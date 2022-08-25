Editorial : Government and Public Should Tackle Pandemic Fatigue Together

It has been nearly three years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the continuous mutations of the virus, the transmission pattern and speed of new waves of the pandemic are also changing. Even though the number of infected cases has hit a new high again, the low mortality rate means that the actual impacts expected and perceived by the public are not too palpable. After repeated trials and improvements, the government's repertoire of anti-pandemic measures seem to be all-encompassing. Anti-pandemic fatigue is common among the government and the public. Recently, there have been cases of infection in hospitals. As for healthcare workers, who are supposed to take the strictest preventive measures and have the highest level of awareness of pandemic prevention, six people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 thanks to an infection cluster that involves a doctor's wedding banquet. It is understandable that citizens, seeing no end in sight, have a sense of helplessness. But the pandemic situation does exist , so do its impacts. It is the government's and every individual's responsibility to face the reality and take practical measures to cope with the pandemic.

The situations of the old and the young are the most worrying. True, the mortality rate is not high, but the details show that the mortality rate of patients aged 80 or above is as high as 9%. One component of this percentage is the death rate of those who have received at least two doses of vaccines. This death rate has risen to 2.84%. At present, less than 67% of people over the age of 80 have received two doses. It is imperative to encourage the elderly to get vaccinated and, in particular, receive the third or even the fourth dose. This is because the effectiveness of vaccines declines continuously over time after vaccination. During the fifth wave of the pandemic, residential care homes were hit the hardest, and the government's ineffective prevention was much criticised. According to last week's data, the number of new infections in residential care homes has increased for both residents and staff. At a time when a new wave is on the horizon, no one can be faulted for being too strict when it comes to the protection of residential care homes. The government cannot make the same mistakes again and again.

As for children under the age of three, only 8% have received a dose. Many parents are worried about their infants' reactions to vaccination, and a panic has set in. However, infants' awareness and capabilities of pandemic protection are very low, and vaccination is the only way to enhance protection. The government should strengthen publicity to give parents a better understanding of the vaccination of infants. The hope is that the infant vaccination rate will increase when a new wave of the pandemic comes.

Although Omicron is not as deadly as other variants, it will, after all, inflict losses on individuals and society. The after-effects of infection cannot be ignored. The pandemic's impacts on the economy have already appeared. The government should do the math and find out how many government officers need to follow up on the infection of a single person and how much this will cost the public coffers. This will serve two purposes. First, it will warn the public that such endless expenditure will have to be shouldered by every citizen. Second, it will warn all civil servants that it is their responsibility to defend the city and that it is the responsibility of the entire government to reduce the social cost of the pandemic.

