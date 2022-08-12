Editorial : Prevent power companies from overcharging citizens

CLP has recently reported a loss in its interim results, having turned a profit previously. The loss amounts to about $4.8 billion. However, it must be pointed out that the loss recorded by CLP has completely nothing to do with its local energy business. It was, instead, due to problems with CLP's power generation project in Australia, as the company has lost nearly $8 billion in energy hedging contracts. In CLP's Hong Kong energy business alone, the company has made a profit of over $4 billion, a far higher level than its other businesses.

Hong Kong electricity bills consist of the "Basic Tariff" and the "Fuel Cost Adjustment". The former reflects the operating expenses and fixed investment of the power company. The latter, which reflects the changes in international fuel prices, is paid by the user to the power company on an accountable and reimbursement basis. In the past, the fuel costs of the two power companies were reviewed on an annual basis. As a result, the two power plants often "misjudged" fuel price trends and charged customers a lot more. They were also slow to refund customers the amount, leading to criticism of overcharging. A few years ago, the government signed a new Scheme of Control Agreement with the two power companies, and the fuel cost began to be adjusted monthly. In theory, this could bring the charges closer to the fuel price. But over the past year, international fuel prices have fluctuated, and the fuel costs paid by customers of the two power companies have risen dramatically. As the Hong Kong economy has yet to recover, it is inevitable that the public is concerned about whether the two power companies are overcharging them for the related costs.

Since the beginning of this year, the fuel costs of the two power companies have risen massively, leading to corresponding rises in the net electricity price. As of the middle of this year, the average price of electricity per kilowatt-hour (kWh) charged by CLP had risen by about 6%. For HK Electric, the rise had been even more staggering at over 10%. CLP's interim results show that the Fuel Clause Recovery Account (FCA) had reached $2.043 billion, an increase of more than $900 million year-on-year. This shows CLP has amassed a large sum of money from the public by purportedly "recovering" fuel costs. The government has a responsibility to follow up on whether the increase in fuel costs is reasonable. In the past, the fuel cost was adjusted annually, and the government hired an external, independent consultant every year to help review the fuel cost estimates submitted by the two power companies. However, some members of the Energy Advisory Committee have criticised the two power companies for lacking transparency when handling the fuel accounts and refusing to disclose information on actual changes in fuel costs to the committee on the grounds of commercial confidentiality. How much has the situation improved now? Has the government acted effectively as the gatekeeper for the public? It is believed that many citizens are eager to know the answer.

The Scheme of Control Agreement is overly slanted in favour of the two power companies. The design of the fuel cost is such that the risk of energy price increases is completely shouldered by customers, but not the power companies. That will definitely weaken the power companies' incentive to find cheaper fuels for power generation. The Hong Kong government's subsidisation of electricity bills for citizens is, after all, the subsidisation of the two power companies' profits with taxpayers' money. It is necessary for the authorities to seriously consider opening up the electricity market, introducing more competition and shattering the monopoly of the two power companies.

明報社評2022.08.12：提防濫收電費燃料費 政府有責任為民把關

兩電「燃料調整費」（下稱燃料費）今年急升，市民電費隨之水漲船高，中電預料下半年燃料價格上升趨勢持續，年底將跟政府檢討電費，變相預告加價。

中電日前公布中期業績轉盈為虧，蝕約48億元，然而必須指出的是，中電錄得虧損，跟本地能源業務完全無關，而是中電在澳洲的發電項目出了狀况，能源對冲合約錄得近80億元虧損。單計本港能源業務，中電盈利逾40億元，遠比其他業務為多。

本港電費由「基本電費」及「燃料調整費」組成，前者反映電力公司的營運開支、固定投資等，後者則反映國際燃料價格變動，以實報實銷方式，由用戶向電力公司支付。兩電燃料費，以往是按年檢討，結果經常出現兩電「錯判」燃料價格走勢、向用戶多收大筆燃料費的情况，遲遲才給市民「回水」，惹來濫收批評。數年前，政府與兩電簽署新的利潤管制協議，燃料費改為按月調整。理論上，這可以令相關收費更貼近燃料價格，然而過去一年，國際燃料價格波動，兩電用戶所付的燃料費升幅驚人，本港經濟元氣未復，市民難免關注兩電有否濫收相關費用。

今年以來，兩電燃料費大幅上調，帶動淨電價上揚，截至年中，中電平均每度電漲價約6%，港燈漲幅更甚，超過一成。中電中期業績顯示，燃料價格調整條款帳達到20.43億元，按年增加逾9億元，反映中電在所謂「收回」燃料成本方面，向市民收多了不少錢。政府有責任跟進燃料費上調是否合理合度。以往燃料費按年調整，政府每年會外聘獨立顧問，協助審核兩電提交的燃料費估算，但有能源諮詢委員會成員批評，兩電處理燃料帳透明度不足，以商業機密為由，拒向委員會披露燃料成本實際變動資料。現在情况改善了多少？政府能否有效為市民把關？相信不少市民都想知道答案。

利潤管制協議過度向兩電利益傾斜，燃料費的設計，令能源加價風險完全由用戶承受，兩電毋須承擔，尋找較廉價燃料發電的動力，必然大大減弱。港府補貼市民電費，說到最後，不過是以公帑補貼兩電收入，當局有必要認真考慮，開放電力市場，引入更多競爭，打破兩電壟斷局面。

■Glossary

生字

reimbursement : the act of paying back money to somebody which they have spent or lost; the amount that is paid back

amass : to collect sth, especially in large quantities

purportedly : used to say that something has been stated to have happened or to be true, but this might not be the case