Editorial : Give Anti-amendment Young People a Chance

The anti-amendment storm has left an extremely deep imprint on society, and courts are still handling some cases. According to statistics from the police, more than 10,000 people were arrested between 9 June 2019 and the end of June 2022 for anti-amendment cases, and about 40% of them were students. The youngest was only eleven years old when he or she was arrested. Among the students who were arrested, over 1,000 have been charged with crimes ranging from criminal damage, assaulting police, possession of offensive weapons to rioting. Hong Kong is a society governed by the rule of law, and the responsibility of the courts is to hear cases and hand down sentences impartially according to the law and evidence. When anti-amendment cases were heard, there were often judges mentioning that the young people involved had good backgrounds, but were influenced by the social atmosphere back then and committed serious crimes. When handing down long prison terms to defendants, some judges said plainly that it was lamentable they had to do so. But they said that when it came to sentencing, it was, after all, determined by the circumstances of the case, the defendant's remorse and the seriousness of the crime.

Over the past two years, stability has generally returned to Hong Kong, but there has still been occasional news of people being arrested for possessing weapons or chemical materials and attempting to make bombs. Society needs to be vigilant against extremist violence. However, the fact that an extremely small number of people are obsessed with violence should not affect society's tolerance towards and reacceptance of the people who have been released from jail and who understand that what they did was wrong, especially young people who broke the law because they were egged on by others.

Recently a court has been hearing the riot case at Polytechnic University. A female student who was 18 years old at the time of the incident has pleaded guilty to two counts of rioting and expressed remorse, and has been sentenced to a training centre. The judge described the defendant as a "good girl" who was driven by an online media storm to arrive at the scene of the riot to give her support. Lamentably, while the defendant looks back and has no clue as to why she did so, her studies and future have been ruined. It is hoped that she will learn from the mistake, recognise "what ugly politics is" and cultivate values of being law-abiding and not easy to be instigated.

Many of the students convicted in anti-amendment cases came from the eight local universities. Each institution has its own set of procedures for following up on the disciplinary issues of the students. The eight universities have not mentioned how many convicted students have been allowed to stay in school or expelled.

Anyone who has committed any kind of crime and has been sent to jail should no longer be given a label if he or she does not break the law again after being released. From time to time, the public hears some uplifting stories in which former prisoners turn over a new leaf and are allowed to become part of society again after learning in prison. There is no reason why young people in anti-amendment cases should be an exception. People in society should not indiscriminately blackball them or deny them opportunities because of political preferences.

明報社評2022.09.15：反修例案青年有悔意 重投社會應給予機會

反修例風暴案件，被捕學生累計逾4000，定罪者數以百計，事過境遷，部分人已服刑期滿重投社會，卻發現無論升學或就業皆有困難。

反修例風暴在社會留下極深烙印，時至今日，法庭仍在處理部分案件。根據警方數字，2019年6月9日至今年6月底，逾萬人因反修例案件被捕，學生約佔四成，最年輕者被捕時僅得11歲。被捕學生中，逾千人已被落案起訴，罪名有輕有重，由刑毁、襲警、藏有攻擊性武器以至暴動罪不等。香港是法治社會，法庭責任是根據法律和證據秉公判案量刑。反修例案件審理期間，不時有法官提到，涉案年輕人有良好背景，卻受當日社會氛圍影響，犯下嚴重罪行，對於判處這類被告長期監禁，有法官坦言感到無奈，但量刑始終要視乎案情、被告悔意，以及罪行嚴重性。

這兩年，香港社會大致回復穩定，惟偶爾仍傳出有人因藏有武器或化學物料企圖製造炸彈被捕的消息，社會需要警惕極端主義暴力，然而極小撮人對暴力執迷不悟，不應該影響社會人士以包容態度，重新接納那些明白今是而昨非的反修例案件釋囚，尤其是受到唆擺鼓動而犯法的年輕人。

最近法院審理一宗理大暴動案，案發時18歲的女學生承認兩項暴動罪並表達悔意，判入教導所。法官形容被告原為「乖乖女」，卻被一場網絡媒體風暴驅使，來到暴動現場聲援，可悲是被告現在回看，也對自己為何這樣做毫無頭緒，但學業及前途已因此斷送，希望她經一事長一智，認清「何謂醜陋的政治」，建立起守法和不易被唆擺的價值觀。

反修例案件定罪學生，不少來自本地8間大學，如何跟進學生紀律事宜，每間院校各有一套，對於有多少定罪學生獲准留校讀書或開除學籍，八大校方均無提及。

任何人干犯任何事入獄，重獲自由後循規蹈矩再無犯事，便不應該再有標籤。公眾不時都會聽到一些勵志故事，述說昔日重犯洗心革面，獄中進修後仍能重投社會，反修例案件年輕犯人沒理由是例外。社會人士不應該因為政治好惡，不分青紅皂白一律排斥他們、拒絕給予機會。

■ Glossary 生字 /

plainly : using simple words to say sth in a direct and honest way

egg on : to encourage somebody to do something, especially something that they should not do

turn over a new leaf : to change your way of life to become a better, more responsible person