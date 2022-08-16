Editorial : The government has the final say on land use

The previous administration set up the Task Force on Land Supply and launched a big debate on land supply. After one year of discussion, the Task Force's report, having taken into account public opinion and practical considerations such as environmental protection and transportation, proposed reclaiming 32 hectares of land at Fanling Golf Course to the east of Fan Kam Road as a short-term land supply option. After conducting a technical study, the government proposed early this year using only eight hectares of land to develop 12,000 public housing units, which will be completed in seven years at the earliest, to address the pressing need. However, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report for the project failed to get adopted by the ACE early this month. The ACE will continue to discuss the report behind closed doors this week. At this preliminary stage, it is understood that more than half of the members are against it. If the ACE, in a rare move, "does not recommend" the EIA report in question, whether the government will abandon the housing plan will attract much attention.

The ACE should focus on environmental protection issues when considering an EIA report. However, at the last meeting, one of the members suggested abandoning the development of Fanling golf course citing a reason that has nothing to do with the EIA report – the existence of the Northern Metropolis plan, which actually takes at least ten years to take shape. Before the EIA report on the housing development plan at Fanling Golf Course was reviewed this month, one member of the ACE made a high-profile appearance on the golf club's TV publicity programme, talking profusely about Fanling Golf Course being an "oasis in the city". The individual in question has emphasised that he declared at the meeting that he had appeared at a programme produced by the golf club. However, in the eyes of the public, he is indeed in a suspicious position. The incident will inevitably arouse concern whether every member of the ACE will review the EIA report objectively and fairly when the committee meet.

Fanling Golf Course occupies 172 hectares of government land. But it has long been controlled by a small group of people as if it is a "club for the rich and powerful". Even if the authorities do not take back all the land for housing construction, they must not continue the privilege of a small group of people by leasing out the land on a "Private Recreational Lease".

The government has cited the Lands Resumption Ordinance more and more in recent years. But it cannot be said that the ordinance has been used "a lot". It is a question whether the remark that "significant positive changes have been made in land resumption" will become the practical action of "recovering a large amount of land in the New Territories" in the future. Everything that is being said now is merely wishful thinking.

If Fanling Golf Course is no longer the exclusive domain of the rich and powerful but is instead fully open to the public and becomes a central park alongside the long-term development of the Northern Metropolis, it will be a good thing. However, this idea does not come into conflict with zoning just eight hectares of land of low ecological value for the building of public housing. Even if this piece is missing in the jigsaw, it does not mean that what remains - more than 160 hectares of land - cannot be a central park that gladdens the heart and pleases the eye. The decision on how to use the land lies not with vested interests, economists or environmental experts, but with the government.

粉嶺高球場公屋發展計劃，環諮會本周五再作閉門審議。粉嶺高球場長期由小撮人把持，儼如「權貴俱樂部」，政府收地建屋計劃，觸動既得利益，縱然規模縮至區區8公頃，部分人依然不願妥協。

上屆政府成立土地供應專責小組，發起土地大辯論，經過一年討論，土地小組報告綜合民意及環保交通等現實考慮，提出收回粉嶺高球場位於粉錦公路以東32公頃土地，作為短期土地供應選項。政府作技術研究後，今年初提出只用當中8公頃土地，發展1.2萬伙公屋，最快7年後完工，以濟燃眉之急，可是該項目的環評報告，本月初無法在環諮會通過，本周將續會閉門討論，初步所知，逾半數委員持反對態度。倘若環諮會罕有「不推薦」相關環評，政府會否放棄建屋計劃，備受關注。

環諮會審議環評報告，針對的應該是環保問題，然而上次會議，有委員建議取消發展高球場，原因卻跟環評無關，而是有了北部都會區這個至少需要10多年才見雛形的項目。早在本月審議高球場建屋環評報告前，有環諮會成員已高調亮相高球會的電視宣傳節目，大談粉嶺高球場可以作為「城市中的綠洲」。當事人強調有在會上申報曾拍攝高球會節目，但看在公眾眼裏，確有瓜田李下之感。事件難免令人關注，環諮會開會時，每名委員是否都能客觀持平審視環評報告。

粉嶺高球場佔用172公頃官地，長期由小撮人把持，儼如「權貴俱樂部」，就算當局不悉數收回建屋，也絕不能再以「私人遊樂場地契約」方式，延續小撮人特權。

政府近年多了引用《收回土地條例》，固然談不上「大量」，所謂「收地方面有了大幅度正面變化」，他日會否真的轉化為「大量收回新界土地」的實際行動，現在說什麼只屬一廂情願。

倘若粉嶺高球場不再淪為權貴禁臠，全面向公眾開放，成為中央公園，配合北都區長遠發展，可以是美事，但這一構思，跟區區劃出8公頃生態價值不高土地興建公屋，毫無衝突；少了這一塊，不代表餘下的逾160公頃地方，無法成為賞心悅目的中央公園。如何使用土地，決定權不在既得利益、經濟學者或環保專家，而是在於政府。

