Editorial : Speed Up Legislation to Prevent Child Abuse

In 2018, a five-year-old girl was abused to death. She was an innocent child who was murdered in cold blood by her biological father and stepmother, and the details of the abuse were appalling. The couple were eventually convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment. Her step-grandmother, who was also involved, was convicted of cruelty to children and sentenced to five years in prison. The case had considerable repercussions in society, generating rising calls for more forceful measures to prevent child abuse. The Court of Appeal dismissed the defendants' application for appeal in August this year, and the judges expressed concern about the maximum sentence for child abuse in existing legislation and hoped that the authorities would toughen the penalty. However, the progress in amending the law to prevent child abuse has been slow. While the lessons of the five-year-old girl's tragic abuse case are still fresh, recently a five-year-old boy has died because of suspected torture again. His 33-year-old pregnant mother has been charged with murder, and his aunt has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

The victim lived in a subdivided flat at Sham Shui Po together with his mother, elder sister and younger brother. He was in a coma at home last Saturday. He was sent to hospital, and died afterwards. According to the police, it is suspected that the deceased was abused for a long time. There were more than 30 suspicious wounds on his body, some new and some old, and his face was covered in bruises. Photos show that the boy still looked healthy at the beginning of this year, and he was not as skeletal as when he died. It is estimated that his abuse began at the time of the fifth wave of the pandemic.

After the abuse and murder of the five-year-old girl, the Education Bureau revised the reporting mechanism for suspected cases. If a kindergarten finds that a student has been absent for seven consecutive days without reason or under doubtful circumstances, it must notify the bureau. The murder of the five-year-old boy this time has led to concern about whether the relevant amendments have been as effective as they are supposed to be. Preliminary investigations shows that the deceased still attended face-to-face classes in January this year. After the fifth wave of the pandemic broke out massively, face-to-face classes gave way to online classes at the kindergarten. The victim was absent from these classes prolongedly, and his mother's explanation was that "my son was not at home" among others. After face-to-face classes resumed, the mother said that her son might change school, and the boy did not go to school again. In the case of the murdered boy, it is not clear to outsiders whether the kindergarten involved reported the absence and whether the Education Bureau followed up on the matter.

Concerning the issue of enacting legislation to make it mandatory to report child abuse, the government should speed up the amendment after the completion of the consultation exercise, with the goal being the tabling of the bill to the Legislative Council by the end of this year. At the same time, the government must come up with supporting measures, including the formulation of clear guidelines for social workers, teachers, medical personnel and others as well as the provision of necessary training to help them pick up signs of child abuse. They will also know how to deal with situations in which the other party is not cooperative. Grassroots families might not have sufficient resources and relevant knowledge on how to take care of children with special needs such as developmental delays. It is necessary for the authorities to provide more support services to reduce the strain on parents.

明報社評2022.09.06：虐兒致死一宗嫌多 強制舉報加速立法

本港又見駭人虐兒案，5歲男童昏迷於劏房，骨瘦如柴，遍體鱗傷，臉部瘀黑，送院不治，其母被控謀殺。初步調查顯示，受害人生前經常缺席網課，亦有社工跟進涉事家庭個案，虐兒情况估計持續多月，無人及時介入制止，令人痛心。

2018年5歲女童虐待致死案，無辜稚子遭生父及繼母毒手，虐待情節駭人聽聞，兩人最終謀殺罪成，判囚終身，涉案外婆亦因殘暴對待兒童罪成，判囚5年。案件在社會引起很大迴響，要求採取更有力措施防止虐兒的呼聲高漲。上訴庭今年8月駁回被告上訴申請，法官也就現行虐兒法例刑期上限表達關注，希望當局提高刑罰，然而當局修例防止虐兒，進展緩慢。5歲女童虐兒慘案殷鑑不遠，近日又有5歲男童疑因虐待致死，33歲懷孕母親被控謀殺，死者姨母則涉忽略看管被捕。

遇害男童跟母親及姊弟居於深水埗劏房，上周六家中昏迷，送院不治。根據警方說法，死者疑似長期受虐，身上有30多處可疑傷痕，有新傷有舊患，面部多處瘀黑，照片顯示今年初男童外觀仍然健康，未似死時那樣瘦骨嶙峋，估計虐待情况自第五波疫情開始。

5歲女童虐兒命案後，教育局修訂了懷疑個案申報機制，若幼稚園發現學生連續7日無故或在可疑情况下缺席課堂，必須向局方通報。今次5歲男童遇害卻令人關注，相關修訂是否起到應有作用。根據初步調查，死者今年1月仍有上面授課，第五波疫情大爆發後，幼稚園改為網課，遇害男童長期缺席，其母以「兒子不在家」等原因解釋，及至恢復面授後，則稱兒子可能轉校，未再上學。遇害男童個案，涉事幼稚園有否通報、教育局有否跟進，外界暫時並不清楚。

立法強制舉報虐兒，當局完成諮詢後，應加快修例，力爭今年底向立法會提交草案。與此同時，政府亦須提供相應配套，包括為社工、教師、醫療人員等制訂清晰指引，以及提供所需培訓，協助他們掌握虐兒蛛絲馬迹，若遇不合作情况也懂得如何處理。如何照顧發展遲緩等有特殊需要的兒童，基層家庭未必有充足資源及相關知識，當局需要提供更多支援服務，減輕家長壓力。

■Glossary

生字

emaciated : thin and weak, usually because of illness or lack of food

skeletal : looking like a skeleton

strain : pressure on sb/sth because they have too much to do or manage, or sth very difficult to deal with; the problems, worry or anxiety that this produces