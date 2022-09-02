Editorial : Mainland's Trust Is Of The Greatest Importance

The COVID-19 pandemic has flared up in Hong Kong, and the number of new local cases exceeded 10,000 yesterday(1 September) for the first time in nearly five months. Recently, pandemic situations have also appeared in Guangdong and Shenzhen. Both Guangzhou and Shenzhen have had to impose lockdowns and restrictions on specific areas. The people affected have had many complaints, and they are also concerned about whether the source of the virus is Hong Kong. John Lee was originally slated to visit Guangdong this Wednesday(31 August), but it was cancelled right before he was about to depart. The meeting was replaced by an online one. There has been a lot of conjecture about whether it was due to the re-emergence of the pandemic situations in Guangdong and Shenzhen or whether it was more related to the worsening of the pandemic situation in Hong Kong and the successive infections of senior Hong Kong officials. The gap between the pandemic levels in Hong Kong and the mainland is too great. Guangdong and Shenzhen are wary about the expansion of travel between the two regions. The fact that the governments of Hong Kong and Guangdong have agreed to study and discuss a "reverse quarantine" scheme is already an important step. It is hoped that it will produce good results.

Hong Kong is an international metropolis. It is important to reopen the city's borders and get connected with the outside world, as this has to do with its developmental positioning. However, Hong Kong and the mainland are closely linked in many aspects. The reopening of borders with the mainland is related to people's livelihood and the basis of Hong Kong's development. To give full play to the uniqueness of Hong Kong, it is necessary to reopen the borders on both fronts. After the new administration took office, it suspended the flight circuit breaker mechanism and loosened the quarantine requirement for arrivals in Hong Kong to "3+4". All this shows that progress has been made in the reopening of the borders with the outside world. A lot of progress needs to be made too in the reopening of the borders with the mainland. The mainland's fight against the pandemic has to do with 1.4 billion people. The overall scheme of things must be given priority. It is believed that the mainland will adhere to the dynamic zero-COVID policy for some time in the future. It is wishful thinking that the mainland will immediately relax border restrictions after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in October. As zero-COVID has long been impossible in Hong Kong, there is no hope of a quarantine-free border reopening with the mainland. However, it is possible to think of ways to simplify or adjust the quarantine procedure and strive for a "limited reopening of borders" so that the door of interactions can be open wider between the two regions without increasing the risk of the pandemic on the mainland. This will also reduce the inconvenience for citizens travelling northward. "Reverse quarantine" now holds the greatest promise of a breakthrough. The Hong Kong government needs to actively cooperate with the mainland to give the mainland peace of mind about the detailed arrangements.

Hong Kong and the mainland have different standards for quarantine and nucleic acid testing. To implement "reverse quarantine", the issue of standardisation must be given priority. For example, in a nucleic acid test in Hong Kong, a Ct value above 30 is considered negative. The mainland's regulation, however, is that an infected person must have a Ct value of 35 or above before he or she can be released from quarantine, which is a stricter requirement than that of Hong Kong.

The pandemic situation is far worse in Hong Kong than in the mainland. The extent to which the door between the two regions can be widened will depend on the mainland's trust in Hong Kong's pandemic prevention. If tens of thousands of new infections are added every day, it will be difficult to make the mainland sit back and relax. If Hong Kong wants to achieve a "limited reopening of borders" with the mainland, it must try to control the level of the local pandemic situation rather than coast along.

明報社評2022.09.02：「逆向隔離」促往來 取信內地最關鍵

港府向廣東方面提出「逆向隔離」措施，行政長官李家超透露，雙方同意成立專班，研究細節。

香港疫情復熾，本地新增感染個案昨天突破1萬，是近5個月以來首次。最近粵深亦見疫情，廣州和深圳皆要針對個別區域，採取封控措施，受影響民眾多有怨言，亦關注病毒輸入源頭是否香港。李家超原定本周三訪問廣東，惟出發前夕突然告吹，改為網上會議，外界紛紛揣測，原因究竟是因為粵深疫情再現，還是跟香港疫情加劇、港府高官相繼中招的關係更大。香港與內地疫情水平差距太大，粵深對擴大兩地人員來往步步為營，港粵兩地政府同意就「逆向隔離」研究磋商，已是踏出了重要一步，但願早日水到渠成。

香港是國際都會，對外通關聯通世界，事關發展定位，當然重要，然而香港與內地在多方面緊扣相連，與內地通關，事關民生與發展基礎，若要發揮香港獨特性，兩邊都要推進通關。新政府上台以來，叫停航班熔斷機制、抵港檢疫門檻放寬為「3＋4」，對外通關已見進展，對內通關尚要急起直追。內地抗疫事關14億人，須以大局為重，未來一段時間，相信仍會堅持動態清零，認為10月中共二十大後內地會馬上放寬通關，未免一廂情願。香港早已不存在清零的可能，無望與內地免檢疫通關，但仍可設法簡化或調整檢疫程序，爭取「有限度通關」，在不增加內地疫情風險下，擴大往來兩地的大門，同時為市民北上減少不便。「逆向隔離」是眼前最有機會成事的突破點，港府需要積極配合內地，確保細節安排能令內地放心。

由檢疫隔離到核酸檢測，香港與內地標準有別，若要落實「逆向隔離」，必須先處理銜接問題。舉例說，本港核酸檢測，Ct值在30以上即屬陰性，但按內地規定，感染者Ct值必須達到35或以上，才可解除隔離，標準比香港為嚴。

香港疫情遠甚於內地，來往兩地之門能夠擴闊多少，取決於內地對香港防疫信任度，如果新增感染個案天天上萬，很難叫內地放心。香港若想爭取與內地「有限度通關」，就要設法控制本地疫情水平，不能躺平。

■Glossary

生字

slate : to plan that sth will happen at a particular time in the future

wary : careful when dealing with sb/sth because you think that there may be a danger or problem

coast along : to put very little effort into sth