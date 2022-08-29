Editorial : John Lee's Visit to Guangdong

Hong Kong is a highly export-oriented and open economy. For more than two years, there has been a hiatus in the city's customs clearance with the mainland and overseas exchanges, which has dealt a severe blow to people's livelihood and the economy. In the middle of this month, the government lowered its full-year economic growth forecast for the second time in three months. In May's review, the growth forecast had been between 1% and 2%, but it was revised downwards to between a contraction of 0.5% and an increase of 0.5%. Major banks and chambers of commerce have even lowered their forecasts for the local economy this year to between minus 0.5% and minus 1.7%. Different businesses in different sectors are already exhausted having to eke out an existence amid the pandemic. The recovery of Hong Kong's economy and people's livelihood is an urgent task that cannot wait, and we cannot afford to wait. The reopening of borders with the mainland is an indispensable part of full economic recovery.

The top priority of the Hong Kong government is to deal with the people's urgent needs with a sense of urgency. The government has shown flexibility by adjusting its pandemic prevention measures for arrivals from abroad, relaxing the quarantine arrangements for people arriving in Hong Kong from overseas or Taiwan. The 7-day hotel quarantine requirement has been replaced by 3-day hotel quarantine plus 4-day health monitoring. At the same time, the LeaveHomeSafe app's "red and yellow code" system has been launched. Data shows that since the implementation of the "3+4" quarantine arrangement, imported cases have not put extra strain on the pandemic situation in Hong Kong, showing that a precision strategy against imported cases is successful and effective. Yesterday(25 August) , a new two-week round of social distancing measures came into effect. The government has further eased restrictions on entry into exhibition venues, allowing people arriving from overseas or Taiwan to participate in "business-to-business" conferences and exhibitions during the "yellow code" period if they satisfy certain requirements.

The closure of the borders, which has lasted more than two years, has caused great inconvenience to all walks of life in Hong Kong. Taking into account the gap between the pandemic prevention policies and practices of the two regions, people from different sectors have proposed many compromises and transitional plans, such as arranging for local quarantine facilities that meet the specifications to double as "health stations" for the implementation of "reverse isolation", the mainland's pandemic prevention management measure. These plans are all aimed at fundamentally facilitating the exchanges between the two regions without changing the country's pandemic prevention policy and without putting the mainland's pandemic prevention at risk. This also requires the Hong Kong government to be more proactive and to show greater sincerity. For example, it has been reported that the mainland authorities are concerned that Hong Kong's entire pandemic prevention system is different from that of the mainland, such as the different diagnostic standards for nucleic acid testing between the two places. They also doubt the circumspection of the Hong Kong government's administrative measures for COVID-19 prevention.

The recent arrangement by the two governments to include Hong Kong students who will start their studies on the mainland into the "compassionate channel" shows that the government is taking the people's urgent needs with a sense of urgency. The fact that the mainland is allowing foreign students and some foreigners to enter the country and the fact that the circuit breaker mechanism for international flights has been relaxed make people hopeful about the further facilitation of customs clearance between the two regions. There is reason to believe that after the Chief Executive's visit to Guangdong, or, at the latest, when the policy address is published, there will be good news for the reopening of borders with the mainland.

明報社評2022.08.26：李家超訪粵應顯誠意 促中央體諒通關復常

行政長官李家超於施政報告諮詢期內，將於下周三（31日）起訪問廣州、深圳，與廣東省和深圳市領導會面，輿論關注的焦點集中於是否討論復常通關的議題。

香港作為一個高度外向型和開放的經濟體，兩年多來，與內地通關及海外的往來被按下「暫停鍵」，民生和經濟受到嚴重打擊。本月中政府再度降低今年全年經濟增長預測，為3個月內第二次，由5月時覆檢的1%至2%，向下修訂至收縮0.5%至增長0.5%。各大行及商會更將今年本港經濟預測，調低至收縮0.5%至收縮1.7%。各行各業在疫下掙扎求存，已是筋疲力盡，復蘇香港經濟民生迫在眉睫，不能等，也等不起，而與內地通關，是經濟全面復蘇必不可少的一環。

急民之所急，是港府當下最優先急務，對外靈活調整防疫措施，已經放寬了海外或台灣抵港人士的檢疫安排，由7天酒店隔離檢疫改為「3天酒店檢疫+4天健康監測」，同時推出安心出行「紅黃碼」制度。數據顯示，實行「3+4」檢疫制度之後，輸入個案並未對本地疫情造成額外負擔，證明精準的外防輸入策略成功有效。昨日起，為期兩周的新一輪社交距離措施生效，政府進一步放寬進入會展場地限制，讓從海外或台灣抵港人士於「黃碼」期間，在符合特定要求下，可參與「企業對企業」會議及展覽。

「封關」兩年多，對香港各界都造成極大的不便。考慮到兩地防疫政策和實踐的落差，各界人士提出了很多折衷過渡方案，例如，安排本地合規格的隔離設施，充當「健康驛站」，實施內地的防疫管理措施「逆向隔離」。上述方案都是希望在不改變國家的防疫政策、不給內地防疫帶來風險的前提下，從根本上便利兩地往來，而這也需要港府有更積極的作為，顯示出更大的誠意。例如，有報道稱，內地憂慮香港整套防疫制度與其有別，其中就包括兩地核酸檢測的確診標準不同，同時，亦對港府防疫的行政措施的周密程度有所懷疑。

兩地政府近日將北上開學的香港學生納入「人文關懷通道」涵蓋範圍的安排，令人看到了政府急民眾所急的作為；內地准許外國留學生和部分外國人入境、放寬國際航班熔斷限制等措施，都令人看到兩地通關進一步便利化的希望。人們有理由相信，在特首訪粵之後，或至遲在施政報告發表之時，與內地通關會有好消息。

■Glossary

生字

strain : pressure on sb/sth because they have too much to do or manage, or sth very difficult to deal with; the problems, worry or anxiety that this produces

double as sth : to have another use or function as well as the main one

proactive : controlling a situation by making things happen rather than waiting for things to happen and then reacting to them