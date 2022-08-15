Editorial : Stabilising the economy and defending against the pandemic

Recently, there have been outbreaks in Hainan and Xinjiang. This has happened even in Tibet, which has always been a Shangri-la from the virus. These places are relatively lacking in health resources and less experienced in controlling the pandemic, so mishaps are inevitable. Three officials of the Health Commission of Lhasa were dismissed "on the spot". In Hainan, 80,000 travelers were stranded and let out a chorus of complaints, and officials expressed their profound apologies. Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, who is in charge of pandemic control, has travelled to Hainan to lead the fight against the pandemic situation there. It is believed that with her tremendous drive and ferocious determination, it will not be difficult to win another battle against the pandemic. However, it is not the case that the more such victories, the better.

Over the past three years, large and small outbreaks have continued to crop up, and the sole prescription of the government has been dynamic zero-Covid. To achieve this goal, accurate prevention and control involving early detection, early reporting, early isolation, early treatment and the classification and ranking of diseases are required. This method has been repeatedly proven to be effective. If cases are not discovered early, the consequences will be long-lasting. The two-month lockdown in Shanghai was a lesson of "blood and tears".

The so-called lesson of tears was the fact that people were confined in their homes. Food supply was difficult to maintain, people were unable to meet one another, and there was no way for them to give vent to their physical and mental sufferings. The so-called lesson of blood was that economically, low-level workers who live a hand-to-mouth life were the first to bear the brunt. Even long-term employees had their incomes greatly reduced due to underemployment. For small and medium-sized business owners, it was a double whammy. Their products or services were not profitable, still they had to pay wages and bear other expenses. Recently, shops have been closed one after another, and the tide of workers returning to their hometowns has continued to grow. As the consumer population shrinks and consumption power flags, the vicious circle of the catering industry finding difficulties to sustain its business and dismissing workers is worsening. As for the tourism industry, it has just picked up thanks to the summer vacation, but Hainan and Xinjiang, both popular tourist destinations, have been completely disrupted by a new wave of cases.

Strict anti-pandemic measures have become an extremely sharp double-edged sword. While it quickly breaks the chain of virus transmission, it also deals a serious blow to the economy. In the first half of this year, the national GDP growth was only 2.5%. In the second quarter, Shanghai, affected by the pandemic, recorded a growth rate of negative 13.7%, dragging down the whole country. Even though the overall pandemic situation has now been brought under control, the economy is still weak, and it is quite difficult to maintain the 5% growth target.

The central government has not turned a deaf ear to the gloomy economic environment. President Xi Jinping's latest instruction is that "the pandemic must be held at bay, the economy must be stabilised, and the development must be safe." Although the requirement of stabilising the economy has been put forward separately and placed on a par with pandemic prevention, if there are no specific implementation indicators, the same mistakes will inevitably be repeated.

明報社評2022.08.15：防疫與經濟並駕齊驅 層層加碼必須急煞車

全國小規模疫情再起，感染人數連續4天達到4位數。3年不斷的嚴防死守，疫情控制住了，但經濟一落千丈，各種大小生意人都在叫苦連天，國家主席習近平有關應對疫情的最新指示：「疫情要防住，經濟要穩住，發展要安全」，這是首次將穩住經濟與防住疫情相提並論。

近日海南與新疆爆疫，連一直是「病毒淨土」的西藏也不能倖免，這些地方衛生資源比較匱乏，控制疫情的經驗不足，難免出現甩漏，拉薩市衛健委3名官員就地免職，海南有8萬旅客被迫滯留，怨聲載道，官員深表歉意。主管疫情的副總理孫春蘭已經到海南指揮抗疫，相信以她雷厲風行的手段，再打一場抗疫勝仗並不困難，然而，這種勝仗並非愈多愈好。

3年來不斷出現大大小小的疫情，都是依靠動態清零這「一道板斧」，要做到這個目標，就要早發現、早報告、早隔離、早治療，以及分類分級精準防控。這道板斧被反覆證明是有效的，未及早發現則會「手尾長」，上海全城封控兩個月是「血與淚」的教訓。

所謂淚的教訓是，深鎖家居的人民，食物供應難以為繼，人們無法見面聯繫，身心困苦無從抒發。所謂血的教訓是對經濟而言，手停口停的低層工人首當其衝，即使長期僱員也因為開工不足而收入大減，中小企業老闆則是雙重打擊，產品或者服務無法盈利，還要承擔工資開支，近期店舖關門連連，工人回鄉潮不斷擴大，由於消費人口下降以及消費力委靡，餐飲業等難以為繼而辭退工人的惡性循環正在惡化。旅遊業在暑假剛有起色，海南與新疆兩個熱門旅遊勝地也被新一波疫情徹底打亂。

嚴厲的抗疫手段成為一把鋒利無比的雙刃劍，迅速斬斷病毒傳播鏈的同時，也會對經濟造成嚴重打擊。今年上半年全國GDP增長只有2.5%，二季度上海受疫情影響，增長率出現負13.7%，拖累全國。即使現在疫情總體受控，但經濟依然疲軟，若要達到保住5%的目標，難度相當大。

中央政府對於經濟環境一片愁雲慘霧，並非充耳不聞。國家主席習近平的最新指示，「疫情要防住，經濟要穩住，發展要安全」，雖然將穩住經濟的要求，單獨提出並放在與防住疫情的平排位置，但如果沒有具體執行指標，難免又會重蹈覆轍。

■ Glossary 生字 /

drive : a strong desire to do things and achieve sth; great energy

hand-to-mouth : if you have a hand-to-mouth life, you spend all the money you earn on basic needs such as food and do not have anything left

double whammy : two bad things that happen together or one after the other