Editorial : Get Rid of Subdivided Flats to Resolve Intergenerational Poverty

After Chief Executive John Lee took office, he set up four task forces, covering land, housing, poverty alleviation and environmental cleanliness. Among them, the task force to lift underprivileged students out of intergenerational poverty is led by Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan. In John Lee's election platform, he proposed pairing students living in subdivided flats with mentors in order to help them. Yesterday (22 August), Eric Chan announced the details. The project in question is called the ''Strive and Rise Programme". Targeted at junior secondary school students at the grassroots level, the programme will last one year and comprise 2,000 places in the first batch. Afterwards, the authorities will review the outcomes, optimise the plan and expand the number of places.

The ''Strive and Rise Programme" assists junior secondary school students at the grassroots level, pairing them with mentors and providing them with financial assistance. The authorities will match each student with a mentor to help students broaden their horizons, establish a positive outlook on life, set life goals and develop the drive to achieve upward mobility. The mentors in the programme will be working people over 21 years old. They will come from different sectors, including the sporting, academic and musical sectors. The mentors will share their life experiences with students, take them to their workplaces for broadening their horizons and help them establish correct financial management concepts. The government will partner with the business community to provide each student with a subsidy of $10,000, which will be released in two instalments. The first instalment of $5,000 will be spent under the guidance of the mentor. The second instalment will be released after the programme ends, and the students will decide how to spend it and report to the mentors. The government will start recruiting junior secondary school students in schools to participate in the programme next month, and the plan will officially start in October.

Hong Kong is a capitalist society. There was a time when people believed that hard work and dedication would bring about success. However, as vested interests have solidified, there have been fewer and fewer opportunities for social upward mobility. The middle and upper classes of society have social capital such as material resources, financial resources and connections that the lower classes cannot hope for. Merely guiding grassroots young people into managing their money and making appropriate choices in their lives is not sufficient to overcome this huge gap. If the government is determined to solve the problem of intergenerational poverty, it must deal with deeper social conflicts.

Grassroots families living in subdivided flats spend more than half of their income on rent, making it difficult for them to provide additional educational resources for their children. Given the undesirable living condition in subdivided flats, how can young people in such learning settings not ''lose at the starting line''? To help children in subdivided flats get rid of intergenerational poverty, the most practical thing is to speed up the search for land to put up housing so that grassroots children and their families can be assigned a public housing unit as soon as possible. The SAR government has emphasised that it will find land and build housing at ''a higher speed and volume''. It must summon up its political courage. If it continues to allow vested interests to stand in the way, the problem of intergenerational poverty will only deteriorate further.

政府公布扶持基層初中生擺脫跨代貧窮試驗計劃（下稱「共創明Teen」），首批2000人，師友配對指導及財政資助，是整個計劃的重心。

行政長官李家超上台，成立了4個工作組，分別涉及土地、房屋、扶貧和環境清潔，其中「弱勢社群學生擺脫跨代貧窮小組」，由政務司長陳國基帶領。李家超競選政綱，提出以師友配對方式，協助居於劏房的學生。昨天陳國基公布詳情，相關項目名為「共創明Teen計劃」，以基層初中生為對象，為期一年，首批名額2000個，當局之後會檢討成效，優化計劃並擴大名額。

「共創明Teen」協助基層初中生，包括師友配對指導，以及財政資助，當局會為每名學員配對一名導師，協助學員開闊眼界，建立正向人生觀，訂立人生目標，力爭上游，師友計劃的導師均為年滿21歲在職人士，來自不同界別，包括體育界、學術界及音樂界等，導師會跟學員分享人生經驗，帶學員到工作地方見識，亦會幫他們建立正確理財觀念。政府將伙拍商界，為每名學員提供1萬元資助，分兩期發放，第一期5000元由導師指導下使用，第二期則於計劃完結後發放，由學員自行決定如何使用，再向導師匯報。政府下月開始在學校招募初中生參加，10月正式開始計劃。

香港是資本主義社會，曾幾何時，人們相信努力拼搏就能出頭，可是隨着既得利益固化、社會向上流動機會愈來愈少。社會中上階層擁有低下階層難以企及的物質、財力以至人脈等社會資本，單靠指導基層青少年如何理財、如何規劃人生合適選擇，不足以克服這道鴻溝，政府若有心解決跨代貧窮問題，必須處理更深層的社會矛盾。

基層家庭蝸居劏房，逾半收入花在租金，無法為子女提供額外教育資源；劏房居住環境惡劣，青少年身處這樣的學習環境，豈有可能不輸在起跑線？政府要幫劏房學童擺脫跨代貧窮，最實際就是加快覓地建屋，讓基層兒童與家人早日上樓。特區政府強調覓地建屋「提速提量」，就必須拿出政治勇氣；繼續容許既得利益從中作梗，跨代貧窮問題只會惡化下去。

