Editorial : Death of Mikhail Gorbachev

Mikhail Gorbachev definitely ranks among the most influential figures in international politics in the 20th century. The last leader of the Soviet Union, Gorbachev stepped down more than 30 years ago. Nevertheless, the news of his death has still become the focus of the international community, and the incumbent leaders of many European countries and the US have paid their tributes. Gorbachev became the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union in 1985, and later became the first and only president of the Soviet Union. The birthmark on his forehead, which was dark red in colour, was also his trademark. The historical scenes that he left behind, such as the 1987 signing of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with the then US President Ronald Reagan, the historic visit to China in May 1989, and the humiliation by the then Russian President Boris Yeltsin on live television broadcast across the nation on the eve of the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 have all left a mark in the collective consciousness.

Gorbachev was in power for more than six years. Domestically, he pursued reform, while diplomatically he actively eased relations between the East and the West and promoted disarmament. His handling of the wave of government changes across Eastern Europe in 1989 led to the end of the Cold War and the reunification of Germany, which resulted in a new political and economic order in Europe. That earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990. Such diplomatic success did not conceal his domestic failures. Gorbachev failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, and today there are still many Russians who hate him for ruining a superpower. Last year marked the 30th anniversary of the collapse of the Soviet Union. A Russian opinion poll showed that Gorbachev was voted the most hated Soviet-era politician far ahead of the others.

"It takes more than a cold day for the river to freeze three feet deep," as the saying goes. The decline of a superpower must have been caused by all kinds of problems that have accumulated over time. After World War II, the Soviet Union's planned economy was such that industrialisation was promoted with an extensive development model, and per capita income once increased handsomely. However, in the mid-1970s, extensive development entered a bottleneck, and the formation and institutionalisation of bureaucracy and the privileged class hindered social and economic reforms. Politics dominated by old people cost the country its vitality. The entire system was hamstrung by vested interests, and a lot of resources were spent on the arms race and later the war in Afghanistan. When Gorbachev came to power, he actually took over a mess. The low international oil price further hollowed out the USSR's coffers, and he did not have enough political wisdom and ability to turn things around.

After the coup d'état on 19 August 1991, the Soviet Union was on the road to demise. The bureaucratic and privileged class wooed various new political forces, becoming the "new capitalist elites" in the post-Soviet era and continuing to accumulate wealth by unfair means. Some studies have pointed out that during the Yeltsin era, more than 60% of Russia's political and business elites originated from the privileged class of the Soviet Union, while the masses were living in poverty. No wonder they did not sympathise with Gorbachev, a failed reformer.

明報│社評 ̷̷ 2022.09.01 ̷

戈爾巴喬夫功過追思 大國修好不繼留遺憾

蘇聯末代領導人戈爾巴喬夫逝世，享年91歲。

要數20世紀國際政壇風雲人物，戈爾巴喬夫肯定榜上有名。作為蘇聯最後一位領導人，戈爾巴喬夫下台已經超過30年，然而他的死訊，依然成為國際焦點，歐美多國現任領袖紛紛致哀。戈爾巴喬夫1985年出任蘇共總書記，其後更成為蘇聯首位兼唯一一位總統，額頭上的深紅色胎記，是他的個人標記；他所留下的一幕幕歷史畫面，諸如1987年跟時任美國總統列根簽署《中程導彈條約》、1989年5月歷史性訪華，以至1991年蘇聯瓦解前夕遭時任俄羅斯總統葉利欽在全國電視直播羞辱等情景，全都令人印象深刻。

戈爾巴喬夫主政6年多，對內推動改革，對外積極緩和東西方關係，推動裁軍。1989年東歐變天，戈爾巴喬夫的處理，促成了冷戰結束和德國統一，為歐洲帶來全新政經格局，同時亦令他在1990年贏得諾貝爾和平獎，然而外交上的成功，蓋不過他在內政方面的失敗。戈爾巴喬夫未能阻止蘇聯解體，時至今日，仍有很多俄羅斯人痛恨他摧毁了一個超級大國。去年是蘇聯解體30周年，俄羅斯一項民調顯示，最惹人憎厭的蘇聯時代政治人物，戈爾巴喬夫居首，遠遠拋離其他人。

冰封三尺非一日之寒，一個大國的沒落，種種積弊必是日積月累。二戰後，蘇聯的計劃經濟以粗放型發展模式推動工業化，人均收入一度得到可觀提升，然而到了1970年代中，粗放型發展陷入瓶頸，官僚特權階層的形成與制度化，窒礙社會經濟改革，老人政治當道，令國家失去活力，整個體制被既得利益卡死，大量資源花在軍備競賽以及後來的阿富汗戰爭。當戈爾巴喬夫上台時，所接過的實際已是一個爛攤子，國際油價低迷，更令蘇聯國庫更形空虛，而他沒有足夠政治智慧和能力扭轉乾坤，挽狂瀾於既倒。

1991年8．19政變後，蘇聯大勢已去，官僚特權階層拉攏各股政治新勢力，在後蘇聯時代化身「資本主義新權貴」，繼續斂財。有研究指出，葉利欽時代，俄羅斯政商權貴，超過六成是由蘇聯特權階層蛻變而來，普羅大眾卻生活困頓，豈會同情戈爾巴喬夫這個改革失敗者。

■ Glossary 生字 /

rank : to give sb/sth a particular position on a scale according to quality, importance, success, etc; to have a position of this kind

incumbent : a person who has an official position

coup d’état : a sudden change of government that is illegal and often violent