Editorial：Compulsory Testing Notices Might Be an Outdated Measure

The pandemic in Hong Kong has shown signs of peaking. Since the daily number of new infections exceeded 10,000 in early September, it has recently dropped to about 7,000 to 9,000. In mid-July, four scholars from the University of Hong Kong (HKU) advocated that as long as there were continuous efforts to boost the vaccination rate, other anti-epidemic measures could be further relaxed, including forgoing the enforcement of compulsory testing orders and daily rapid tests for schools. Recently, a local epidemiologist touched on the topic again — now that there are tens of thousands of cases of infection in Hong Kong per week, methods such as using sewage surveillance results as indicators and putting buildings under compulsory testing orders can no longer serve the function of cutting off transmission chains. The current focus of anti-epidemic efforts should be promoting vaccination and reducing the number of hospitalisations, severe cases and deaths. The authorities should scrap the enforcement of compulsory testing orders to avoid deepening citizens' pandemic fatigue.

Sewage surveillance and compulsory testing orders on residences had played an important role previously all because the city followed the "zero-COVID" policy in the past. Then came the large-scale outbreak of the fifth wave of the pandemic. As citizens' vaccination rate was also far from satisfactory, enforcing compulsory testing orders became an important means of trying to cut off transmission chains in the community. In particular, it helped deal with the risks of horizontal or vertical transmissions of the virus in buildings. However, in the past few months, Hong Kong's pandemic situation and anti-epidemic strategy have become completely different from before. "Zero COVID" is no longer the goal to achieve. It therefore makes perfect sense to re-examine the function and significance of various anti-epidemic measures.

Many arguments raised in the current discussion about cancelling the compulsory testing measure are in fact no longer purely about pandemic prevention. Some experts have pushed for scrapping sewage surveillance and compulsory testing orders for reasons such as immense resource spending, low cost-effectiveness and public disturbance. In other words, under consideration are factors like public finances, public sentiment and politics.

Hong Kong's economy remains in the doldrums. In the face of challenges from surrounding countries and regions, it is an urgent task to fully reopen the city's borders with the outside world as quickly as possible. The most important thing for the SAR government at this stage is to put in more efforts in boosting the vaccination rate of elderly people and young children. As for the way to adjust other anti-epidemic measures, more thought should be given to aspects that can contribute to boosting the vaccination rate and facilitating border reopening.

明報社評 2022.09.14：谷針通關列最優先 圍封強檢或已過時

香港抗疫兩年多，本地一些專家認為，大廈圍封強檢等措施是時候取消，亦有反對意見認為，抗疫策略寧可保守一些。圍封強檢等措施，始於「清零」時期，旨在斬斷社區傳播鏈。隨着本港早已放棄「清零」政策，以減少重症死亡為主，昔日控疫措施，當然有理由重新檢視。從減少社區傳播及減輕醫療負荷的角度，污水檢測、圍封強檢等措施，總有一定作用，當然，政府亦要考慮公共衛生以外因素，諸如成本效益、資源運用、民眾態度，以至內地對香港疫情風險的擔憂等。香港疫下復常，防疫措施調整，除了視乎打針情况，現階段亦應該將促進通關，作為一個考慮重點。

本港疫情有見頂迹象，自9月初每日新增感染宗數一度過萬後，近日降到7000至9000宗左右水平。7月中，4名港大學者提倡，只要繼續推高疫苗接種率，可以進一步放寬其他控疫措施，包括放棄圍封強檢和學校每日快測。近日有本地傳染病專家再度談及圍封強檢，認為現時本港一周有數萬宗感染個案，繼續以污水檢測作為指標，採取圍封強檢等手段，已起不到斬斷傳播鏈作用，現時抗疫重點應該是打針及減少入院、重症、死亡個案，當局應該取消圍封強檢，以免加劇市民抗疫疲勞。

污水檢測與大廈圍封強檢，之前一直扮演重要角色，皆因以往本港奉行清零政策，直至第五波疫情大爆發，市民打針率也不理想，圍封強檢是爭取斬斷社區傳播鏈的重要工具，尤其有助應付大廈出現橫向或垂直傳播風險。但過去數月本港抗疫形勢和方針策略，已跟之前截然不同，清零不再是追求目標，重新檢視各項控疫措施的作用和存在意義，亦很合理。

現在有關取消圍封強檢的討論，其實很多理據已不是純粹關於防疫，一些專家主張取消污水檢測圍封強檢，理由是花很多資源、成本效益低，以至擾民等，換言之就是考慮公共財政，以及民情與政治等因素。

香港經濟疲憊，面對周邊國家地區挑戰，盡快先對外全面通關，乃是眼前急務。特區政府現階段最重要是加緊針對一長一幼「谷針」，至於其他防疫措施如何調整，應該多從有利谷針和促進通關的角度着眼。

/ Glossary 生字 /

forgo：to decide not to have or do sth that you would like to have or do

justifiable：existing or done for a good reason, and therefore acceptable

in the doldrums：a lack of activity or improvement