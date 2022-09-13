Editorial :　Time for A Decision on Reopening of Borders

Over the past week or so, the number of new infections in Hong Kong has hovered around 10,000 every day. Government expert advisor Lau Yu Lung has pointed out that cases caused by Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 now account for over 75% of the total. If what has happened in foreign regions is anything to go by, it is believed that the pandemic will peak within a few days to a week before declining gradually. As the COVID-19 virus continues to mutate, it has evolved in a way that it can spread more rapidly with decreasing toxicity. This is the general trend we have seen so far. Although this wave of the pandemic has put some pressure on Hong Kong's medical system, the situation is not too serious. Currently in Hong Kong, except for elderly people and young children who are not fully vaccinated, the absolute majority of citizens have received three doses. The conditions are ripe for the full reopening of Hong Kong's borders. The city has to decide the path for the reopening.

Connection to the world on the back of mainland China is Hong Kong's positioning. As the mainland and overseas countries have different policies to deal with the pandemic, the issue of the reopening of the border has been troubling Hong Kong. At the beginning of last month, the authorities relaxed entry quarantine regulations, which changed from 7 days of designated hotel quarantine to "3+4", i.e., 3 days of hotel quarantine followed by 4 days of home monitoring. In terms of the reopening of the borders with the mainland, the SAR government proposed "Pre-departure Quarantine" to Guangdong earlier, intending to change the isolation facilities at Lok Ma Chau Loop into "health stations" (equivalent to quarantine hotels). This will allow citizens to complete the 7-day quarantine in Hong Kong before travelling northward so that they do not need to start quarantine at the local "health stations" after arriving on the mainland.

International competition is ruthless and merciless. In the post-pandemic period, all sides are vying for the strategic vantage point. Hong Kong's delay in a full reopening of its borders will not only put the city at a disadvantage, but also greatly reduce its bargaining chips with others. Foreign airlines have little interest in resuming flights to and from Hong Kong under the "3+4" plan, effectively forcing the Hong Kong government to make more concessions. This is highlighting the passive situation of Hong Kong, and competitors in the region are leaving no stones unturned to try to "poach" all types of international events that used to be held in Hong Kong. This will have a long-term impact on the status and image of Hong Kong as an international city.

On the issue of the reopening of the borders, the new SAR government has adopted a strategy of the simultaneous reopening of its internal and external borders. The government has been on this path for more than two months, and the difficulties and limitations it is facing have become more and more obvious. Now it is time to make a choice. The SAR government should propose a clear road map. It should, on the precondition that the medical system can support the move, fully reopen its external borders as soon as possible. The low vaccination rate of elderly people and young children is a stumbling block before the reopening of borders. The government needs to take more coercive measures to promote the vaccination of children and the elderly.

明報社評2022.09.13：競爭對手步步進逼 通關抉擇時刻已臨

本港11月初舉行「國際金融投資峰會」，商務及經濟發展局長丘應樺表示，部分海外金融機構高層曾反映，希望峰會前香港可以盡快落實「0+7」入境隔離檢疫安排；若根據外媒說法，有獲邀者甚至視此為來港與否的前提。

過去一個多星期，本港每天新增感染病例，在1萬宗左右的水平橫行，政府專家顧問劉宇隆指出，Omicron BA.4和BA.5的佔比已超過75%，參考外地經驗，相信疫情數天至一周內見頂，然後徐徐回落。新冠病毒持續變種，傳播快毒性弱，乃是迄今所見大勢，這一浪疫情對本港醫療系統雖有一定壓力，但情况未至於太嚴重，目前香港除了長者幼兒未打夠針，絕大部分市民都已接種3針，對外全面通關復常的條件已然具備，香港須抉擇通關路徑。

背靠內地聯通世界是香港定位，內地與海外應對疫情方針迥異，通關問題苦煞香港。上月初，當局放寬入境檢疫規定，由7天指定酒店隔離，改為「3+4」，即3天酒店檢疫，再加4天家居監測。對內通關方面，特區政府早前跟廣東方面提出「逆向隔離」，打算將河套區隔離設施，改為「健康驛站」（相當於檢疫酒店），讓市民在港完成7天隔離後再北上，毋須抵達內地後才開始在當地的「健康驛站」隔離。

國際競爭殘酷無情，後疫情時期，各方都想搶佔戰略制高點，香港遲遲未對外全面通關，不僅吃虧，連跟別人討價還價的籌碼也會大減。外國航空公司對「3+4」下恢復來往香港航班意欲不大，變相在逼港府作更多退讓，正正突顯本港被動處境，區內競爭對手更將設法撬走以往在港舉辦的各類國際級盛事。這對香港國際都會地位及形象，將有長遠影響。

新一屆特區政府在通關問題上，採取對內對外同步推進策略，這條路走了兩個多月，面對的困難和局限愈益明顯，現已來到抉擇時候，特區政府應該提出明確路線圖，在確保醫療系統有力負荷這一前提下，早日實現全面對外通關。長幼疫苗接種率低是通關前路上的絆腳石，政府需要採取强制力更強的措施，促使長幼接種疫苗。

■ Glossary 生字 /

precondition ： something that must happen or exist before sth else can exist or be done

ripe ： ready or suitable for sth to happen

leaving no stones unturned ： to try every possible course of action in order to find or achieve something