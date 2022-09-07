Editorial : The Emergence of First Monkeypox Case in Hong Kong

Monkeypox was discovered a long time ago. In the past, its cases were mainly reported in Central and West Africa, and the disease rarely spread elsewhere. Between spring and summer this year, monkeypox cases began to emerge in Europe, and the virus began to spread. The cases were initially concentrated in Europe. Later, the US became the country with the largest number of cases, with New York State declaring a public health emergency at the end of July. The latest WHO data shows that there have been at least 53,000 infected cases in this wave of monkeypox, of which the US accounts for 36% and four European countries — Spain, France, Germany, and the UK — account for 32% altogether. There have been more than 5,000 cases in Brazil, just slightly fewer than the case number in Spain, which has the second highest number of cases. In Asia, sporadic cases have also been recorded in Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Japan and South Korea in recent months. It was only a matter of time before cases were discovered in Hong Kong.

According to information released by the Centre for Health Protection yesterday(6 September), in the first imported case of monkeypox in Hong Kong, the patient is a 30-year-old man who went to Canada and the US before. He arrived in Hong Kong from the Philippines the day before yesterday(5 September) and felt unwell in a quarantine hotel, and is currently in isolation. The authorities will notify the WHO and the health authorities of the mainland, and stress that the patient has not entered the communities and has no close contacts.

Monkeypox can cause skin lesions and swollen lymph nodes, and patients may experience flu-like symptoms. In serious cases, it can lead to death. In July this year, the WHO decided to list monkeypox as a public health event with the highest alert level. It was listed as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) alongside COVID-19 and Poliomyelitis (polio) mainly because of its rapid spread around the world. Within merely three months, cases have been found in more than 70 countries. The discovery of the first imported case in Hong Kong can be regarded as a warning sign. It must not be taken lightly. However, monkeypox is not the same as COVID-19, and it is unnecessary to overreact.

As an endemic disease in some parts of Africa, monkeypox's mortality rate is not low. Statistics show that in the first half of this year, Africa recorded about 1,500 cases and more than 60 deaths. However, according to WHO data, there have not been many cases of death from the monkeypox outbreaks outside Africa in recent months — the number is just around 10. COVID-19, in contrast, has caused over 1 million deaths around the world since the beginning of this year.

At present, only a few pharmaceutical companies in the world produce vaccines against monkeypox. In recent months, rich countries in Europe and the US have been scrambling to vaccinate high-risk groups, but it is not easy for other countries and regions to have access to vaccines. The Hong Kong government has not disclosed details of its procurement of vaccines such as the price, quantity and delivery time. The Hong Kong government should strive to have the monkeypox vaccine as soon as possible. Depending on the quantity of vaccines it can get hold of, it should then vaccinate high-risk individuals in the order of priority.

明報社評2022.09.07：猴痘輸入個案首現 疫苗採購快馬加鞭

本港出現首宗猴痘輸入個案，涉事男居民從菲律賓抵港，在檢疫酒店出現病徵，送院留醫。

猴痘發現已久，過去主要在中非及西非出現，鮮有在其他地方傳播，直至今年春末夏初，歐洲出現猴痘病例後，病毒開始蔓延。病例初期集中在歐洲，其後變成美國病例最多，紐約州更於7月底宣布進入公共衛生緊急狀態。世衛最新數據顯示，這一波猴痘潮，至少有5.3萬宗感染個案，當中美國佔36%，西班牙、法國、德國、英國這4個歐洲國家合計佔32%；另外巴西也有逾5000宗，僅比第二多的西班牙略少。在亞洲，新加坡、菲律賓、泰國、日本、韓國等近月亦有零星個案。香港發現病例，其實只是時間問題。

根據衛生防護中心昨天公布的資料，本港首宗猴痘輸入個案，患者是一名30歲男子，之前到過加拿大及美國，前天由菲律賓抵港，在檢疫酒店感到不適送院，現正接受隔離，當局會通知世衛及內地衛生部門，同時強調患者無進入社區，亦無密切接觸者。

猴痘會導致皮膚病變、淋巴腫大，病人也可能出現類似流感的症狀，病情嚴重可致死亡。今年7月，世衛決定將猴痘列為最高警戒級別公共衛生事件，與新冠病毒及小兒麻痹症，並列為目前生效中的PHEIC，主因是猴痘在全球快速傳播，短短3個月內先後在70多國發現病例。本港發現首宗輸入病例，可視為一個警號，不要掉以輕心，然而猴痘並非新冠病毒，反應過度，並無必要。

猴痘作為非洲一些地區的風土病，死亡率不低。有統計顯示，今年上半年，非洲錄得約1500宗，逾60人死亡。不過根據世衛數據，近月在非洲以外地區爆發的猴痘疫情，死亡個案不多，大約只有10宗。相比之下，今年以來，全球死於新冠疫情的患者已超過100萬人。

現時全球只有很少藥廠生產可抗猴痘的疫苗，近月歐美富國紛紛大手搶購來為高風險群組接種，其他國家地區不易問津。港府未有披露採購細節，包括價錢、貨量及付運時間，一天未作實，始終有變數。港府應爭取盡快有猴痘疫苗到手，再視乎貨量，按優次為高風險人士接種。

■ Glossary 生字 /

emerge : begin to be known or noticed

account for : to be a particular amount or part of something

sporadic : happening only occasionally or at intervals that are not regular