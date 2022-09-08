Editorial : Fatal Crane Collapse: Safety vs. Efficiency

The incident happened at a construction site for a Hong Kong Housing Society (HKHS) project. The tower crane that collapsed was 30 metres long and about 10 metres high, and it was installed and put into operation last month. Yesterday morning (7 September), it suddenly collapsed and crushed several cargo containers with some of the workers in them. The incident caused at least three deaths and six injuries. The families of the deceased cried their hearts out. Their pain could not be possibly lessened by the $300,000 death grant offered by the HKHS. The Labour Department will conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident. At the same time, it will inspect other construction sites operating tower cranes in Hong Kong to ensure that safety requirements are being followed.

As it is very rare for an entire tower crane to collapse suddenly, the incident is extremely unusual. According to the authorities, the crane was in operation at the time of the incident, but it was not lifting anything. It fell on its side all of a sudden and even its base, a red I-beam, was pulled up. The public has reason to suspect that the collapse of the crane was unrelated to operational faults or overloading issues, but rather a problem with the design or installation of the crane. Was the cause of the accident related to negligence or mistakes in the assembly of the crane? Has anyone failed to follow the working procedures completely or even cut corners, resulting in the instability of the crane base and its ultimate "uprooting"? The authorities must get a clear answer for these questions. The installation of a crane must be carried out by a qualified engineer. Similarly, there are also laws that stipulate that a crane must be examined thoroughly before being put into use for the first time. The government must find out what exactly happened in the tragedy no matter what.

Although the average industrial accident rate for Hong Kong's construction industry has dropped in recent years, there was instead an increasing trend in the number of fatalities caused by industrial accidents. According to data from the Labour Department, there were 16 fatal industrial accidents in 2018 in Hong Kong; 22 in 2019; 25 in the year before last as well as last year. Most of them were related to the construction industry.

Regarding the frequent occurrence of industrial accidents, some employers tend to lay the blame on workers for not carrying out sufficient safety measures. Yet, apart from the workers, contractors and the government also have inescapable responsibilities on the issue of occupational safety. Labour rights advocates have criticised that contractors and subcontractors are often preoccupied with the construction progress, but do not put enough resources into maintaining occupational safety. Site managers, in order to help rush things along, also easily overlook safety risks. If this culture of "emphasising efficiency over safety" is not changed, one may fear that serious industrial accidents will only happen again and again.

明報社評2022.09.08：塌天秤奪命追究責任 工業安全比效率重要

秀茂坪安達臣道地盤天秤塌下，造成多人死傷。天秤塌下意外在香港甚為罕見，這次出事的天秤，發生意外時並非負重運作，事故原因不排除涉及組裝疏忽大意，導致基座不穩，政府除了支援死傷者家屬，更要徹查事件，追究責任。因應大型工程不斷開展，勞工處近年雖有增聘人手，加強工地巡查，可是奪命事故依然頻生，勞工團體質疑業界重視工程效率多於安全。今次是本港近年其中一宗最嚴重的工業意外，當局應盡快落實職安條例修例，對罔顧後果導致工人死亡的僱主加重罰則，同時亦應檢討勞工處監管巡查是否存在缺失。

涉事地盤為房協項目，出事天秤30米長、高約10米，上月完成安裝投入操作，昨早突然倒下壓毁多個貨櫃箱，部分工作人員身處其中。事故造成至少3死6傷，死者家屬哭斷腸，房協提供的30萬元撫恤金，不可能撫平家屬傷痛。勞工處將全面調查事件，同時巡查全港其他使用天秤的地盤，確保符合安全規定。

整支天秤突然倒塌，情况罕見，事不尋常。根據當局說法，事發時天秤雖在操作，但無吊運任何物件，突然打橫倒下，連紅色工字鐵底座亦反起，外界有理由懷疑，天秤倒塌跟操作錯誤或負重過度無關，而是天秤設計或安裝出了問題。事故成因會否涉及組裝疏忽錯誤、有人無跟足工序甚至偷工減料，導致天秤基座不夠穩固，最終「連根拔起」，當局必須查明。天秤的安裝，必須由合資格工程師負責，首次使用前須先徹底檢查，同樣有法例規管。政府必須就慘劇追究到底。

本港建造業平均工業意外率，近年雖見下降，但工業意外造成死亡的數字，反呈上升趨勢。根據勞工處數據，2018年全港有16宗致命工業意外，2019有22宗，前年與去年皆有25宗，建造業佔大部分。

工業意外頻生，部分僱主傾向歸咎工人沒有做足安全措施，然而除了工人，承建商和政府在職安問題上，亦有不可推卸的責任。關注勞工權益人士質疑，承建商和分判商緊張工程進度，卻沒有在職安方面投放足夠資源，工地主管為配合趕工，對於安全風險亦容易掉以輕心。若不改變這種「重效率多於重安全」的文化，嚴重工業意外只怕還會一再上演。

■ Glossary 生字 /

probe into : a complete and careful investigation of sth

cut corners : to do sth in the easiest, cheapest or quickest way, often by ignoring rules or leaving sth out

advocate : a person who supports or speaks in favour of sb or of a public plan or action