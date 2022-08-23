Editorial : Obstacles to Trump's Comeback

Since Trump lost his re-election bid and left the White House, there have been endless accusations that Trump will face charges. Trump himself has been actively raising campaign funds, and it has been reported that he will run for the next president after the midterm elections in November. Calls for Trump to run are growing, with the latest opinion poll showing that 58% of Republican voters say they will support Trump's candidacy.

In June, the US Congress held a public hearing to investigate the Capitol Hill riots in January 2021, when thugs broke in, engaged in vandalism and prevented Congress from confirming the election result. There began to be public discussions about whether Trump would become the first former president to face criminal charges. In the US, judicial procedures are such that even if evidence of Trump's "coup" attempt is found, it is unknown when he will be charged and convicted. A twist in the development happened on 8 August, as FBI officers with a court search warrant seized dozens of boxes of documents from Trump's private estate in Florida. It is believed that many of these documents are state secrets. Due to their vast number, it is unknown when charges will be brought against him.

Given the judicial independence in the US, a link between judicial actions and elections is seemingly a conspiracy theory. In fact, a White House spokesman has stated that President Joe Biden did not know the matter before the Department of Justice issued a search warrant. However, to what extent or degree did the president not know the incident? Did the spokesperson simply employ sophistry? The latest disclosure of Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan shows that President Biden not only knew Pelosi's intentions in advance, but also negotiated with her. He also had in-depth discussions with President Xi Jinping on a conference call. But all this was described by a White House spokesperson as the actions of Pelosi and the legislature, not the executive branch of government.

Whether Trump's diplomatic actions during his time in office were in line with the overall interests of the US is a matter of opinion. After Trump took office, he announced the US's withdrawal from international organisations, launched trade wars and was found to have been eavesdropping on German Chancellor Angela Merkel's communications. These might have been his unconventional strategies. Many of the documents found in his private estate this time, including those about French President Emmanuel Macron and letters from North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, are classified documents that are supposed to be read during a president's term on the premises of the White House only according to regulations. While it will be impossible to disclose the contents of the documents due to the need to safeguard the US's national interests, the incident has shown the shambolic ways in which the US president handled classified documents involving foreign affairs and national defence, which will greatly reduce confidence in the US's administrative system.

明報社評2022.08.22：美國政壇武鬥不文鬥 控特朗普阻捲土重來

美國聯邦調查局人員月初搜查前總統特朗普的私人莊園，搜出大量國家機密檔案，特朗普可能涉及嚴重罪行而面臨起訴。

特朗普自連任選舉失敗離開白宮之日開始，有關他將會面對訴訟的指控不絕於耳，他就一直積極籌募競選經費，有消息稱他將於11月中期選舉過後，宣布參加下屆總統選舉，而且他的競逐呼聲愈來愈高，最新的民意調查顯示，共和黨選民當中，58%表示支持特朗普參選。

今年6月，美國國會召開公眾聆訊，調查2021年1月國會山莊遭暴徒闖入大肆破壞，並阻止國會確認選舉結果事件，輿論開始討論特朗普可能會因此而成為第一名被刑事起訴的前總統，而按照美國的司法程序，即使找到特朗普發動「政變」的證據，到真正起訴並定罪，不知何年何月成事。峰迴路轉的是，8月8日聯邦調查局人員手持法庭搜查令，從特朗普在佛羅里達州的私人莊園搜出幾十箱文件，相信當中不少屬於國家機密，由於文件數量多而且浩如煙海，何時起訴尚不可知。

美國享有司法獨立權，將司法行動跟選舉扯上關係，儼然是陰謀論的猜測，而事實上，白宮發言人申明，司法部發出搜查令之前，總統拜登並不知情。然而，總統並不知情到什麼範圍與程度，會不會是發言人玩弄「語言偽術」，而有關佩洛西訪問台灣事件的最新披露，總統拜登不但事前知道佩洛西的意圖，而且跟她有過談判，也曾跟國家主席習近平電話會議上深入討論，這些在發言人口中，都曾變成是佩洛西及立法部門的行為，與行政部門無關。

特朗普在任期間的外交舉動，是否符合美國整體利益，言人人殊。他上任後宣布退出國際組織，發動貿易戰，且被揭發竊聽德國總理默克爾通訊，或許是「出奇制勝」之舉，這次在他私宅中被搜出的文件，大量本應規定在總統任內只能在白宮範圍內閱讀的機密文件，包括有關法國總統馬克龍的資料，以及朝鮮金正恩的信件等。雖然到最後都會因為國家利益而不可能公開文件內容，但事件揭示美國總統處理涉及外交國防機密文件，是如何的毫無章法，令人對美國行政制度的信心大打折扣。

■ Glossary 生字 /

hoard : a collection of things that someone hides somewhere, especially so they can use them later

a matter of opinion : a matter people have different opinions about

unconventional : not following what is done or considered normal or acceptable by most people; different and interesting