡快通關。香港與內地通關之門，短期內無望顯著擴闊，先與外地全面通關，接待外地遊客訪港，總勝過眼前狀態。

■Glossary

生字

worthless : having no practical or financial value

dismal : causing or showing sadness

breathing space : a short time when you have a rest from doing something before starting again