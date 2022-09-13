Editorial : Salary Cuts on The Mainland

Since the beginning of this year, news of civil servants' salary cuts has been doing the rounds, and among those affected include institutions that rely on the finances of the government for the payment of salaries, such as teachers, healthcare workers and social workers. Since the salary cut has never been officially announced, various rumours have abounded. In general, it has been said that salaries have been cut by 20% to 40%. The government has never announced a salary cut, and it might be right in not doing so. This is because the basic salary, which only accounts for 30% of the overall salary, has not been reduced, so there is no such thing as a "salary cut".

The salary structure of civil servants on the mainland is extremely complex. In general, it consists of basic salary, perks, benefits and bonuses. The reason for the reduction in bonuses and benefits for civil servants is very simple: the government's fiscal revenue has decreased. In the first half of this year, of the 21 cities in Guangdong Province, 16 experienced negative growth in fiscal revenue. As work and production in Shenzhen ground to a halt due to the pandemic, tax revenue decreased, and fiscal revenue fell by 7.6%. Even if the impact of the pandemic in other cities is relatively minor, a substantial increase in additional expenditures means that income has been outstripped by expenditure. Spending on the ceaseless nucleic acid tests conducted across the nation alone is immeasurable. The government's coffers are lacking funds, but welfare expenditures to protect people's livelihood cannot be reduced. It is therefore logical to take aim at the salaries of civil servants.

There is a price to pay for the fight against the pandemic. Civil servants, teachers and doctors, who are paid by the government, have a responsibility to tackle the tough times with other members of society, which is reasonable and logical. However, if it is for this reason that civil servants are required to have their salaries reduced, an explanation and a timetable need to be provided. How long will the salary reductions last? Will they see their salaries restored to their original levels or even recuperation of their lost incomes after the anti-epidemic fight? Currently, they are completely in the dark. Recently, there has been rumour of a second round of salary cuts in Shenzhen, and the government has not made any clarification.

As the objectives of the policy are not clear, the justification and level of acceptance of the policy will inevitably suffer. Even if the authority of the government and the poor working conditions might not necessarily have a huge impact on the civil service immediately, questions about the uncertainty of the government policy will have long-term effects. What has led to the greatest query is why such a major policy change has not been ruminated about or consulted in advance. The process of its execution lacks transparency, and there is a lack of explanation and clarification when there are criticisms. Such a decision-making and execution process is not the attitude or practice of a responsible government.

明報社評2022.09.12：內地公僕減薪不透明 共同富裕手段不合理

內地多個省份的公務員以及教師、醫生等，今年開始大幅減薪，但減薪幅度與時間，從來沒有正式公布，同時欠缺透明度的是減薪原因，究竟是因為財政收入減少要公務員共渡時艱，還是要達至全國共同富裕而要求富裕省份公務員減薪，亦沒有解釋。

今年年初開始，公務員減薪的消息傳得沸沸揚揚，連帶受影響的是依靠政府財政發工資的事業單位，教師、醫護人員、社工等等。由於從來沒有正式公布，所以一直流於各種傳言，一般的說法是收入少了兩成到四成。政府從來沒有公布減薪，或許有一定的道理，因為佔整體工資比例只有三成的基本工資沒有減少，所以不存在「減薪」的說法。

內地公務員的工資結構複雜無比，一般由基本工資、補貼、福利及獎金組成。公務員的獎金與福利補助減少，原因十分簡單，政府的財政收入減少。今年上半年，廣東21個城市，16個城市的財政收入負增長，深圳由於疫情導致停工停產，稅收減少，財政收入下降7.6%，其他城市即使疫情影響相對輕微，也會因為額外支出大幅上升而導致入不敷支，單是不斷做全民核酸檢測一項的開支，就不計其數。政府庫房囊中羞澀，為保民生的福利開支不能減少，向公務員工資「開刀」，也是順理成章的事情。

抗疫需要付出代價，作為公務員以及吃皇糧的教師醫生，有責任與社會共渡時艱，也是合情合理。然而，如果是因為這個原因要求公務員減薪，則需要給出一個解釋與時間表，究竟減薪將會維持多長時間，以及是否會在抗疫結束後恢復原來水平甚至追回損失，而現在一切都在「黑箱作業」，最近深圳又傳出第二輪減薪，政府也沒有出面澄清。

政策目標不明確，政策的合理性和認受性必然下降，但政府的權威，以及職場環境不佳，即使未必會對公務員隊伍造成很大的即時影響，然而對政府政策的不確定性產生質疑，則會造成長遠的影響。最令人置疑的是，如此重大的政策改變，事先沒有醞釀和諮詢意見，執行過程缺乏透明度，出現非議還欠缺解釋與澄清，這樣的決策與執行過程，並非一個負責任政府應有的態度與做法。

■Glossary

生字

do the rounds : if news or a joke does the rounds,it is passed on quickly from one person to another

perk : something you receive as well as your wages for doing a particular job

outstrip : to become larger, more important, etc. than sb/sth