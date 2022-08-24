Editorial : Compassionate Places for Students have Come A Bit Late

This year more than 10,000 Hong Kong students will study in mainland institutions. It is the duty of the students to report to their schools in time. However, because of epidemic control, cross-border travel has become a problem that stands in the way. There are 2,000 daily places for travel across the Shenzhen border. But since the supply cannot meet the demand, the places have to be assigned by ballot, so the whole affair is a matter of luck. As for entering Zhuhai via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, there are only 100 daily places or so. The price of a bus ticket across the bridge sold by touts once hit several thousand dollars each. Although the Zhuhai city government subsequently stamped out ticket scalping by requiring real-name registration in health code application, it is still hard to get a ticket. Some students have said that they may give up their place at a mainland institution if they cannot cross the border in time.

The solution now is to dedicate a portion of the compassionate places to northbound students. This is of course impossible without the collaboration of the Shenzhen and Zhuhai cities which have to increase the number of quarantine hotel rooms and put other operational arrangements in place. All this is the result of coordination by the central government. But one thing is certain. Had the SAR government taken the initiative to make this suggestion earlier, the problem would not have dragged on and the solution would not have come only at the last minute. Furthermore, the Education Bureau announced that, "if necessary", students can undergo quarantine in Macao and then travel to other mainland cities via Zhuhai, and the SAR government is still "discussing the idea with Macao". That means this flexible measure is feasible, but the SAR government has not discussed it with Macao proactively in advance.

It is of course desirable to increase the compassionate quota. But the government did not directly announce the quota and gave the students only three days for registration. Can it be said that the government did not know the number of students in need and it had to wait until the students had registered before deciding whether to discuss the matter with the Macao government?

As the arrangement concerning "border reopening" with the mainland is still deadlocked now, Shenzhen and Zhuhai have augmented the daily cross-border quota by introducing the compassionate quota. Eight types of people including senior citizens aged 70 or above and pregnant women can apply for this kind of special places. In the latest development, Hong Kong students studying on the mainland have become the ninth type of compassionate arrangement receivers alongside the other eight types. That shows the idea of offering a special arrangement under special circumstances is feasible. Before the "full reopening of the border" is achieved, such flexible arrangements of special compassionate quotas are highly essential. But the SAR government has to take the initiative to identify the needy groups and propose the plan to the central government and make every effort to implement it as early as possible.

明報社評2022.08.24：助學生回內地反應慢 人文關懷通關要主動

特區政府昨天終於宣布，將返回內地升學的學生過關安排，納入人文關懷範疇，毋須按普通旅客申領繁複且無保證的過關名額，莘莘學子終於可以舒一口氣，但相當一部分學生仍然無法趕及按時開學的日子。其實，需要較方便過關的不止是學生，特區政府應該主動關心需要照顧的群體，特別是在大灣區工作的人士，及早跟內地有關部門商議，爭取更多人文關懷的特別名額，提供靈活便捷過關的特別通道。

今年有1萬多名香港學生到內地升學，學生要準時到校報到，是學生的責任，但由於防控疫情出現過關難的攔路虎，則非學生可以解決的問題。深圳關口每天提供2000個名額，僧多粥少下需要抽籤碰運氣；經港珠澳大橋到珠海的名額每天只有100多，一度出現炒賣車票幾千元一張，珠海市採取實名制申領健康碼以杜絕轉讓車票，解決了黃牛問題，仍然一票難求。有學生表示，由於未能及時過關，可能會放棄學籍。

現在採取的辦法是在人文關懷的名額中，劃出一個學生過關的類別，這個做法，當然也是得到深圳市和珠海市的配合，增加隔離酒店的房間，以及各種轉運的安排，這些都是中央政府協調的結果，但可以肯定，如果特區政府及早主動提出建議，也不至於拖到在最後限期才會成事。况且，教育局宣布「如有需要」，學生可以到澳門隔離，然後取道珠海到內地其他城市，而特區政府還「正與澳門商議」，反映這個靈活措施是可行的，但特區政府沒有提前主動跟澳門政府商討。

增加人文關懷名額當然是好事，但還沒有直接宣布名額的總數，只是給學生3天時間登記，難道政府不知道需求的總人數，還要等學生登記後才決定是否跟澳門政府去商量？

現在跟內地「通關」安排還處於膠着狀態，深圳與珠海的每天名額以外，增設了人文關懷名額，諸如70歲以上長者以及孕婦等8類人士，可以申領特別名額。這次香港學生到內地升學成為8類人文關懷以外的第九類，說明特殊情況特殊處理的辦法，是行得通的。在沒有達成「全面通關」之前，這種靈活安排的特別人文關懷名額十分必要，但需要特區政府主動挑選，主動向中央政府提出，並極力爭取盡快落實。

■ Glossary 生字 /

compassionate : feeling or showing sympathy for people or animals who are suffering

stamp out : to get rid of sth that is bad, unpleasant or dangerous, especially by using force or a lot of effort

deadlocked : in a state of complete failure to reach agreement or settle an argument