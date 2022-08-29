Editorial : How to Scramble for Talent for HK

The development into an innovation and technology centre is the goal of many cities around the world. Hong Kong boasts the scientific research prowess of its universities and its connections with international markets, and there is no shortage of funds. The only problem is the lack of talent. Universities have failed to adjust their academic discipline settings in a timely fashion. Like a boat whose sheer size makes it difficult to come about, these universities are having difficulties turning things around in a short period of time. Another important factor is the serious problem of a brain drain in Hong Kong in recent years, which has led to a general decline in Hong Kong's labour force. Skilled people in high technology are particularly harder and harder to find, so there is a double whammy.

The outcomes of the government's talent attraction schemes have not been satisfactory because of a simple reason: the requirements for applicants are too harsh. There is a quota system that limits the number of applicants, and in some schemes, there is also the requirement that a ratio between local employees and imported talent must be maintained at 1 to 3. There is also the requirement that the capital of an applying company must reach a certain level.

It is necessary to scramble for talent. The question is whether Hong Kong has the favourable conditions to scramble for these people and what kind of talent in what locations the city should be aiming at. Hong Kong is an international meeting point, and talent from all around the world is willing to pursue their ambitions in Hong Kong. International companies that have set up branches in Hong Kong, in particular, will also recruit people from all around the world. However, in recent years, the international talent supply chain has broken because of the pandemic. They might be able to work remotely, so there is no need to travel to Hong Kong. However, the key problem is that high-tech talent is highly sought after in the world, and it is difficult to attract these people to Hong Kong without offering better working conditions.

As Hong Kong's conditions for attracting talent are not satisfactory, the restrictions should be greatly relaxed. The current restrictions on the quota, company capital, international rankings of universities where the applicants graduate and the ratio of local employees to imported talent should be fully relaxed. In fact, there is also a market for talent, and this is especially the case for some scarce talent. One should follow the market. The development of an international innovation and technology centre in Hong Kong is not merely for serving the goal of adding a developmental direction to Hong Kong and changing its economic structure, which is too uniform. It is also about serving the objective of relying on the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area for the integration into the country's development.

After the restrictions are relaxed, it can be so required that an applicant can freely come to Hong Kong to apply for jobs in innovation and technology enterprises as long as he or she has Guangzhou or Shenzhen household registration and have experience in innovation and technology. The SAR government only needs to give them work visas to allow them to travel freely between the mainland and Hong Kong, as well as between Hong Kong and foreign countries, during their employment in Hong Kong. They can thus become quintessential Greater Bay Area people, while Hong Kong's talent pool can be enriched and extended to the Greater Bay Area. Such an approach might be considered to be too aggressive. However, since the goal is to scramble for talent, it is necessary to completely break down the barriers that are not conducive to the input of talent — and be more proactive — so that the desired goal can be achieved.

明報社評2022.08.29：搶人才用搶的手段 特首赴粵搶科技人

香港有意發展成為國際創科中心得到國家支持，人才匱乏成為一大障礙，特區政府推出多個吸引人才的計劃，成效不彰。

發展創科中心是全球很多城市的目標，香港有大學的科研力量和國際市場聯繫，也不缺資金，唯獨人才不足。大學在學科設置上未能及時調整，所謂船大掉頭難，在短時間內扭轉乾坤不容易。另一個重要因素是近年香港人才流出問題嚴重，令香港的勞動力人口普遍下降，高科技人才更加是「買少見少」，遭遇屋漏更遭連夜雨的打擊。

吸引人才計劃成績不如理想，原因很簡單，就是申請條件過於苛刻，有人數限制的配額制度，其中一些計劃還要求有本地僱員與引進人才的比例限制，必須達到一對三；也有要求申請公司的資本必須達到一定水平。

搶人才是必須的，問題是香港有沒有優越條件去搶，瞄準什麼地區目標去搶哪一類人才？香港是國際交匯中心，國際人才也願意到香港大展拳腳，尤其是國際企業在香港設置分部，也會從國際職場招聘，惟近年疫情，「國際人才供應鏈」斷裂，或者可以遠程工作而毋須來港，但關鍵問題是高科技人才是國際搶手貨，沒有更佳的條件，難以吸引他們來港。

既然競爭條件未盡人意，就應該大幅放寬限制，現時對配額、公司資本、畢業學校國際排名以及本地僱員與引進人才比例等等限制，應予全面放寬。其實，人才也有市場，特別是一些稀缺人才，更應該隨行就市，而香港發展國際創科中心，除了為香港增添發展方向、改變經濟結構過於單一的目標外，還有一個依託粵港澳大灣區融入國家發展大局的目的。

放寬限制後，可以要求只要有廣州和深圳戶籍，擁有創科工作經驗，就可以自由來港應聘創科企業，特區政府只要給他們工作簽證，並且在港工作期間，自由往返內地與香港，以及香港與外國，做一個真正的大灣區人，既可充實香港人才庫，也可將人才庫延伸至大灣區。這樣的做法，或許會被認為是過於進取，但既然要搶人才，就必須徹底打破各種不利於輸入人才的藩籬，更加主動積極才能達到預期目的。

■Glossary

生字

prowess : great skill at doing something

come about : if a ship comes about, it changes direction

double whammy : two bad things that happen together or one after the other