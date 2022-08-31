Editorial：Get the Third Jab for the New School Year

The daily number of new cases of infection has nearly doubled over the last fortnight, reaching the level of 8,000 to 9,000. But an expert advisor for the government has predicted that the number is still far from the peak and it may reach the level of 15,000 to 20,000 in the coming one or two months. All students in Hong Kong will have to start the school year amid a rebound of the disease.

Face-to-face classes can never be replaced by online lessons. Circumstances observed prior to the summer vacation showed that the infection rate of students was not too different from other groups in the population. Neither did any large clusters of infection break out in schools. As long as anti-epidemic measures are well in place, the school environment is actually relatively safe. The government has emphasised using precise measures to fight the disease. It must try its best to avoid suspending in-person classes in an across-the-board manner.

It is certainly true that hundreds of thousands of elderly people and young children are not fully vaccinated. The second jab rate of children aged between three and eleven is only 66%. Among toddlers under three, only one tenth are vaccinated against Covid-19. As the new school term will start soon, the EDB has asked all secondary and primary school students, teachers and staff to undergo rapid tests two days in advance of the beginning of the school year. The purpose is to identify positive cases as early as possible and reduce the risk of infected teachers or students bringing the virus to schools.

Compared to that of primary school students, the overall vaccination rate of secondary school students is undoubtedly more satisfactory. At present, more than 95% of teenagers between 12 and 19 have received at least two doses. The government stipulates that if the vaccination rate of the teachers and students of a specific secondary school can fulfil the designated threshold, the school can apply for the resumption of whole-day face-to-face classes. In the last academic year, a total of 242 secondary schools have applied for that. In view of the recent resurgence of the pandemic, the EDB has raised the vaccination rate threshold for resuming full-day in-person classes. Starting from November, for any school in Hong Kong that wants to apply for the resumption of or continue full-day face-to-face classes, 90% of students in the whole school or in the class year concerned must have received all the three doses.

Currently, an ordinary citizen dining at a restaurant has to present a vaccine pass to show he or she is fully vaccinated with three doses. As full-day in-person classes will mean that many students may have their lunch outside their schools, it is reasonable to align their vaccination threshold with the requirements of the Vaccine Pass scheme. Now the third jab rate of teenagers between 12 and 19 is only 53%, which is not satisfactory. The authorities' decision to set the threshold for full-day in-person classes at three vaccine doses will not only help fight the pandemic at school. It will also contribute to boosting the vaccination rate in Hong Kong and strengthening the anti-epidemic barriers.

明報社評 2022.08.31：開學做好防疫準備 打第三針事不宜遲

莘莘學子明天開學，遇上新冠疫情復熾，教育局向全港中小學發出開學指引，收緊防疫要求。本港疫情正處上升軌道，每日新增感染升破萬宗只是時間問題，無人希望學生的校園生活及課業，再受疫情嚴重影響，政府、校方和家長應通力合作，讓學生能夠在風險可控下如常回校上課。本港中學生「三針率」未算理想，當局將全日面授的打針門檻提高，與「疫苗通」三針要求看齊，可收「谷針」之效，師生健康有更佳保障，亦可進一步鞏固本港防疫屏障，家長應積極鼓勵子女打第三針。

最近兩周，本地每日新增感染個案急增近倍，達到8000至9000宗水平，政府專家顧問估計遠未見頂，未來一兩個月有可能升見1.5萬至2萬宗水平。全港學生要在疫情復熾下開學。

面授課堂非網課所能取代，觀乎暑假前的情况，學生感染比率與其他人口相比，並無太大分別，亦無爆發大型學校群組，只要做好防疫工夫，學校環境其實相對安全。政府強調精準防疫，一刀切暫停面授課堂，必須設法避免。

當然，全港尚有數以十萬計長幼未打夠針，3至11歲兒童兩針接種率只得66%，3歲以下接種過新冠疫苗的幼兒，更只得一成。開課在即，教育局促請全港中小學師生職員，提早於開學前兩日起做快測，旨在盡早找出陽性個案，減低染疫師生將病毒帶回學校的風險。

與小學生相比，中學生整體疫苗接種率，無疑較為理想。現時本港12至19歲青少年兩針率超過95%，根據政府規定，個別中學的師生疫苗接種情况若達指定門檻，校方可以申請全日面授，上學年申請的中學合共242間。鑑於近期疫情復熾，教育局提高了恢復全日面授的打針門檻。11月起，全港中學若想申請或繼續全日面授，全校或相關級別學生要有九成打足三針。

現時一般市民光顧食肆，必須有疫苗通行證，證明打足三針。全日面授意味不少學生可能會外出午膳，打針門檻與疫苗通要求看齊，亦屬合理。本港12至19歲青少年三針率目前只有53%，未算理想，當局以三針作為全日面授門檻，除了有助校園抗疫，更可幫香港「谷針」，鞏固防疫屏障。

/ Glossary生字 /

across-the-board：​involving everyone or everything in a company, an industry, etc.

stipulate：to state clearly and definitely that something must be done, or how it must be done

resumption：​the act of beginning something again after it has stopped