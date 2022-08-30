Editorial : Findings of Tangshan assault case

In the early morning of 10 June this year, four women were having their meals at a barbecue restaurant in Tangshan City. One of them was sexually assaulted by a male stranger. The victim resisted and was beaten up by the suspected molester. Later, the four women were attacked by nine attackers inside and outside the restaurant. They were dragged to a back alley, where the beatings continued for as long as seven minutes. The assailants left the scene swaggeringly, and the police arrived at the scene, which was just 800 metres away, 28 minutes after receiving a call. The whole process was filmed by bystanders. After the footage was made public, it caused an outcry across the nation.

It was an act of wanton aggression when the assailants sexually assaulted the women at a public venue. In front of onlookers, they battered the powerless women for a prolonged period. They rained brutal punches and kicks on the victims like beasts beating a lamb, which was outrageous. What was even more astounding was that the perpetrators treated the law as nothing, full of confidence that they would not be punished by the law.

After the arrest of the assailants, the new case was investigated together with their previous records. It was found that they had committed a litany of crimes over the past ten years, including the use of violence, intimidation and other means to engage in activities such as false imprisonment, lining up gangs to fight with others, intentional harm, the operation of casinos, robbery, the disposal of stolen goods and the facilitation of internet crimes. These hardened criminals have been able to get away with their crimes for a long time. Had it not been for the shielding of others, they would not dare to be so arrogant.

When handling the case, the Tangshan City Public Security Bureau did not dare ignore the national public opinion. Not only did it quickly hunt down the assailants, but the director of the public security sub-bureau in the area involved was suspended two days after the incident for investigation in an attempt to win the public's trust. But it was too late. The Hebei Provincial Public Security Department, the higher-level agency that stepped in to investigate the matter, ordered the neighbouring Langfang City Public Security Bureau to take over the investigation of the case to prevent interference.

The Langfang public security and prosecution agencies announced the findings of their investigation yesterday (29 August). In addition to the nine suspects who participated in the attack on the restaurant diners, a total of 28 people were arrested and charged with participating in "vicious" groups and picking quarrels and provoking trouble. If convicted of and punished for the crimes, the principal offenders could be sentenced to life imprisonment, while the minimum sentence for an accessory is three years in prison. The court will decide whether or not they deserve the punishments.

In the Tangshan assault case, newly released details of the evil deeds of the nefarious forces and of public security personnel committing crimes on their jobs beggar belief. The handling of this case has been meticulous and orderly. When the perpetrators are punished and justice is done, it will no doubt bolster the people’s trust in the government. But how can one ensure such transparency is achieved in the handling of each case? One will have to wait for more cases to prove that.

明報社評2022.08.30：唐山打人案兇徒公訴 包庇罪犯徇私警扣查

駭人聽聞的唐山市餐廳毆打4名女食客案件調查結果公布，28人涉案將被送法庭公訴。同時遭調查的還有15名唐山市公職人員，其中8人被指徇私枉法和行賄受賄，詳情有待公布。

今年6月10日凌晨，4名女子在唐山市一間燒烤店用餐，其中一人遭到陌生男子非禮，受害人反抗，反遭涉嫌非禮者毆打，後來4名女子分別遭到兇徒9人在餐廳內、外，以及拖到後巷，連續毆打長達7分鐘。打人者揚長而去，警察接到報警後28分鐘才到達距離800米的現場。整個過程被旁觀者拍攝成視頻並公之於眾，全國嘩然。

打人者在公眾場合肆意非禮婦女，在眾目睽睽之下，長時間毆打毫無招架能力的女子，拳打腳踢的兇殘程度，猶如猛獸暴打羔羊，令人髮指。更令人瞠目結舌的是，兇徒視法律如無物，信心滿滿的認為自己不會受到法律制裁。

這些兇徒被捕後，新案前科一起查，發現過去10年犯案纍纍，包括以暴力、威脅等手段，非法拘禁他人、聚眾毆鬥、故意傷害、開設賭場、搶劫、銷贓、協助網路犯罪等等，「惡貫滿盈」的罪犯能夠長期逍遙法外，如果沒有保護傘，是不敢如此囂張的。

唐山市公安局在處置該案時，不敢置全國輿論於不顧，不但迅速追捕兇徒，並在事發兩天後將涉案地區公安分局局長停職調查，試圖爭取公眾信任，但一切為時已晚。介入調查的上級機關，河北省公安廳責令鄰近的廊坊市公安接管調查此案，以防受到干預。

廊坊市公安以及檢察機關昨天公布調查結果，除參與毆打餐廳食客的9名疑犯外，共緝捕了28人，控告他們參與「惡勢力」集團，尋釁滋事，若罪名成立，數罪並罰，主犯可能被判無期徒刑，從犯最低刑期是3年監禁。他們是否罪有應得，待法庭審理。

唐山市打人案，最新公布的惡勢力劣迹，以及公安人員「職務犯罪」的細節，聳人聽聞，這次辦案過程嚴謹有序，司法機關將兇徒繩之以法，令公義得到彰顯，當然有助於提高民眾對政府的信任，但如何保證處理每一宗案件都能做到這般的透明度，還有待更多的案例去證明。

■ Glossary 生字 /

a litany of (sth) : a long list of unpleasant things, especially things that are repeated

vicious : violent and cruel

accessory : a person who helps sb to commit a crime or who knows about it and protects the person from the police