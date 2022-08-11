Editorial : The unusual obstacle facing the EIA report for Fanling development plan

Fanling Golf Course covers an area of 172 hectares and is leased out by the government on a Private Recreational Lease for a nominal rent. Over the years, Fanling Golf Course has given the impression of being a "club for the powerful". Membership costs over $10 million, and those who can join the club are either rich or high-born. Hong Kong lands are extremely scarce, and many people have criticised the authorities for such an unreasonable use of precious land resources and have demanded that the golf course be taken back. Some people advocate that the land be used for building flats, while some have suggested that the land be turned into a central park that is open to the public.

A few years ago, the government launched a big debate on land supply. The report of the Task Force on Land Supply showed that the requisition of the golf course for land development was the mainstream opinion of society. It was also an important option for short-term land supply. With conservation, sports development and supporting transportation facilities taken into consideration, it was recommended that the 32-hectare golf course land to the east of Fan Kam Road be reclaimed first for the building of housing. The government adopted the report and, after some research, proposed to use eight hectares of land with low ecological value to build 12,000 public housing units this year. But the plan is, unexpectedly, on the rocks now. The ACE meeting this week failed to adopt the relevant EIA report, and more than half of the members present inclined to object to it. The report must be approved before the deadline on the 28th of this month. If it is not approved, a review has to be filed. Apart from that, the Director of Environmental Protection can, in theory, directly issue an EIA permit, but that will be an unprecedented move.

Of course, the ACE has the responsibility to seriously review an EIA report that is compiled by a consultancy and commissioned by the government, but there are various signs that leave people with the impression that the situation this time is abnormal. The club responsible for the management of Fanling Golf Course also appointed a consultancy to compile a report earlier, claiming that the government's EIA report "underestimated the conservation importance of fauna species in the proposed development area", including species of moths and bats. The report has become ammunition for some of those who oppose development in the name of conservation. According to the chairman of the ACE, committee members had doubts about the data and details of "every aspect" of the government's EIA report, including the active and resting times of bats and other animals and whether there were any omissions of species covered.

When handling an EIA report, the ACE must act conscientiously, while the SAR government must have the spine to say no to vested interests. Mentioning the construction of housing at the golf course recently, the Development Bureau merely said that the statutory EIA process and planning procedure had not yet been completed, and it was "too early to make a conclusion" on the development proposal at this stage. That was an ambiguous statement. If the decision is overturned after being adopted, citizens will definitely be extremely doubtful about the SAR government's determination to break the solidification of vested interests.

明報社評2022.08.11：高球場不是權貴禁臠 環評過關受阻不尋常

粉嶺高球場擬建萬伙公屋計劃，面對重重阻力。環諮會日前討論相關環評報告未有結果，逾半在席委員傾向反對，然而亦有委員表示，相關環評報告非常詳盡，看不到不通過的理由。

粉嶺高爾夫球場佔地172公頃，由政府以「私人遊樂場地契約」方式租出，僅收取象徵式租金。粉嶺高球場多年來予人的印象，都是「權貴俱樂部」，一個球會會籍涉款過千萬元，能夠入會者非富則貴。香港寸金尺土，不少人批評當局如此運用珍貴土地資源，並不合理，要求收回高球場，有人主張悉數用來建屋，有人提出可以將之化為中央公園，向全民開放。

數年前，政府發起土地大辯論，土地小組報告顯示，收回高球場土地發展是社會主流意見，亦是短期土地供應重要選項，考慮到保育、體育發展及交通配套，建議先收回粉錦公路以東32公頃球場用地建屋。政府採納報告，經一輪研究，今年提出動用生態價值較低的8公頃土地，興建1.2萬伙公營房屋，未料計劃面臨觸礁風險。環諮會本周開會，未能通過相關環評報告，逾半在席委員傾向反對。有關報告須於本月28日限期前通過，倘若無法通過，除了提出覆核，理論上也可由環保署長直接批出環評許可證，但這是前所未有做法。

政府委託顧問公司所做的環評報告，環諮會當然有責任認真審理，然而種種迹象卻令人覺得，今次情况異於尋常。負責管理粉嶺高球場的球會，早前也委託顧問做了一份報告，聲稱政府環評「低估擬議發展區具保育價值的動物群」，包括飛蛾和蝙蝠種類。有關報告成為了一些人以保育之名反對發展的彈藥。根據環諮會主席說法，委員對政府環評報告「每一環節」的數據和細節，包括蝙蝠等動物的作息時間、涵蓋物種有否遺漏等，皆有疑問。

環諮會處理環評報告，必須本着良心辦事，特區政府也要挺直腰板，敢於向既得利益說不。發展局近日談及高球場建屋，僅稱法定環評及規劃程序仍未完成，現階段就發展建議作定論「言之尚早」，說法含糊，倘若成案後又推翻，市民必然對特區政府打破利益固化的決心，產生極大懷疑。

■ Glossary 生字 /

nominal : (of a sum of money) very small and much less than the normal cost or charge

high-born : having parents who are members of the highest social class

requisition : a formal, official written request or demand for sth