Editorial : Young Children Should Get Vaccinated As Soon As Possible

COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong began to rise at the end of May. The daily number of new infections exceeded 4,000 again in late July. Over the past few weeks, case numbers have generally been stable without wild fluctuations. As for countries on Hong Kong's periphery, Japan and South Korea both succumbed to Omicron at the beginning of this year. Since the two countries gradually reopened their borders this summer to coexist with the virus, the number of new infections has increased sharply recently, with tens of thousands or even more than 100,000 people infected a day. In contrast, the Hong Kong government's current anti-pandemic strategy is such that it is "neither sitting by the sidelines nor seeking zero clearance". Although pandemic measures against domestic and imported cases have been loosened, certain restrictions remain in place. Recently, there has not been an exponential rise in cases, which is not unrelated to this approach. However, the continuous spread of the COVID-19 virus and the increase in the number of people infected and hospitalised will inevitably put pressure on hospital beds and manpower.

According to figures from the Hospital Authority, there are currently more than 1,700 COVID-19 patients in hospital. If the pandemic situation worsens, more hospital beds might have to be mobilised to cope with the situation, and non-emergency services might, perforce, have to be further scaled down. The two virus variants that are more transmissible, namely BA.4 and BA.5, are increasingly active in the communities and are very likely to become the mainstream variant. This, coupled with the shortened quarantine period for arrivals, means that in the future the pandemic situation in Hong Kong is more likely to gradually increase or remain stable than to experience a sharp drop. Those who are not fully vaccinated will face even greater threats.

As for the COVID-19 vaccination rate in Hong Kong, nearly 90% have received two doses, and nearly 70% have received three doses. In terms of age, except for elderly people over 80 and children under the age of 12, the percentage of those who have received two doses has exceeded 80% in all age groups. Nursing homes for the elderly were the hardest hit in the fifth wave. In recent months, the government has taken remedial action by sending outreach teams frequently to these nursing homes to provide jabs. At present, the two-dose vaccination rate for the elderly in nursing homes is approaching 90%, and the three-dose rate has exceeded 45%. Considering the fact that most of those who have received two doses are willing to receive the booster, the government has set a target for the three-dose rate to exceed 50% by the end of September. This goal is expected to be achieved ahead of schedule. What has attracted more attention recently is the situation concerning children under the age of 12, especially young children under the age of 3.

The fifth wave of the pandemic broke out at the beginning of the year. As of the beginning of July, a total of seven children under the age of 12 had died of COVID-19, the youngest of them being only 11 months old. After the pandemic eased in late April, Hong Kong saw no serious cases of infection among young children for three consecutive months. At the end of last month, however, a 22-month-old infant developed complications of encephalitis after contracting the virus and eventually died, causing some parents to feel uneasy. The authorities should refer to the vaccination-boosting strategy for nursing homes in recent months and step up the dispatch of outreach teams to kindergartens to give injections to young children so as to provide them with appropriate protection against COVID-19.

明報社評2022.08.17：嘶哮重症嚇煞家長 幼兒打針寧早莫遲

本港兒童感染新冠病毒個案趨升，近日更接連有染疫幼兒因腦炎或出現嚴重「嘶哮症」，需要接受深切治療，情况危殆。

本港疫情5月底開始回升，單日新增感染數字，7月下旬再度突破4000宗，最近數星期，疫情水平大致橫行，上落波幅未算太大。放眼周邊國家，日韓今年初同遭Omicron攻陷，隨着兩國今夏逐步「開關」與病毒共存，新增感染數字最近急增，一天數萬乃至10多萬人感染。相比之下，港府現行抗疫策略，實際是「既不躺平亦不求清零」，內外防疫措施雖見鬆綁，但仍保持一定限制。近期疫情未見幾何級數上升，與此不無關係，然而新冠病毒持續傳播，染疫留院人數上升，對公院病牀和人手，無可避免造成壓力。

根據醫管局數字，現時留醫新冠病人超過1700人，倘若疫情惡化，可能要調動更多病牀應付，被迫進一步縮減非急症服務。兩款傳播力更強的病毒變異株BA.4及BA.5，在社區愈益活躍，大有可能成為主流，加上外防輸入檢疫期縮短，未來一段時間，本港疫情緩步趨升或大致橫行的可能，明顯比大幅回落為大，尚未打夠針的人，將面對更大威脅。

本港新冠疫苗接種率，兩針計接近九成，三針率亦接近七成。若按年齡區分，除了八旬以上長者和12歲以下兒童，其餘年齡層兩針率俱超過八成。安老院舍是第五波重災區，政府近月亡羊補牢，密密派外展隊到院舍打針。目前安老院舍長者兩針接種率已直逼九成，三針率亦突破45%，考慮到已打兩針者多數願意打加強劑，政府訂下9月底三針率超過五成的目標，可望提前達成，近期更惹人關注的，反而是12歲以下兒童，特別是未滿3歲幼兒的情况。

第五波疫情年初大爆發，截至7月初，合共7名未滿12歲兒童染疫亡，最年幼只有11個月大。4月下旬疫情緩和後，本港連續3個月未見幼兒染疫嚴重個案，及至上月底，一名22月大嬰兒染疫後出現腦炎併發症，最終不治，引起部分家長不安。當局應參考近月安老院舍谷針手法，加緊派外展隊到幼稚園為幼童打針，提供適切保護。

■Glossary

生字

succumb : to not be able to fight an attack, an illness, a temptation, etc.

exponential : becoming faster and faster

complication : a new problem or illness that makes treatment of a previous one more complicated or difficult