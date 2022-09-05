Editorial : How to Tackle Irregularities in Wet Markets

Despite being a hawker food stall, Tung Po Kitchen is no lesser known than any restaurants in major chains. It has attracted the custom of many celebrities, so much so that it was even promoted to visitors by the Hong Kong Tourism Board on its website, on which it was described as an extremely popular restaurant hidden in a cooked food centre. Tung Po Kitchen has been in business for nearly 30 years, and is full of local characteristics. Last week, it was forced to close after the termination of its lease by the FEHD, something many regular customers have found lamentable. The restaurant says that it has been in operation in the same way for many years, and it did not expect that it would suddenly be accused of violating the tenancy agreement. It argues that the authorities are "moving the goalposts", adding that the "notice of lease termination" required the stall to be returned within a week, which the restaurant has criticised as unsympathetic for giving such short notice. As for the FEHD, it emphasises that it is acting in accordance with the terms of the tenancy agreement and following the procedure properly. If the lessee is unhappy about the decision, he or she can appeal the decision in writing within 30 days of the issue of the notice of lease termination.

According to the lease of a stall in a wet market managed by the FEHD, the lessee shall operate the stall as a sole proprietor and shall not assign, demise, sublet or part with the possession of the market stall. If a violation of the tenancy agreement is found, the FEHD will issue a written notice, and the lessee can make a representation. If the FEHD, after a review, believes that there is sufficient evidence of the breach of the tenancy agreement, it will issue a notice of the termination of the lease, requiring the lessee to return the stall within seven days. In 2018, the Office of The Ombudsman issued an investigation report on the management of stall leasing in the FEHD market, criticising the FEHD for its lax enforcement. The report mentioned the problem of the "subletting of stalls" in wet markets. As the number of stalls rented by lessees was not set, it could easily give rise to abuse. The FEHD later stated that it would effectively implement the rules for the daily operation and management of its markets.

Let us return to the case of Tung Po Kitchen. The four stalls of the small restaurant originally belonged to several local people who were on familiar terms. As the lessees aged, they entrusted their businesses to their relatives or assistants, and the four stalls merged into one. The person in charge of the restaurant said that they had originally operated the four stalls as a company. However, to fulfil the requirement that each stall must be operated by a sole proprietor, the company were split into four companies for managing the stalls earlier. However, the problem that the lessees were not the relevant business operators remained. According to the FEHD, it was found last year that the relevant stalls might have been sublet in violation of the regulations. An investigation showed that some lessees had been overseas and had not operated the stalls for a long time. No doubt the FEHD has the right to follow the terms of the tenancy agreement to the word and take back the stalls immediately on the grounds of a breach of the lease. But at the same time, the authorities must also seriously consider the purpose of strengthening law enforcement and how to improve the management in a way that brings real convenience to businesses and the people.

明報社評：2022.09.05 整頓政府街市亂象 食環規管須有章法

北角渣華道街市熟食中心東寶小館經營近30年，遠近馳名，最近食環署突指攤檔非獨資經營，違反條款，終止租約，事件再度令人關注食環街市管理問題。

東寶小館雖是食環街市大牌檔，但名氣不遜於大集團食肆，吸引不少名人光顧，就連旅發局網頁亦向遊客推介，形容小館是一家極受歡迎的餐廳，隱身於一個熟食市場。東寶小館經營近30年，充滿地道特色，上周因食環署終止租約被迫結業，不少熟客均感可惜。小館方面表示，過去多年一直以同一方式營運，沒料到突然被指違反租約，認為當局「搬龍門」，又指「終止租約通知書」要求一周內交還攤檔，時間倉卒，不近人情。食環署則強調，他們是根據租約條款辦事，更有跟足程序，承租人若不滿決定，可在「終止租約通知書」發出日期起計30天內，以書面方式上訴。

根據食環街市攤檔租約，承租人須以獨資經營者身分經營攤檔，不得轉讓、租讓、分租或放棄管有該攤檔，若發現違反租約情况，署方會發出書面通知，承租人可作申述，署方審視後，如認為違反租約證據充分，將發出「終止租約通知書」，要求承租人7日後交還攤檔。2018年，申訴專員公署曾就食環街市攤檔租務管理，發表調查報告，批評食環署執管寬鬆，當中提及街市有「分租攤檔」問題，承租人租賃攤檔數目不設限制，容易助長濫用。食環署其後表示，將會切實執行街市日常營運管理規則。

回看東寶情况，小館的4個攤檔，最初分屬幾位相熟街坊，隨着各承租人老去，改為委託親屬或助手經營，4檔合而為一。小館負責人表示，他們原先以一間公司經營4個攤檔，因應「每檔必須獨資經營」規定，早前分拆為4間公司管理。不過承租人並非相關業務經營者的問題仍然存在。食環署稱，去年發現相關攤檔懷疑違規分租，調查顯示有承租人長期身處海外，長時間不在攤檔經營。根據租約條款，食環署當然有權「執正來做」，以違反租約為由即時收回攤檔。與此同時，當局亦要認真思考，加強執管所為何事，如何改善管理才是真正便商便民。

■ Glossary 生字 /

custom : the fact of a person or people buying goods or services at a shop/store or business

lamentable : very disappointing

lessee : a person who has use of a building, an area of land, etc. on a lease